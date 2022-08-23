ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
postsouth.com

Make sure you can vote in Louisiana fall elections featuring Congress, mayors

Louisiana has a blockbuster lineup of fall elections, and Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said it's particularly important this year for established voters and those who want to cast ballots to check their registration or beat the deadline to register because many district boundaries changed with the state's new redistricting maps.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana

The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Can teens be transferred to Angola? Move proposed by Louisiana governor on hold

Youth at a detention center in Bridge City, where multiple juveniles have escaped this year, will not be transferred to an adult facility before Sept. 15. The potential transfer of about 24 juveniles to Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola was announced by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards during a July 19 press conference and was met with opposition from juvenile justice advocates.The announcement came after six youth broke out of the Jefferson Parish center and were accused of shooting a 59-year-old man during a carjacking.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy