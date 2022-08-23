Coos Bay Downtown Merchants Association – Saturday, August 27 & Sunday, August 28, 2022 – Thousands of visitors come to Downtown Coos Bay to seek out all things Blackberry and all things local. From jams and jellies to baked goods, candy and wine; it’s all about the Blackberry. The festival hosts over 100 artists, artisans, and vendors. So, bring the entire family. Walk around and experience our unique blackberry culture! This is a great event for everyone – tourists, locals, and sellers.

