Read full article on original website
Related
kcfmradio.com
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19
A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRST INTERSTATE BANK OPENS NEW BRANCH IN ROSEBURG
First Interstate Bank has opened its newest branch, at 1700 Northwest Mulholland Drive in Roseburg. Branch Manager Tabitha Layman said, “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our client’s needs, and this new branch features an open-concept floor plan, bright new interiors, drive-up window, and improved layout and technology”.
kcfmradio.com
School Prepares For Return; Water Break Reedsport; Caves Celebration; Garage Sale
Siuslaw School Superintendent Andy Grzeskowiak says there are no surprises for the new school year. ODE directory Colt Gill recently released guidelines for the upcoming school year, but Grzeskowiak says there was nothing in them that change the way Siuslaw schools will approach the new year. “Basically it’s a normal...
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA, OTHER DISTRICTS, DEAL WITH RED BARN FIRE
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville-South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4, responded to a grass and brush fire Wednesday night, in the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek. DFPA Public Information...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oregontoday.net
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 26
OHA report, Aug. 25, 2022 – Cases: 741 new, 874,697 total; Deaths: 5 new, 8.373 total; Hospitalized: 297, 31 fewer than last week (8/17). CHW report, Aug. 25, 2022 – New cases: 21; Active cases: 254; Hospitalizations: 7; New deaths: 0, 171 total; Total cases: 13,118.
KVAL
Crews respond to 'human caused' fires on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane in Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fire suppression crews responded to two separate grass fires in Roseburg around 1 p.m., located on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane, respectively. "Both fires were quickly suppressed by responding rural firefighters and estimated to be less than 0.01-acre," Douglas Forest Protective Association said. Both fires...
beachconnection.net
Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction
(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
kezi.com
Coos Bay man arrested on identity theft charges
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A Coos Bay man has been arrested for selling phone information to unknown individuals, an act the Coos Bay Police Department says led to citizen's bank accounts being hacked into. According to the CBPD, they responded to a call at about 1 p.m. on August 22....
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL
Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT
The driver was hospitalized after a log truck accident Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:10 a.m. a driver apparently fell asleep while driving the loaded vehicle down river on Tyee Road in the Umpqua area, causing his truck to leave the roadway. The truck...
oregontoday.net
Accessing Accounts Illegally, Aug. 24
CBPD release – On Monday, August 22 at approximately 1:00 PM, Coos Bay Officers were dispatched to AT&T for a report of an employee accessing customer’s accounts without permission. The employee was also changing information and selling it to unknown individuals, resulting in customer’s bank accounts being hacked into and money stolen. The employee was identified as Alexander Keely of Coos Bay. After subsequent investigation, it was determined Keely accessed at least 2 different customer accounts in different states on multiple occasions, changed information within the account and provided it to unknown people. Keely was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on Identity Theft and Computer Crime charges. At this time the investigation is on-going. Any individuals who may have information pertaining to this investigation are encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.
KCBY
Illegal marijuana operation in Myrtle Creek raided by authorities - again
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — An illegal marijuana operation in south Douglas County was raided by authorities Tuesday when detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. "This was another of the large...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVAL
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
kezi.com
Missing Douglas County man found
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Rick Leroy Garrett has been found safe. Garrett was first reported as missing on August 18. The DCSO said Garrett had told a friend that he was injured in the wilderness near Tiller on that date. The DCSO said deputies mounted a search and rescue operation, but were not able to find him at the time. According to the DCSO, search efforts included ground, vehicle and air teams as well as forensic investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGEDLY DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
Roseburg Police jailed a man after he was allegedly seen driving while suspended, on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. an officer watched the 32-year old park a vehicle in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street, knowing him to be suspended. The officer detained him and contacted his probation officer, who also wanted him detained.
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA MOVES PUR LEVEL TO HIGH
Effective immediately, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has decreased the Public Use Restrictions Levels to HIGH. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said that is for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. Pope said the Roseburg District Bureau of Land Management is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires and have specific Fire Prevention Orders or other public use restrictions on BLM administered lands.
oregontoday.net
Missing Person Douglas Co., Aug. 22
UPDATE 08/20/2022 2:30pm – DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Search efforts continue for 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Garrett messaged a friend through Facebook that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area. Search crews have searched the area and have been unable to locate him as of the time of this post. He was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker. Garrett is 5’9″ tall, 170 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
kqennewsradio.com
CHANGE IN CITATIONS, DUE TO SURVEILLANCE CAMERA
Roseburg Police have made a change in who was cited for a two-vehicle accident last month. The RPD report said on July 13th the vehicles collided on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in the east entrance to Bi-Mart. At the time, the 78-year old driver was cited for making a dangerous left turn. The driver was seriously injured in the wreck and continues to be bed-ridden at this time. The report said surveillance of the accident was recently discovered from a camera in the store’s parking lot. That surveillance showed that the other driver, a 20-year old man, was driving about twice the speed limit when the crash occurred.
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Douglas Co., Aug. 24
On Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4,000 block of Dole Road, Myrtle Creek. This was another of the large scale illegal operations like we’ve been repeatedly seeing in the area, often times owned and operated by foreign drug cartels. This particular location was raided twice by DINT in 2013, also for illegal marijuana operations. Tuesday, DINT detectives arrived at the location and found several large greenhouses completely surrounding the residence, full of live marijuana plants, as well as the hillsides around the residence terraced with hundreds of growing marijuana plants. The residence was being used as sleeping quarters and work area for a large scale commercial operation. The adjacent shop area was being used as an indoor growing area as well as marijuana processing area. Once again there were major water use violations, dangerous electrical code violations, as well as environmental wreckage from misuse of pesticides and fertilizers. These issues have been common problems with these unlawful grow sites. In total DINT seized 2,154 live marijuana plants, and 1,900 pounds of processed marijuana ready for market. No one was located on the property at the time of the search warrant, but the investigation is continuing and arrests are anticipated.
Comments / 0