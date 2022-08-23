Read full article on original website
Related
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
What’s in the Future for Metaverse
The Metaverse is currently one of the hottest keywords in the technology market, with great applications for users in many fields such as education, business, and health, among others. This proves that Metaverse is increasingly accepted by the public. Researchers and developers are still in the process of enhancing this type of technology to fully apply it to our lives.
Love Code and Write Words - Viacheslav Aksenov 2022 Noonies Nominee Writer Interview
I’m Viacheslav Aksenov, and I’m a senior software engineer in fintech. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories, and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
Play-to-Warn in Web 3.0: What can Make a Game Successful
Web 3.0 games rely on three main pillars: Play-to-Earn mechanics, blockchain technologies and the metaverse concept. GameFi and metaverse have become the new buzzwords and blockchain games are now a real competitor to mainstream ones. Yet, despite the industry overall having great prospects, most Web 3.0 gaming projects fail to deliver entertaining and engaging gameplay more often than not. The best advice for players is to avoid spending any money on projects that can't offer at least an early-access version of the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Linux is Better Than Windows
Linux's open source makes this operating system as customizable and convenient as possible, and its unpopularity ensures a small amount of actual malware. Also, this system is highly optimized, which guarantees its performance even on weak devices. And due to the large number of distributions, it will suit everyone: a gamer, a programmer or an ordinary user. Anyone.
How to Implement a Dynamic Authentication Form in Flutter
Create a dynamic Input widget, a form that can transform into both sign-in and registration based on the authentication mode, animate the transition between registration and sign-in form, and validate user input. Introduction. Hello and welcome to Khadka's Coding Lounge. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. So, far in...
What is Developer Productivity? Basics and Best Practices
Collaboration in software development calls for many people to come together to create a product. And to increase productivity and improve the overall throughput, the productivity of every individual within the team matters. But what exactly is developer productivity and how to measure one’s productivity in an. ?. Demystifying...
How to Add Gamification Into a Dating App Design
UX design is more than any other design branch is based on psychology — each user should initially understand the purpose of every single icon. Speaking about the design of dating apps, the role of psychology increases several times. The design of the dating app should turn the e-space of online dating into a comfort zone for billions of users seeking for a soulmate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lowering the Barrier of Entry to Zero Knowledge Proofs
Ingonyama, a next-gen semiconductor collective designing accelerators for advanced cryptography, is emerging from stealth. In an unusual move for a hardware company, they are releasing all their research to the public. Several papers have been published, including one sparking interest from the Ethereum community about Danksharding. The company means Lion (in Zulu) in the name of its new hardware accelerator. The ramifications of accessible ZKP will be game-changing. Zero Knowledge processing will revolutionize a multitude of industries, from blockchains to gaming, the metaverse, and decentralized identity.
A Pessimistic Take on the Future of Content Marketing
I’m very pessimistic about the future of content marketing. Why?. Nowadays, content marketing has come down to “fast food content.” When I say fast food content marketing, I’m obviously not referring to the content created for the purpose of the fast-food industry and clients. This is a clear reference to the low-quality content with the sole purpose to fill in the empty cyberspace. If there is junk food, then there has to be junk content, as well. Right? We all know the answer to that question because it is all around us. This parallel is fully justified. Fast food content marketing is cheap, easy to process, and it comes in unlimited quantities. So, who is to blame? Let’s check out the list of the most usual suspects.
Axie Infinity And The Future Of Blockchain Games
Photo Credit: Lorenzo Herrera Via Unsplash. Hey Hackers! I’m Michael Benko and I’m the Chief Marketing Officer of Improv Jam and gaming blogger at www.michaelbenko.com. First of all, a huge thank you to the HackerNoon community and staff for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award! I’ve been nominated in the gaming category so please do check out these award pages and vote:
Checkers on React - Part 3 - Figure
Checkers-on-react-project is continuing my pet project, but before starting the next part I want to make some updates. Right now all imports in the project look something like this: `import {Board} from ‘components/Board’s.’` But I prefer to use absolute imports: 'import {boardModel} from 'models/BoardModel' Instead we can import components, models, utils and images in any place of the application just using absolute paths.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Build a WebAssembly Language for Fun and Profit: Parsing
In the of this series on how to build a WebAssembly programming language, we constructed a lexer. In this post, we’ll cover the next phase of our compiler, parsing. Parsing is the portion of our compiler that takes the token stream generated by the lexer and converts it into an.
Next vs Gatsby: Comparing Their Approach to Handling Data
Next.js and Gatsby are modern front-end frameworks based on React. Typically each is regarded as relevant for different use cases. There is a tendency to view Next.js as the go-to choice for large web applications with lots of dynamic content, while Gatsby is - to some extent correctly in my opinion - viewed as most beneficial for applications with small to medium content requirements.
Container Orchestration Trends for 2023: Kubernetes, AWS Fargate, Docker and Beyond
Containers have been around for several years now and have become an essential part of many businesses. Containers are popular because they are easy to set up, secure, and scalable—allowing companies to handle their workloads as efficiently as possible. But what does the future hold for containers? What trends should you be watching out for? At this point in time we can only speculate, but here are some of the most compelling trends we see coming down the pipeline:
Streamlining 3D Animation Creation via Rigging
I dare say there are two types of people in this world: people who love Toy Story and people who have not watched it. Well, this is just the opinion of a huge fan of the animation film. When I was a child, I always dreamed of having toys that could move and play with me, like my own Buzz Lightyear. Thanks to a fancy technique called rigging, I can now bring my toys to life, albeit I'm probably too old for them now.
10 Must Have Chrome Extensions for a Web Developer
Requestly is a testing & debugging tool for frontend developers & QAs. Wappalyzer is built to help you find the underlying technologies of web pages. Available for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera, it can be used for research, research, and lead generation, such as CRMs, Safari, Edge, Safari and CRMs. It is equipped to assist you in making your page responsive. It provides you the ability to disable JS, play around with Cookies, highlight various CSS properties on your page, enable auto-completion in forms, emphasize certain parts of the web page to overcome any issue.
Splinterlands and Play to Earn Blockchain Based Games: Noonies 2022 Interview
I’m Clayboyn and I work with project development and marketing at Splinterlands. I am glad to announce that we have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering us worthy of this opportunity. We’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
Creating Encrypted Containers in Linux Using Cryptsetup
Cryptsetup is a command line utility for encrypting storage devices and volumes. LUKS is the Linux Unified Key System. We create a 4GB container to store sensitive documents (or any info you may wish to keep private) You can use a keyfile to unlock your container or a password. A key file is more secure since it provides a higher entropy than a password. If you lose the key file then you can kiss your data goodbye. After the container is mounted, your regular user does not have the necessary permissions to create files or delete anything.
Can You Get a Scrum Master Certification for Free?
Scrum is a “lightweight framework that helps people, teams and organizations generate value through adaptive solutions for complex problems” (as defined in the Scrum Guide). Although all members of a Scrum team are aware of how it works, the Scrum Master is the one accountable for establishing it...
JOBS・
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0