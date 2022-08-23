Read full article on original website
msn.com
Team investigating Oregon cold case searches for evidence in rural Union County
For four decades, authorities have been trying to identify a young woman who was found dead in the woods outside of La Grande, Oregon. Law enforcement found her body 44 years ago, on August 27, 1978 on a wooded hillside. Earlier this month, Oregon State Police held a forensic search...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Plans To Phase Out New Gas Vehicles ‘like California, Washington’!
With new gas vehicles completely phased out by 2035, both California and Washington made it clear Thursday that they want to enforce stricter emissions limits over the coming ten years. Although not necessary in the same stage of development as its two neighbors, Oregon might eventually do the same. KGW...
agdaily.com
Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August
This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
KTVZ
Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff Monday in honor of firefighter killed fighting S. Oregon wildfire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset next Monday, in honor and remembrance of Logan Taylor, a wildland firefighter who died August 18 while battling the Rum Creek Fire. "My heart breaks...
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
Hiker found dead at bottom of Oregon cliff, the second death in the area in less than a week
The body of a hiker was found Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, local authorities said, marking the second time in less than a week that a hiker has died in the area. Dispatchers received a report of a body on the Angel's Rest...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated
Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
Candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot
SALEM, Ore. — Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor, has officially qualified to appear on November ballots. Her campaign announced the news in a statement on Thursday. “Damn straight. This is a momentous day for Oregon," Johnson said. "We have an incredible opportunity this year to reject...
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRST INTERSTATE BANK OPENS NEW BRANCH IN ROSEBURG
First Interstate Bank has opened its newest branch, at 1700 Northwest Mulholland Drive in Roseburg. Branch Manager Tabitha Layman said, “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our client’s needs, and this new branch features an open-concept floor plan, bright new interiors, drive-up window, and improved layout and technology”.
kpic
Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 140W; car found in Klamath Lake
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Highway 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour this morning while Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash, Friday morning. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that Justin Vanscoyk, of Klamath Falls, was driving eastbound when the vehicle crossed...
Here's how many homeless people died in Oregon in the first 6 months of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness are dying in Oregon every year. It's a big part of why the state is looking into solutions like Safe Rest Villages to ease the ongoing homeless crisis. A new law took effect at the beginning of the year that requires...
kcfmradio.com
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19
A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
kptv.com
Body cam video shows Oregon lawmaker arrested at county fair
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Body cam video obtained by FOX 12 gives a first-hand look at body cam footage taken when deputies arrested an Oregon state representative last week at the Clackamas County Fair. The video shows deputies questioning and ultimately arresting Rep. James Hieb of Canby. Deputies said...
opb.org
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Families Will Receive Hundreds Monthly Under Stimulus Measure
This week, more than 236,000 families in Oregon will each begin receiving a $600 payment as a result of a new state law designed to help low-wage employees. People who resided in Oregon for the final six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, tax relief for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes will get direct deposits or paper checks. While married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000, single people who claimed the credit made less than $16,000.
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
oregontoday.net
Filling a Vacancy on the Oregon Heritage Commission, Aug. 26
OPRD release – SALEM, Oregon – The Oregon Heritage Commission will meet Aug. 28-29 in Salem and online. The agenda includes a field trip on Aug. 28 to the Brooks Historical Society and Powerland Heritage Park and the business meeting will take place on Aug. 29 at the North Mall Office Building, Rm. 124A&B, 725 Summer Street NE, Salem, OR 97301. The business meeting will include a report on the recent cycle of Oregon Heritage MentorCorps, results of the Economic Impact and Value of Oregon’s Heritage Organizations and Activities study, information on Oregon Arts Commission Cultural Districts conversation, and recommendations for the Commission’s FY23 Oregon Cultural Trust funds. There is an appointed position vacancy on the Oregon Heritage Commission. The Heritage Commission is especially seeking members with knowledge and experience related to community institutions, heritage tourism, or education/higher education and who have experience working with diverse cultural groups. The Commission seeks applications from those that live in the Portland metro area. The Heritage Commission’s nine members represent a diversity of cultural, geographic, and institutional interests. The Commission is the primary agency for coordination of heritage activities in the state. This includes carrying out the Oregon Heritage Plan, increasing efficiency and avoiding duplication among interest groups, developing plans for coordination among agencies and organizations, encouraging tourism related to heritage resources, and coordinating statewide anniversary celebrations. The group meets four-six times per year in changing locations around the state and will offer virtual options to attend meetings. Commissioners are also asked to occasionally participate in meetings or events in their regions and work on other projects outside of meeting time. Appointed Commissioners are reimbursed for their travel and related expenses while conducting official commission business. More information about the Oregon Heritage Commission is available online at www.oregonheritage.org and from Commission coordinator Katie Henry at 503-877-8834 or katie.henry@oprd.oregon.gov. To request appointment, go to Gov. Kate Brown’s Boards and Commissions webpage at https://www.oregon.gov/gov/Pages/board-list.aspx.
KTVZ
Get ready for air travel now with Real ID-compliant driver license, Oregon DMV reminds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you travel by air or might in the future, make sure you have identification acceptable at airport security checkpoints, the Oregon DMV reminded Friday. Starting next May, you will need a Real ID-compliant form of ID for all flights such as a Real ID-compliant driver...
KXL
It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!
By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
