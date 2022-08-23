Read full article on original website
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Smartphone-based screening for atrial fibrillation: a pragmatic randomized clinical trial
Digital smart devices have the capability of detecting atrial fibrillation (AF), but the efficacy of this type of digital screening has not been directly compared to usual care for detection of treatment-relevant AF. In the eBRAVE-AF trial (NCT04250220), we randomly assigned 5,551 policyholders of a German health insurance company who were free of AF at baseline (age 65"‰years (median; interquartile range (11) years, 31% females)) to digital screening (n"‰="‰2,860) or usual care (n"‰="‰2,691). In this siteless trial, for digital screening, participants used a certified app on their own smartphones to screen for irregularities in their pulse waves. Abnormal findings were evaluated by 14-day external electrocardiogram (ECG) loop recorders. The primary endpoint was newly diagnosed AF within 6"‰months treated with oral anti-coagulation by an independent physician not involved in the study. After 6"‰months, participants were invited to cross-over for a second study phase with reverse assignment for secondary analyses. The primary endpoint of the trial was met, as digital screening more than doubled the detection rate of treatment-relevant AF in both phases of the trial, with odds ratios of 2.12 (95% confidence interval (CI), 1.19"“3.76; P"‰="‰0.010) and 2.75 (95% CI, 1.42"“5.34; P"‰="‰0.003) in the first and second phases, respectively. This digital screening technology provides substantial benefits in detecting AF compared to usual care and has the potential for broad applicability due to its wide availability on ordinary smartphones. Future studies are needed to test whether digital screening for AF leads to better treatment outcomes.
Influence of temperature gradient of slab track on the dynamic responses of the train-CRTS III slab track on subgrade nonlinear coupled system
Temperature is an important load for ballastless track. However, there is little research on the system dynamic responses when a train travels on a ballastless track under the temperature gradient of ballastless track. Considering the moving train, temperature gradient of slab track, gravity of slab track, and the contact nonlinearity between interfaces of slab track, a dynamic model for a high-speed train runs along the CRTS III slab track on subgrade is developed by a nonlinear coupled way in ANSYS. The system dynamic responses under the temperature gradient of slab track with different amplitudes are theoretically investigated with the model. The results show that: (1) The proportions of the initial force and stress caused by the temperature gradient of slab track are different for different calculation items. The initial fastener tension force and positive slab bending stress have large proportions exceeding 50%. (2) The maximum dynamic responses for slab track are not uniform along the track. The maximum slab bending stress, slab acceleration, concrete base acceleration appear in the slab middle, at the slab end, and at the concrete base end, respectively. (3) The maximum accelerations of track components appear when the fifth or sixth wheel passes the measuring point, and at least two cars should be used. (4) The temperature gradient of slab track has a small influence on the car body acceleration. However, the influences on the slab acceleration, concrete base acceleration, fastener tension force are large, and the influence on the slab bending stress is huge.
X-ray attenuation of bone, soft and adipose tissue in CT from 70 to 140Â kV and comparison with 3D printable additive manufacturing materials
Additive manufacturing and 3D printing are widely used in medical imaging to produce phantoms for image quality optimization, imaging protocol definition, comparison of image quality between different imaging systems, dosimetry, and quality control. Anthropomorphic phantoms mimic tissues and contrasts in real patients with regard to X-ray attenuation, as well as dependence on X-ray spectra. If used with different X-ray energies, or to optimize the spectrum for a certain procedure, the energy dependence of the attenuation must replicate the corresponding energy dependence of the tissues mimicked, or at least be similar. In the latter case the materials' Hounsfield values need to be known exactly to allow to correct contrast and contrast to noise ratios accordingly for different beam energies. Fresh bovine and porcine tissues including soft and adipose tissues, and hard tissues from soft spongious bone to cortical bone were scanned at different energies, and reference values of attenuation in Hounsfield units (HU) determined. Mathematical model equations describing CT number dependence on kV for bones of arbitrary density, and for adipose tissues are derived. These data can be used to select appropriate phantom constituents, compare CT values with arbitrary phantom materials, and calculate correction factors for phantoms consisting of materials with an energy dependence different to the tissues. Using data on a wide number of additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials, CT numbers and their energy dependence were compared to those of the tissues. Two commercially available printing filaments containing calcium carbonate powder imitate bone tissues with high accuracy at all kV values. Average adipose tissue can be duplicated by several off-the-shelf printing polymers. Since suitable printing materials typically exhibit a too high density for the desired attenuation of especially soft tissues, controlled density reduction by underfilling might improve tissue equivalence.
Maize grain yield enhancement in modern hybrids associated with greater stalk lodging resistance at a high planting density: a case study in northeast China
Lodging resistance is a critical trait in modern maize breeding. This study aimed to examine maize stalk lodging and its related characteristics in response to increasing planting densities in modern hybrids. A two-year field trial was conducted from 2018 to 2019 with two widely grown commercial hybrids ('Xy335' and 'Fm985') and three planting density treatments of 4.5"‰Ã—"‰104 (low density, LD), 6.5"‰Ã—"‰104 (medium density, MD), and 8.5"‰Ã—"‰104 plants/ha (high density, HD). New hybrid Fm985 had a significantly higher grain yield and lower lodging rate at HD, while there was no significance at LD and MD. Compared to Fm985, old hybrid Xy335 had a significantly high plant height, ear and gravity height, and culm length (CL) across the three planting densities, while opposite stalk bending strength (SBS), dry weight per unit length (DWPU), cross-sectional area, and the cellulose and lignin content in the basal internode were low. Correlation and path analysis revealed that kernel number per ear and lodging rate directly contributed to maize grain yield, while lodging-related traits of SBS, stem lignin, and DWPU had an indirect effect on maize grain yield, suggesting that modern hybrid maize yield enhancement is associated with greater stalk lodging resistance at a high planting density in northeast China.
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
A shared numerical magnitude representation evidenced by the distance effect in frequency-tagging EEG
Humans can effortlessly abstract numerical information from various codes and contexts. However, whether the access to the underlying magnitude information relies on common or distinct brain representations remains highly debated. Here, we recorded electrophysiological responses to periodic variation of numerosity (every five items) occurring in rapid streams of numbers presented at 6Â Hz in randomly varying codes-Arabic digits, number words, canonical dot patterns and finger configurations. Results demonstrated that numerical information was abstracted and generalized over the different representation codes by revealing clear discrimination responses (at 1.2Â Hz) of the deviant numerosity from the base numerosity, recorded over parieto-occipital electrodes. Crucially, and supporting the claim that discrimination responses reflected magnitude processing, the presentation of a deviant numerosity distant from the base (e.g., base "2" and deviant "8") elicited larger right-hemispheric responses than the presentation of a close deviant numerosity (e.g., base "2" and deviant "3"). This finding nicely represents the neural signature of the distance effect, an interpretation further reinforced by the clear correlation with individuals' behavioral performance in an independent numerical comparison task. Our results therefore provide for the first time unambiguously a reliable and specific neural marker of a magnitude representation that is shared among several numerical codes.
Retromer deficiency in Tauopathy models enhances the truncation and toxicity of Tau
Alteration of the levels, localization or post-translational processing of the microtubule associated protein Tau is associated with many neurodegenerative disorders. Here we develop adult-onset models for human Tau (hTau) toxicity in Drosophila that enable age-dependent quantitative measurement of central nervous system synapse loss and axonal degeneration, in addition to effects upon lifespan, to facilitate evaluation of factors that may contribute to Tau-dependent neurodegeneration. Using these models, we interrogate the interaction of hTau with the retromer complex, an evolutionarily conserved cargo-sorting protein assembly, whose reduced activity has been associated with both Parkinson's and late onset Alzheimer's disease. We reveal that reduction of retromer activity induces a potent enhancement of hTau toxicity upon synapse loss, axon retraction and lifespan through a specific increase in the production of a C-terminal truncated isoform of hTau. Our data establish a molecular and subcellular mechanism necessary and sufficient for the depletion of retromer activity to exacerbate Tau-dependent neurodegeneration.
The neurophysiological effect of NMDA-R antagonism of frontotemporal lobar degeneration is conditional on individual GABA concentration
There is a pressing need to accelerate therapeutic strategies against the syndromes caused by frontotemporal lobar degeneration, including symptomatic treatments. One approach is for experimental medicine, coupling neurophysiological studies of the mechanisms of disease with pharmacological interventions aimed at restoring neurochemical deficits. Here we consider the role of glutamatergic deficits and their potential as targets for treatment. We performed a double-blind placebo-controlled crossover pharmaco-magnetoencephalography study in 20 people with symptomatic frontotemporal lobar degeneration (10 behavioural variant frontotemporal dementia, 10 progressive supranuclear palsy) and 19 healthy age- and gender-matched controls. Both magnetoencephalography sessions recorded a roving auditory oddball paradigm: on placebo or following 10"‰mg memantine, an uncompetitive NMDA-receptor antagonist. Ultra-high-field magnetic resonance spectroscopy confirmed lower concentrations of GABA in the right inferior frontal gyrus of people with frontotemporal lobar degeneration. While memantine showed a subtle effect on early-auditory processing in patients, there was no significant main effect of memantine on the magnitude of the mismatch negativity (MMN) response in the right frontotemporal cortex in patients or controls. However, the change in the right auditory cortex MMN response to memantine (vs. placebo) in patients correlated with individuals' prefrontal GABA concentration. There was no moderating effect of glutamate concentration or cortical atrophy. This proof-of-concept study demonstrates the potential for baseline dependency in the pharmacological restoration of neurotransmitter deficits to influence cognitive neurophysiology in neurodegenerative disease. With changes to multiple neurotransmitters in frontotemporal lobar degeneration, we suggest that individuals' balance of excitation and inhibition may determine drug efficacy, with implications for drug selection and patient stratification in future clinical trials.
Pharmacists' knowledge of automated blood pressure devices
Pharmacists need to consider the accuracy of automated blood pressure (BP) devices. However, Picone et al. reported that pharmacists had low awareness regarding the accuracy of automated BP devices. We agreed their suggestion that education of pharmacists and advocacy for policies are required to ensure that pharmacists sell only validated BP devices as they are primary providers of BP devices.
In the developing cerebral cortex: axonogenesis, synapse formation, and synaptic plasticity are regulated by SATB2 target genes
Special AT-rich sequence-binding protein 2 is essential for the development of cerebral cortex and key molecular node for the establishment of proper neural circuitry and function. Mutations inÂ the SATB2 gene lead to SATB2-associated syndrome, which is characterized by abnormal development of skeleton and central nervous systems. Methods. We...
Sex-specific genetic association between psychiatric disorders and cognition, behavior and brain imaging in children and adults
Although there are pronounced sex differences for psychiatric disorders, relatively little has been published on the heterogeneity of sex-specific genetic effects for these traits until very recently for adults. Much less is known about children because most psychiatric disorders will not manifest until later in life and existing studies for children on psychiatric traits such as cognitive functions are underpowered. We used results from publicly available genome-wide association studies for six psychiatric disorders and individual-level data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study and the UK Biobank (UKB) study to evaluate the associations between the predicted polygenic risk scores (PRS) of these six disorders and observed cognitive functions, behavioral and brain imaging traits. We further investigated the mediation effects of the brain structure and function, which showed heterogeneity between males and females on the correlation between genetic risk of schizophrenia and fluid intelligence. There was significant heterogeneity in genetic associations between the cognitive traits and psychiatric disorders between sexes. Specifically, the PRSs of schizophrenia of boys showed stronger correlation with eight of the ten cognitive functions in the ABCD data set; whereas the PRSs of autism of females showed a stronger correlation with fluid intelligence in the UKB data set. Besides cognitive traits, we also found significant sexual heterogeneity in genetic associations between psychiatric disorders and behavior and brain imaging. These results demonstrate the underlying early etiology of psychiatric disease and reveal a shared and unique genetic basis between the disorders and cognition traits involved in brain functions between the sexes.
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Magnetically assisted drop-on-demand 3D printing of microstructured multimaterial composites
Microstructured composites with hierarchically arranged fillers fabricated by three-dimensional (3D) printing show enhanced properties along the fillers' alignment direction. However, it is still challenging to achieve good control of the filler arrangement and high filler concentration simultaneously, which limits the printed material's properties. In this study, we develop a magnetically assisted drop-on-demand 3D printing technique (MDOD) to print aligned microplatelet reinforced composites. By performing drop-on-demand printing using aqueous slurry inks while applying an external magnetic field, MDOD can print composites with microplatelet fillers aligned at set angles with high filler concentrations up to 50"‰vol%. Moreover, MDOD allows multimaterial printing with voxelated control. We showcase the capabilities of MDOD by printing multimaterial piezoresistive sensors with tunable performances based on the local microstructure and composition. MDOD thus creates a large design space to enhance the mechanical and functional properties of 3D printed electronic or sensing devices using a wide range of materials.
Comparison of leg dynamic models for quadrupedal robots with compliant backbone
Many quadrupeds are capable of power efficient gaits, especially trot and gallop, thanks to their flexible trunk. The oscillations of the system that includes the backbone, the tendons and musculature, store and release elastic energy, helping a smooth deceleration and a fast acceleration of the hindquarters and forequarters, which improves the dynamics of running and its energy efficiency. Forelegs and hindlegs play a key role in generating the bending moment in the trunk. In this paper we present our studies aimed at modeling and reproducing such phenomena for efficient quadrupedal robot locomotion. We propose a model, called mass-mass-spring model, that overcomes the limitation of existing models, and demonstrate that it allows studying how the masses of the legs generate a flexing force that helps the natural bending of the trunk during gallop. We apply our model toÂ six animals, that adoptÂ two different galloping patternsÂ (calledÂ transverseÂ and rotatory), and compare their energy efficiency.
Spatially patterned hydrogen peroxide orchestrates stomatal development in Arabidopsis
Stomatal pores allow gas exchange between plant and atmosphere. Stomatal development is regulated by multiple intrinsic developmental and environmental signals. Here, we show that spatially patterned hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) plays an essential role in stomatal development. H2O2 is remarkably enriched in meristemoids, which is established by spatial expression patterns of H2O2-scavenging enzyme CAT2 and APX1. SPEECHLESS (SPCH), a master regulator of stomatal development, directly binds to the promoters of CAT2 and APX1 to repress their expression in meristemoid cells. Mutations in CAT2 or APX1 result in an increased stomatal index. Ectopic expression of CAT2 driven by SPCH promoter significantly inhibits the stomatal development. Furthermore, H2O2 activates the energy sensor SnRK1 by inducing the nuclear localization of the catalytic Î±-subunit KIN10, which stabilizes SPCH to promote stomatal development. Overall, these results demonstrate that the spatial pattern of H2O2 in epidermal leaves is critical for the optimal stomatal development in Arabidopsis.
A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy
Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) show potential in skin regeneration research. A previous study reported the failure of full-thickness skin self-repair in an injury area exceeding 4"‰cm in diameter. Stem cell therapies have shown promise in accelerating skin regeneration; however, the low survival rate of transplanted cells due to the lack of protection during and after transplantation leads to low efficacy. Hence, effective biomaterials for the delivery and retention of ADSCs are urgently needed for skin regeneration purposes. Here, we covalently crosslinked hyaluronic acid with methacrylic anhydride and then covalently crosslinked the product with dopamine to engineer dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid (DA-MeHA). Our experiments suggested that the DA-MeHA hydrogel firmly adhered to the skin wound defect and promoted cell proliferation in vitro and skin defect regeneration in vivo. Mechanistic analyses revealed that the beneficial effect of the DA-MeHA hydrogel combined with ADSCs on skin defect repair may be closely related to the Notch signaling pathway. The ADSCs from the DA-MeHA hydrogel secrete high levels of growth factors and are thus highly efficacious for promoting skin wound healing. This DA-MeHA hydrogel may be used as an effective potential carrier for stem cells as it enhances the efficacy of ADSCs in skin regeneration.
Dimensionally thermally stable biomass-based polyimides for flexible electronic applications
Biomass-based polymers featuring high thermal stability and low water absorption play a vital role in contributing to the environmental sustainability of flexible electronics. In this research, we developed a series of polyimides derived from (3"‰R,6"‰S)-hexahydrofuro[3,2-b]furan-3,6-diyl bis(1,3-dioxo-1,3-dihydroisobenzofuran-5-carboxylate) (ISBESA), which can be synthesized from isosorbide bioresources. This study systematically analyzed the effect of ester or amide linkage presence and orientation on the performance of polyimides (PIs). The PI chain configuration and morphology were investigated via experimental results such as d-spacing or film density and theoretical calculations. After introducing the stiff ester linkage, PI-1 with a high chain coplanarity and stacking state exhibits a low water absorption of 0.34 and possesses outstanding thermal/mechanical stability, with a Tg higher than 300 Â°C, a CTE of 27.8 ppm K"“1, and a Young's modulus of 4.4"‰GPa, which is superior to those of most reported biopolymers and even KaptonÂ® engineering plastics. In addition, PI-1 exhibits low dielectric properties, with a Dk of 2.84 and a Df of 0.004, due to the low chain polarity and dipole moment. We further demonstrate a flexible transistor based on PI-1 that shows electrical performance comparable to those of traditional silicon-based devices, even after thermal treatment at 150 Â°C or 1000 bending cycles.
COVID vaccines slash risk of spreading Omicron — and so does prior infection
But the benefit of vaccines in reducing Omicron transmission doesn’t last for long. You have full access to this article via your institution. People who become infected with the Omicron variant are less likely to spread the virus to others if they have been vaccinated or have had a prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a study in US prisons1. And people who have had a prior infection and been vaccinated are even less likely to pass on the virus, although the benefit of vaccines in reducing infectiousness seems to wane over time.
Automated segmentation and feature discovery of age-related macular degeneration and Stargardt disease via self-attended neural networks
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease are the leading causes of blindness for the elderly and young adults respectively. Geographic atrophy (GA) of AMD and Stargardt atrophy are their end-stage outcomes. Efficient methods for segmentation and quantification of these atrophic lesions are critical for clinical research. In this study, we developed a deep convolutional neural network (CNN) with a trainable self-attended mechanism for accurate GA and Stargardt atrophy segmentation. Compared with traditional post-hoc attention mechanisms which can only visualize CNN features, our self-attended mechanism is embedded in a fully convolutional network and directly involved in training the CNN to actively attend key features for enhanced algorithm performance. We applied the self-attended CNN on the segmentation of AMD and Stargardt atrophic lesions on fundus autofluorescence (FAF) images. Compared with a preexisting regular fully convolutional network (the U-Net), our self-attended CNN achieved 10.6% higher Dice coefficient and 17% higher IoU (intersection over union) for AMD GA segmentation, and a 22% higher Dice coefficient and a 32% higher IoU for Stargardt atrophy segmentation. With longitudinal image data having over a longer time, the developed self-attended mechanism can also be applied on the visual discovery of early AMD and Stargardt features.
