New Italian restaurants, pizza spots in Palm Beach County
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. Zona Blu, West Palm Beach ...
WSVN-TV
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
Click10.com
Boat captain in Broward offers reward to recover stolen ‘one of a kind’ fishing rods
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A thief stole close to $25,000 in fishing rods and reels from a charter boat captain in Broward County, so on Friday he offered a cash reward to anyone who helps him recover his property — no questions asked. Capt. Mark DiDario, Jr., of...
cw34.com
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant to Reopen on Southwest 160th Street
Get ready for more of Golden Krust’s beloved Jamaican cuisine
WSVN-TV
‘Not today’: Uber driver stabbed by passenger picked up in Boca Raton shares survival story
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother who drives for Uber found herself in a fight for survival after, she said, she picked up a passenger who stabbed her repeatedly with a steak knife. Shortly after she walked out of the hospital, Friday morning, Britteny Evans showed 7News...
From steak houses to sub shops these 18 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect health inspections
For the weeks of August 15 through 21, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Waterstone Resort & Marina, Atlantic Ballroom, 999 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton. The Maui Spa & Wellness Center, 2100 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton. Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9930 Glades Road, Boca...
Man arrested after he broke into Boca Raton home while police helicopter circled above
BOCA RATON — A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Wednesday after he broke into a home west of Boca Raton as deputies in a helicopter circled above watching him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Jamal Rutledge, 24, was suspected of being part of a group of people that has committed numerous burglaries in Palm Beach...
Driver alert: Broward Boulevard rail crossing to shut for repairs
No time is a good time to shut down the busy Broward Boulevard railroad crossing in downtown Fort Lauderdale. But starting Saturday, the barriers will go up at the crossing as the Florida East Coast Railway starts repairs on defective rails and cracked road surfaces just south of the Brightline station. The crossing “will be fully closed” just west of Andrews Avenue, starting at 6 p.m. ...
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI
Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton’s Ingrid Noon Killed, Motorcycle Struck By Tesla
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Ingrid Noon, 51, was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning while she was riding a motorcycle. The crash happened in the area of SW 18th Street and Boca Rio Road. The Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
palmbeachillustrated.com
The Salty Donut Opens at The Square
After months of anticipation, The Salty Donut has finally opened in The Square in West Palm Beach. This is the sixth brick-and-mortar location for The Salty, which debuted In Miami in 2015. In addition to coffees and teas, patrons can savor The Salty’s signature donuts, including year-round favorites such as the white chocolate tres leches, guava and cheese, and milk and cookies. Current seasonal offerings range from the caramel toffee crumb to the strawberry cake, key lime meringue pie, and even a vegan cinnamon roll. The Salty will also offer location-specific donuts that reflect the neighborhood and celebrate locally sourced ingredients.
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston
WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
msn.com
Motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended by high-speed Tesla in Boca Raton
A motorcyclist who was rear-ended by another driver died of her injuries at Delray Medical Center early Friday. Ingrid Eva Noon, 51, of Boca Raton, was traveling west on Southwest 18th Street on her Kawasaki Vulcan, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2 a.m., a Boca Raton man identified as Richard Dorfman was traveling at high speeds and didn’t see Noon on her motorcycle. He struck her motorcycle from behind near the intersection of Boca Rio Road, and Noon was thrown onto the windshield of Dorfman’s Tesla.
NBC Miami
‘I'm Angry': Miami Vintage Store Owners Determined to Find Thieves
The owners of a Miami vintage store are hoping surveillance video will help them catch the thieves who they say stole over $400,000 in designer goods. The thieves entered through the roof of Miami Twice, located on Bird Road and 67th Avenue, in the overnight hours of Aug. 7, the owners said.
Coastal commuter rail has long been planned for South Florida. Will Broward lawmakers push it forward?
Interstate 95 wasn’t built all at once. And a proposed commuter rail line that would run through Broward County along the Florida East Coast Railway won’t materialize quickly, either. State and local planners remain unable to decide whether trains would pass over or under the New River in Fort Lauderdale. So the county commission is poised Thursday to set aside the river crossing question and ...
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Miami
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
