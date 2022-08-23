After months of anticipation, The Salty Donut has finally opened in The Square in West Palm Beach. This is the sixth brick-and-mortar location for The Salty, which debuted In Miami in 2015. In addition to coffees and teas, patrons can savor The Salty’s signature donuts, including year-round favorites such as the white chocolate tres leches, guava and cheese, and milk and cookies. Current seasonal offerings range from the caramel toffee crumb to the strawberry cake, key lime meringue pie, and even a vegan cinnamon roll. The Salty will also offer location-specific donuts that reflect the neighborhood and celebrate locally sourced ingredients.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO