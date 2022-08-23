Read full article on original website
Blackberry Festival, Aug. 26
Coos Bay Downtown Merchants Association – Saturday, August 27 & Sunday, August 28, 2022 – Thousands of visitors come to Downtown Coos Bay to seek out all things Blackberry and all things local. From jams and jellies to baked goods, candy and wine; it’s all about the Blackberry. The festival hosts over 100 artists, artisans, and vendors. So, bring the entire family. Walk around and experience our unique blackberry culture! This is a great event for everyone – tourists, locals, and sellers.
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 26
OHA report, Aug. 25, 2022 – Cases: 741 new, 874,697 total; Deaths: 5 new, 8.373 total; Hospitalized: 297, 31 fewer than last week (8/17). CHW report, Aug. 25, 2022 – New cases: 21; Active cases: 254; Hospitalizations: 7; New deaths: 0, 171 total; Total cases: 13,118.
