Read full article on original website
Related
marshallradio.net
Without legislative action, student loan forgiveness will be taxable in Minnesota
ST. PAUL (LEARFIELD) — Minnesota state revenue officials say without legislative action student loan forgiveness will be taxable. The Legislature never passed its 2022 tax bill to confirm with federal changes. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a wide-ranging debt cancellation program where many student loan holders could get 10-thousand dollars of their debt forgiven.
marshallradio.net
Statewide education test scores continue to lag pre-pandemic levels
UNDATED (LEARFIELD) The latest statewide scores show only about 51 percent of students tested met proficiency levels in reading, and only 45 percent were proficient in math. Minnesota Education Commissioner Heather Mueller says “it can be seen as disheartening” but notes this is the first time Minnesota had to navigate a pandemic and still educate children.
Comments / 0