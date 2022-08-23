OPRD release – SALEM, Oregon – The Oregon Heritage Commission will meet Aug. 28-29 in Salem and online. The agenda includes a field trip on Aug. 28 to the Brooks Historical Society and Powerland Heritage Park and the business meeting will take place on Aug. 29 at the North Mall Office Building, Rm. 124A&B, 725 Summer Street NE, Salem, OR 97301. The business meeting will include a report on the recent cycle of Oregon Heritage MentorCorps, results of the Economic Impact and Value of Oregon’s Heritage Organizations and Activities study, information on Oregon Arts Commission Cultural Districts conversation, and recommendations for the Commission’s FY23 Oregon Cultural Trust funds. There is an appointed position vacancy on the Oregon Heritage Commission. The Heritage Commission is especially seeking members with knowledge and experience related to community institutions, heritage tourism, or education/higher education and who have experience working with diverse cultural groups. The Commission seeks applications from those that live in the Portland metro area. The Heritage Commission’s nine members represent a diversity of cultural, geographic, and institutional interests. The Commission is the primary agency for coordination of heritage activities in the state. This includes carrying out the Oregon Heritage Plan, increasing efficiency and avoiding duplication among interest groups, developing plans for coordination among agencies and organizations, encouraging tourism related to heritage resources, and coordinating statewide anniversary celebrations. The group meets four-six times per year in changing locations around the state and will offer virtual options to attend meetings. Commissioners are also asked to occasionally participate in meetings or events in their regions and work on other projects outside of meeting time. Appointed Commissioners are reimbursed for their travel and related expenses while conducting official commission business. More information about the Oregon Heritage Commission is available online at www.oregonheritage.org and from Commission coordinator Katie Henry at 503-877-8834 or katie.henry@oprd.oregon.gov. To request appointment, go to Gov. Kate Brown’s Boards and Commissions webpage at https://www.oregon.gov/gov/Pages/board-list.aspx.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO