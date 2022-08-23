Augusta Technical College has been awarded a United States Department of Education Predominantly Black Institutions Formula grant in the amount of approximately $1.6 million over five years. The grant project is entitled VARiETy (Virtual and Augmented Reality in Engineering Technology), and its purpose is to enhance student engagement and improve educational outcomes in Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology, and Nuclear Engineering Technology, as well as encourage women to pursue Engineering Technology as a viable career option.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO