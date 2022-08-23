Read full article on original website
theweektoday.com
The sights and sounds of summer at Marion Town Party
MARION – The sights and sounds of the season were alive at Silvershell Beach on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the Marion Town Party celebrated the final days of summer. The beach smelled like a carnival as scouts from Marion Cub Scouts Pack 32 helped pass out free popcorn to residents.
theweektoday.com
Dog walk-a-thon takes next steps toward dog park
MATTAPOISETT – Seven years ago, Freemin Bauer started an Eagle Scout project that would have him hosting a dog walk-a-thon every year to raise money for a dog park in Mattapoisett. The walk-a-thon is made up of two organized paths, a mile and a half mile, through town where...
theweektoday.com
Opinion: ‘Unleash the PAWsibilities’ art contest was a success
With the support of our collaborators & sponsors, DPAW’s Unleash the PAWsibilities Youth Creative Arts Contests 4 was a colorful success. We had 20 submissions for the first year. This year we had 69 submissions celebrating dogs as well as creatures great & small. The Family Celebration was held...
theweektoday.com
Council on Aging hosts September events
From balance and strength classes to lunches and sing-a-longs, there’s no shortage of events at the Council on Aging this month. All activities, unless otherwise noted, take place at the Multiservice Center, 48 Marion Rd. The Council on Aging center is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
NECN
2 Firefighters Injured in Plymouth Garage Fire
Two firefighters were injured early Saturday morning while battling a garage blaze at a house in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department was called to a Stafford Street home and found heavy fire in what they described as a detached garage/barn. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the home just feet away.
NECN
Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England
Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
capecod.com
Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A man was flown to a Boston trauma center after reportedly falling off a ladder about 15 feet. Rescuers were called to the Cape Heritage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center at 37 Route 6A about 1:30 PM. The MedFlight landed at Sandwich High School to fly the victim to Boston. Further details were not immediately available.
whdh.com
First female army officer commissioned on Mayflower replica
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Lieutenant Jacqueline Hall made history Wednesday for being the first female army officer to be commissioned on the Mayflower replica. Hall was 17 when she enlisted in the army and is the descendant of a pilgrim. “We’re on the Mayflower because my descendant, Isaac Atherton, came...
theweektoday.com
Artland D. Campbell, 44
Artland D. Campbell, 44, of Parkwood Beach, Wareham, formerly of S. Dennis died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home unexpectedly. He was the husband of Lynn J. (Gagnon) Campbell. Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, he was the son of the late Artland and Imogene (Hyman) Campbell. Artland immigrated to...
theweektoday.com
Grant applications open for Wareham Cultural Council funds
Applications for the 2023 Massachusetts Cultural Council grant cycle will be accepted beginning Sept. 1 until their Oct. 17 deadline. Forms and more information can be found online at massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/application-process. The council helps fund community-based projects and programs in the arts, humanities and sciences. The Wareham Cultural Council helps promote...
reportertoday.com
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
theweektoday.com
September is library card sign-up month
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Free Public Library at 7 Barstow St. is celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month with a raffle. There will be two prizes for teens and adults who register for a new library card or use their card throughout the month of September. The Children’s Department will...
whdh.com
Severe weather sweeps through Massachusetts, parts of New England, leaving thousands without power
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled across Massachusetts from the west to the east on Friday, leaving at least 17,500 people without power at the height of the severe weather. Lightning strikes during the wild weather were believed to have caused a few fires including at a house...
1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into MBTA in Boston
BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into an MBTA bus in Boston on Saturday morning. The driver of the truck reversed into the bus, which was stopped at an intersection in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and American Legion Highway in the city’s Roslindale section, an MBTA spokesman said.
Officials revealed cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that left one worker injured
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials revealed the cause of Friday’s explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed dozens of cars, boats, and even buildings. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said the destructive fire...
Eversource to replace Massachusetts’ 40,000 manhole covers with new pressuring releasing covers
Eversource will soon be replacing the approximate 40,000 manhole covers throughout Massachusetts with new latching covers the company says will improve safety. According to WCVB, the company plans to replace all 6,000 manhole covers throughout Boston with its new latching covers by the end of 2023. After those 6,000 covers...
"Traffic Alert!": Drivers told to plan ahead for Gillette concerts
FOXBORO - Police have a "traffic alert" for drivers ahead of this weekend's country music concerts at Gillette Stadium.Kenny Chesney is playing Foxboro for a 20th and 21st time Friday and Saturday night. His "Here and Now" tour, delayed since 2020 due to the pandemic, also features performers Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. Police say traffic restrictions in South Walpole will start at 11 a.m. for both days."If attending the shows, please utilize Route 1, as it is your quickest and most efficient way to Gillette," Walpole police said in a Facebook post.Parking lots will open at 1 p.m. for the concerts, and gates open at 4 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to take a special Commuter Rail train to Saturday's show."Please plan ahead and be safe!" Foxboro police said.
ABC6.com
One dead in ATV accident in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said a driver died early Saturday morning on an ATV. According to police, officers responded to Cahoone Road for an accident just before 3:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a single ATV had been involved in an accident. The driver was...
theweektoday.com
International Overdose Awareness Day to be recognized in Onset
A Middleboro organization will recognize International Overdose Awareness Day at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 during the Onset Summer Concert of Love series. Middleboro Matters, a community coalition of organizations and resources, will host a moment of silence for those who have died from addiction during a music break on Wednesday. A few people will speak, and tables of resources will also be available at the event near the bandshell, 189 Onset. Ave.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Falmouth crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police released the ID of the woman killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash on West Falmouth Highway. Christina Laurie, 80, of Falmouth, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Police say that the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the...
