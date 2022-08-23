Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
scitechdaily.com
Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans
In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
Retirees Reveal the Best Purchase They Ever Made
Now that you've retired and are on a fixed income, you try to spend wisely. This doesn't necessarily mean you're against big-ticket expenses -- you just want to make a good investment....
Nature.com
A rapid screening platform to coculture bacteria within tumor spheroids
The prevalence of tumor-colonizing bacteria along with advances in synthetic biology are leading to a new generation of living microbial cancer therapies. Because many bacterial systems can be engineered to recombinantly produce therapeutics within tumors, simple and high-throughput experimental platforms are needed to screen the large collections of bacteria candidates and characterize their interactions with cancer cells. Here, we describe a protocol to selectively grow bacteria within the core of tumor spheroids, allowing for their continuous and parallel profiling in physiologically relevant conditions. Specifically, tumor spheroids are incubated with bacteria in a 96-well low-adhesion plate followed by a series of washing steps and an antibiotic selection protocol to confine bacterial growth within the hypoxic and necrotic core of tumor spheroids. This bacteria spheroid coculture (BSCC) system is stable for over 2 weeks, does not require specialized equipment and is compatible with time-lapse microscopy, commercial staining assays and histology that uniquely enable analysis of growth kinetics, viability and spatial distribution of both cellular populations, respectively. We show that the procedure is applicable to multiple tumor cell types and bacterial species by varying protocol parameters and is validated by using animal models. The BSCC platform will allow the study of bacteria"“tumor interactions in a continuous manner and facilitate the rapid development of engineered microbial therapies.
Salary Journeys: The income of employees across every industry. From the administrative assistant making $16.50 an hour to the pharmaceutical exec making $203,000 a year.
"Salary Journeys" is a series that shows the wages people received at different times in their careers. The goal is to increase salary transparency and empower workers to achieve fairer wages. Each salary journey spotlights a different person's path and the relationship they have to money. With predictions that a...
The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 15 Cities
The gap between the middle and upper class appears to be shrinking. This might seem surprising as nearly 70% of Americans identified as middle class in a Northwestern Mutual 2018 Planning &...
E.coli infections in four U.S. states rise to 84; majority Wendy's customers
Aug 25 (Reuters) - The E.coli bacteria outbreak in four Midwest states from an unknown source has affected 47 more people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday, with a majority of the total 84 reported to have sandwiches at Wendy's (WEN.O).
Hyliion Acquires Revolutionary Hydrogen and Fuel Agnostic Generator Technology From GE
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a new hydrogen and fuel agnostic capable generator (“KARNO”) from GE Additive – part of GE (NYSE: GE) – a world leader in metal additive technologies and manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005194/en/ The Hyliion KARNO, a next generation hydrogen and fuel agnostic capable generator, is expected to offer increased efficiency and meet ultra-low emissions levels on conventional fuels. (Graphic: Business Wire)
America’s Fall Booster Plan Has a Fatal Paradox
America’s first-ever reformulated COVID-19 vaccines are coming, very ahead of schedule, and in some ways, the timing couldn’t be better. Pfizer’s version of the shot, which combines the original recipe with ingredients targeting the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, may be available to people 12 and older as early as the week after Labor Day; Moderna’s adult-only brew seems to be on a similar track. The schedule slates the shots to debut at a time when BA.5 is still the country’s dominant coronavirus morph—and it means that, after more than a year of scrambling to catch up to SARS-CoV-2’s evolutionary capers, we might finally be getting inoculations that are well matched to the season’s circulating strains. Which is “absolutely great,” says Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist at the University of Arizona.
MedicalXpress
Study points to new approach to clearing toxic waste from brain
Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found a new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer's dementia. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is the first step in the development of Alzheimer's dementia. Scientists have poured countless hours and millions of dollars into finding ways to clear amyloid away before cognitive symptoms arise, with largely disappointing results.
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Preface
The first digital electronic device employed to collect nuclear data was the binary electronic counter (scaler) of the 1930's. In the next decade single and multichannel pulse-height analyzers appeared, still using vacuum tubes. In the 1950's the development of multichannel analyzers continued vigorously, with vast improvement of the analog-to-digital converter sections and with the introduction of computer-type memories, based first on acoustic delay lines and a short time later on ferrite cores. The replacement of vacuum tubes by transistors beginning in the latter half of the 1950's accelerated the pace of development and application of all types of electronic laboratory instruments.
Nature.com
Mammalian genome innovation through transposon domestication
Since the discovery of transposons, their sheer abundance in host genomes has puzzled many. While historically viewed as largely harmless 'parasitic' DNAs during evolution, transposons are not a mere record of ancient genome invasion. Instead, nearly every element of transposon biology has been integrated into host biology. Here we review how host genome sequences introduced by transposon activities provide raw material for genome innovation and document the distinct evolutionary path of each species.
Scrubs Magazine
“The Good Clinic” is Nation’s First Primary Care Group Staffed Solely by NPs
Nurse practitioners (NPs) are having a moment across the U.S. They represent one of the fastest growing career fields in the country with a projected growth rate of around 45% through 2030. An estimated 29,400 job openings for nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives, and nurse practitioners will be created every year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
MedicalXpress
An apple a day on doctors' orders keeps ill health away
Fresh fruit and vegetables prescribed by doctors could be an effective way to improve the health of Australians with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published today in the Journal of Nutrition. Researchers at The George Institute for Global Health and UNSW Sydney found that people with type...
TechCrunch
Actuator: A break for robotic waiters, automation inequality and surgical space robots
Covering robots in various capacities for over a decade now has taught me the importance of keeping one’s powder dry. You want exciting headlines that will draw readers in and give the work the coverage it deservers without overpromising. People will accept your hyperbole for only so long. For...
beefmagazine.com
USDA ARS facility celebrates 20-plus years of livestock research
The USDA's Agricultural Research Service, Livestock Issues Research Unit, held an open house event Tuesday to commemorate 23 years of accomplished research and contributions to the beef, dairy and swine industries. The event was launched by key Agricultural Research Service leaders, including Plains Area Associate Director Bryan Kaphammer, Cropping Systems...
consultant360.com
WPSI: New Recommendations for Preventing Obesity in Adult Women
The Women’s Preventive Services Initiative (WPSI) has released recommendations for primary care practitioners on preventive counseling for maintaining weight, limiting weight gain, and preventing obesity in women aged 40 to 60 years with normal or overweight BMI. The WPSI recommends counseling midlife women with normal or overweight BMI to...
entrepreneursbreak.com
What to Expect When Moving into a Nursing Home
Are you or a loved one considering moving into a nursing home? It can be a daunting prospect, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are some tips about what to expect when making the move. A nursing home should feel like a home away from home. Imagine for...
