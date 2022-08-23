Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
augustaceo.com
Augusta Tech Awarded $1.6M Grant
Augusta Technical College has been awarded a United States Department of Education Predominantly Black Institutions Formula grant in the amount of approximately $1.6 million over five years. The grant project is entitled VARiETy (Virtual and Augmented Reality in Engineering Technology), and its purpose is to enhance student engagement and improve educational outcomes in Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology, and Nuclear Engineering Technology, as well as encourage women to pursue Engineering Technology as a viable career option.
augustaceo.com
Augusta University Music Student Attends International Conference
For the first time in Augusta University’s history, a student attended a National Association of Music Merchants show to represent the Department of Music and its new online music industry studies program. Michael Mahoney is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration from Hull College of Business along with a...
augustaceo.com
Augusta Sees Drop in July Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in July, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.3 percent. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark...
Comments / 0