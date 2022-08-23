Read full article on original website
Filling a Vacancy on the Oregon Heritage Commission, Aug. 26
OPRD release – SALEM, Oregon – The Oregon Heritage Commission will meet Aug. 28-29 in Salem and online. The agenda includes a field trip on Aug. 28 to the Brooks Historical Society and Powerland Heritage Park and the business meeting will take place on Aug. 29 at the North Mall Office Building, Rm. 124A&B, 725 Summer Street NE, Salem, OR 97301. The business meeting will include a report on the recent cycle of Oregon Heritage MentorCorps, results of the Economic Impact and Value of Oregon’s Heritage Organizations and Activities study, information on Oregon Arts Commission Cultural Districts conversation, and recommendations for the Commission’s FY23 Oregon Cultural Trust funds. There is an appointed position vacancy on the Oregon Heritage Commission. The Heritage Commission is especially seeking members with knowledge and experience related to community institutions, heritage tourism, or education/higher education and who have experience working with diverse cultural groups. The Commission seeks applications from those that live in the Portland metro area. The Heritage Commission’s nine members represent a diversity of cultural, geographic, and institutional interests. The Commission is the primary agency for coordination of heritage activities in the state. This includes carrying out the Oregon Heritage Plan, increasing efficiency and avoiding duplication among interest groups, developing plans for coordination among agencies and organizations, encouraging tourism related to heritage resources, and coordinating statewide anniversary celebrations. The group meets four-six times per year in changing locations around the state and will offer virtual options to attend meetings. Commissioners are also asked to occasionally participate in meetings or events in their regions and work on other projects outside of meeting time. Appointed Commissioners are reimbursed for their travel and related expenses while conducting official commission business. More information about the Oregon Heritage Commission is available online at www.oregonheritage.org and from Commission coordinator Katie Henry at 503-877-8834 or katie.henry@oprd.oregon.gov. To request appointment, go to Gov. Kate Brown’s Boards and Commissions webpage at https://www.oregon.gov/gov/Pages/board-list.aspx.
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 26
OHA report, Aug. 25, 2022 – Cases: 741 new, 874,697 total; Deaths: 5 new, 8.373 total; Hospitalized: 297, 31 fewer than last week (8/17). CHW report, Aug. 25, 2022 – New cases: 21; Active cases: 254; Hospitalizations: 7; New deaths: 0, 171 total; Total cases: 13,118.
OHA updates dashboards on COVID-19 vaccine allocations, deliveries and provider enrollment, Aug. 26
This week, the “Allocations” and “Deliveries” tabs on the COVID-19 Vaccine Weekly Update dashboard will be removed and archived. An archive of the “Allocations” and “Deliveries” tabs can be found here. The “Administrations” and “Non-Viable” tabs will continue to be updated weekly. The COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Enrollment dashboard will be archived and will no longer be updated. OHA continues to review COVID-19 data shared on its dashboards and will periodically align resources and staffing with the status of the pandemic and other public health needs. COVID-19 vaccines are widely available for all age groups 6 months and older across the state. Visit OHA’s Get Vaccinated Oregon locator tool to find COVID-19 vaccine providers in your community.
