How to Implement a Dynamic Authentication Form in Flutter
Create a dynamic Input widget, a form that can transform into both sign-in and registration based on the authentication mode, animate the transition between registration and sign-in form, and validate user input. Introduction. Hello and welcome to Khadka's Coding Lounge. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. So, far in...
Creating Custom Widgets in Flutter: App Bar, Drawer, and Bottom Navigation Bar
Find out how to create custom and dynamic widgets like App Bar, Bottom Nav Bar, and the Alert Dialog box that works as a Drawer. Hello and Welcome, I am Nibesh Khadka from Khadka's Coding Lounge. This here is the 4th part of the series. Before this, we made a splash screen, created an onboard screen experience for app users, and defined a global theme for our app. In this section, we'll work on three widgets that'll be part of every screen in the app.
Etherspot Multichain SDK: Enabling Agile Web3 Development
Blockchain smart contract interactions and dApps (decentralised application) are becoming more advanced and interesting every week in the Web3 space. Exciting smart contract-based projects are emerging regularly but with the fast-paced environment there comes a challenge. That being, keeping up with the newest innovation and then coding for it efficiently.
10 Must Have Chrome Extensions for a Web Developer
Requestly is a testing & debugging tool for frontend developers & QAs. Wappalyzer is built to help you find the underlying technologies of web pages. Available for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera, it can be used for research, research, and lead generation, such as CRMs, Safari, Edge, Safari and CRMs. It is equipped to assist you in making your page responsive. It provides you the ability to disable JS, play around with Cookies, highlight various CSS properties on your page, enable auto-completion in forms, emphasize certain parts of the web page to overcome any issue.
Why Linux is Better Than Windows
Linux's open source makes this operating system as customizable and convenient as possible, and its unpopularity ensures a small amount of actual malware. Also, this system is highly optimized, which guarantees its performance even on weak devices. And due to the large number of distributions, it will suit everyone: a gamer, a programmer or an ordinary user. Anyone.
How to Add Gamification Into a Dating App Design
UX design is more than any other design branch is based on psychology — each user should initially understand the purpose of every single icon. Speaking about the design of dating apps, the role of psychology increases several times. The design of the dating app should turn the e-space of online dating into a comfort zone for billions of users seeking for a soulmate.
Creating a Todo App with NextJs & Firebase
Hey devs, welcome to this tutorial; we will build a real-time Todo App with React, NextJs + Firebase. The full code of this project is available in this repository. Before we start writing code, I want to tell you that I expect you to have basic knowledge of React.Js and Next.Js.
Get Started With Sidekick Open Source Live Debugger in 5 Mins
Sidekick is a live application debugger that lets you troubleshoot your applications while they keep on running. We have prepared a simple project to show how you can start live debugging using a self-hosted Sidekick instance in just 5 minutes. It is time to use a client to put tracepoints and collect data from the Quickstart application. If you have any issues just check the instructions here: <https://www.runsidekick.com/headless/ )
Setting Up Kubernetes Role Based Access Control
Kubernetes(K8s) role-based access control is a powerful tool in restricting access to resources within a Kubernetes cluster. In this post, we shall briefly discuss what role-based access control is, and how to set it up in Kubernetes. I promise, it's not as long a process as you may think. What...
Creating Encrypted Containers in Linux Using Cryptsetup
Cryptsetup is a command line utility for encrypting storage devices and volumes. LUKS is the Linux Unified Key System. We create a 4GB container to store sensitive documents (or any info you may wish to keep private) You can use a keyfile to unlock your container or a password. A key file is more secure since it provides a higher entropy than a password. If you lose the key file then you can kiss your data goodbye. After the container is mounted, your regular user does not have the necessary permissions to create files or delete anything.
How to Build a WebAssembly Language for Fun and Profit: Parsing
In the of this series on how to build a WebAssembly programming language, we constructed a lexer. In this post, we’ll cover the next phase of our compiler, parsing. Parsing is the portion of our compiler that takes the token stream generated by the lexer and converts it into an.
Play-to-Warn in Web 3.0: What can Make a Game Successful
Web 3.0 games rely on three main pillars: Play-to-Earn mechanics, blockchain technologies and the metaverse concept. GameFi and metaverse have become the new buzzwords and blockchain games are now a real competitor to mainstream ones. Yet, despite the industry overall having great prospects, most Web 3.0 gaming projects fail to deliver entertaining and engaging gameplay more often than not. The best advice for players is to avoid spending any money on projects that can't offer at least an early-access version of the game.
Container Orchestration Trends for 2023: Kubernetes, AWS Fargate, Docker and Beyond
Containers have been around for several years now and have become an essential part of many businesses. Containers are popular because they are easy to set up, secure, and scalable—allowing companies to handle their workloads as efficiently as possible. But what does the future hold for containers? What trends should you be watching out for? At this point in time we can only speculate, but here are some of the most compelling trends we see coming down the pipeline:
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
Top Startups With the Best Designed Third-Party APIs
As its name suggests, a third-party API is a particular application that links features from many programs. It is given to you by a third party to allow you to access their data or software features on your website or application, typically (but not always) major businesses. It can be...
Lowering the Barrier of Entry to Zero Knowledge Proofs
Ingonyama, a next-gen semiconductor collective designing accelerators for advanced cryptography, is emerging from stealth. In an unusual move for a hardware company, they are releasing all their research to the public. Several papers have been published, including one sparking interest from the Ethereum community about Danksharding. The company means Lion (in Zulu) in the name of its new hardware accelerator. The ramifications of accessible ZKP will be game-changing. Zero Knowledge processing will revolutionize a multitude of industries, from blockchains to gaming, the metaverse, and decentralized identity.
Setup a GraphQL API for a Firebase Realtime Database With StepZen
I’m nominated for the Noonies 2022 in the category ‘GraphQL’. Any vote would be appreciated!. The Firebase Realtime Database is a NoSQL database hosted in the cloud. Data is synchronized in real-time with every client on all platforms (Web, iOS, and Android). The data is stored as JSON and is shared by all of your customers when you create cross-platform apps.
How to Create a Successful DOOH Advertising Campaign
How can you attract the attention of the target audience with DOOH advertising? People walk the streets, malls, and office buildings and are surrounded by advertisements everywhere. Advertisers need to grab their attention and keep it for a long time. So it's essential not only that your ad is original and memorable but also that it's helpful to the right people.
Why is Marketing Data Consolidation and Integration Necessary?
According to a report, 32% of businesses have abandoned ETL software because they cannot handle the volume of data. Marketers must take into account the finest data integration techniques based on your team's particular data requirements and sources. Cloud-based data warehouses may be answered using data warehouses, such as comparing open email rates to clients who sign up for premium memberships. Data lakes maintain unstructured data in its raw state in enormous repositories. Large businesses that consume enormous volumes of data every minute are best suited to use data lakes.
Being A Better Coder With Serhii Rubets
I’m Serhii Rubets and I’m the Senior Fullstack JS Engineer. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
