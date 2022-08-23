Read full article on original website
Make sure you can vote in Louisiana fall elections featuring Congress, mayors
Louisiana has a blockbuster lineup of fall elections, and Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said it's particularly important this year for established voters and those who want to cast ballots to check their registration or beat the deadline to register because many district boundaries changed with the state's new redistricting maps.
Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana
The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
Louisiana wages went up from early 2021, but inflation made the increase nonexistent
The average weekly wage for Louisiana workers rose 8.6% from the first quarter of 2021 through the first quarter of 2022, according to newly released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but workers also experienced one of the worst 12-month periods for inflation over that same span. Louisiana...
Can teens be transferred to Angola? Move proposed by Louisiana governor on hold
Youth at a detention center in Bridge City, where multiple juveniles have escaped this year, will not be transferred to an adult facility before Sept. 15. The potential transfer of about 24 juveniles to Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola was announced by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards during a July 19 press conference and was met with opposition from juvenile justice advocates.The announcement came after six youth broke out of the Jefferson Parish center and were accused of shooting a 59-year-old man during a carjacking.
Hurricanes and insurance: What to know about your policy before a hurricane or storm
Louisiana has had a quiet 2022 hurricane season so far, but that doesn't mean residents shouldn't be thinking about their insurance. The last two seasons brought large storms — Hurricane Laura in 2020 and Hurricane Ida in 2021 — to south Louisiana, causing billions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses in wind and flood damage.
