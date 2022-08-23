ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 8

King Louis Da' 3rd
3d ago

A price increase??? Say it isn't so... Inflation rate over 10% since the latest train wreck cheated his way into washington dc as some kind of puppet. Not sure who's making these America destroying decisions but they must go. So go to the Minnesota State Fair and have a great time before America becomes the next schiffhole country.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Kat Kountry 105

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
KAAL-TV

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Labor Day#The Minnesota State Fair
Kat Kountry 105

Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Wait, What? Rochester Was Home to the Minnesota State Fair?

This year's Minnesota State Fair opens its 2022 run Thursday. So is it true that it was once held here in Rochester?. After a somewhat reduced year last year (all together now: "...thanks to the pandemic!") the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is set to kick off Thursday, August 25th through Labor Day September 5th, at the Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
ROCHESTER, MN
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Sasquatch 107.7

This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
MANKATO, MN
MIX 108

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
Bring Me The News

7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities

While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
WACONIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Neighbors organize volunteer Minnesota State Fair patrol

ST. PAUL, Minn. – This year, keeping the Minnesota State Fair safe will go beyond just those who wear a badge.Neighbors who live nearby are organizing their own volunteer patrols that will be a visible, and friendly, presence."Tensions get high [during the fair], especially, you know, when the parking is hard and people are anxious just to get in," said Jennifer Victor-Larsen, one of the lead organizers of the effort.More than 120 neighbors, many of whom live within a quarter-mile of the fairgrounds, have volunteered to walk shifts through the streets outside the fair."People do want to buy in on...
SAINT PAUL, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy