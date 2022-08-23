Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Want $1,100 in Passive Income? Invest $20,000 in These 2 Stocks
Gilead and Enbridge both pay attractive yields of more than 4% per year. Their payouts look safe, and their businesses are growing -- a good combination. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Forget Buying a Rental Property. Consider This Passive Income Investment Instead
Managing a rental property requires a lot of work.
Understanding How Blockchain Prevents Double Spending In Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency space has been a tremendous game changer since its introduction. From digital money to decentralized finance, innovation has greatly shaped the future of finance. Despite having many benefits, the cryptocurrency market still has a few concerns, including scams, theft, and double-spending. Earlier last year, Bitcoin tanked by about...
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
Ask the Hammer: Where Should I Place Mutual Funds With Capital Gains?
“Is it better to hold mutual funds that distribute capital gains in a tax-deferred account or a taxable account?”. Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question. Jeffrey and Bob discuss the concept of asset location (different from...
Should You Invest Right Now or Take Your Money and Run?
There's always risk in investing, but it's tough to ignore the rewards.
Motley Fool
3 Important Tax Moves to Make Before the End of the Year
It pays to get moving on these. There are steps you can take to eke out tax savings. Some of those steps have a deadline, so it's important to focus on them sooner rather than later. It's time to add to your IRA and FSA, and check your FSA balance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?
My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
A Health Check of the Web3 Ecosystem Signals Strength in These Trying Times
A study by Telstra Ventures, a global VC, analyzed 1,000 active organizations contributing to more than 30,000 open source Web3 projects. There’s been a decline in development since its peak in November 2021, sure, but it's not proportional to the decrease in price. A lot of projects will die, some teams will not be able to stand the pressure, others will see their VC funding dry. The study limited itself to three leading blockchains in the Web3 ecosystem, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.
How DAOs Can Change the Investment Landscape for Crypto Users
Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) is the term used to refer to an organization with no central authority that uses technology to automate certain processes. The organization is decentralized and self-governing by removing a central authority and using automated smart contracts to carry out processes. A DAO is managed by a group of people with a vested interest in the project and are encouraged to do so via a token. Traditional venture capital works by corporations known as venture capital firms (or VC firms) making investments in other businesses.
Crypto Market Seems to Recover - Can You Still Make Profits?
The bear market represents an opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies at a low price and hold them in anticipation of market reversal. Using auto trading robots, you program the software to keep buying crypto coins at an interval as the prices fall, thus reducing your average purchasing price. The robot will sell at your take profit level whenever the price increases and close the position automatically. Short selling can be lucrative as you sell first and buy later at a lower price. Shorting the market is a solid trading strategy when prices take a nose dive.
Bridging CeFi and DeFi: Better Risk Management and More Sustainable Wealth Generation
Have you ever staked tokens on a large crypto exchange like Binance or Coinbase? If so, you are familiar with сentralized finance (CeFi) — the technology that transmits the conventional finance system to blockchain. With CeFi, one could easily borrow the necessary tokens at a predictable rate, benefit...
DeFi: The Future Of Real Estate Financing
Real estate is an extremely important aspect of the global economy, and when things go wrong with it there can be very dire consequences. Unfortunately, we've had a taste of what can happen if real estate is left to centralized banks and traditional finance. led to a. and showed everyone...
Crowdfunding in DeSci. Toward a Resource-Based World Economy
«What is needed is a change in our sense of direction and purpose». Crowdfunding is about resource allocation. Instead of using money as an interface for this purpose, proponents of a resource-based economy recognize the Earth's resources as common heritage of all habitants and aim to allocate resources directly in a decentralized and collaborative manner.
Stablecoins - The T0000000.1 Problem
Stablecoins (SC’s) are a viable alternative to cryptocurrencies, as they are pegged to a fiat currency and supposedly give digital coins a stable price (1:1) This is something that has been an issue for un-pegged crypto coins and tokens. Yet, the DNA of SC's does not intertwine very well into our current system, if that at all. They bring native problems that are hard to fix overnight, such as Tether's breakdown of asset-backed collateral.
5 NFT Projects For NFT Enthusiasts in 2022
The market for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) is growing rapidly. Here are five projects working on solutions for the NFT space that investors will monitor in the coming months. ZunaVerse, a decentralized marketplace, may purchase and trade NFTs, which are digital assets with certain characteristics. VeeFriends bets on a decentralized platform that allows users to interact directly with one another. Moonbirds is a rare and unique project designed for collectors and investors and investors.
CBD & Crypto - the Best Team Up Since Riggs & Murtaugh?
One’s the ‘old-guard’, been around the block one too many times, the other, tried and tested but still a lot of miles left on the clock. As much as that sounds like a buddy cop movie, it’s also the story of CBD and crypto. CBD, as we all know, is derived from the cannabis plant, which has been smoked, chewed, eaten, sown into cloth, used for psychoactive and medicinal purposes, for thousands of years. Crypto and blockchain technology, in comparison, are still in their infancy – and were simply a theory in 1982 when a cryptographer by the name of David Chaum proposed the protocol in his dissertation.
EOS: Blockchain Without Hurting The Environment
Blockchains are a very useful technology. In our interconnected world that is more and more dependent on digital technology to function efficiently, it is great to have a more secure, resistant, decentralized way to store data - which is exactly what blockchain delivers. However, one of the biggest issues people have with blockchain - an issue with should not be ignored - is how the technology can negatively impact the environment.
PIP to Make Web3 Payments Simple for Users on the Binance Smart Chain
PIP, a Web3 payment solutions provider, introduced its payment services to the Binance ecosystem, offering stablecoin-based transactions using Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD) for consumers of Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The platform's PIP Extension offering delivers the cutting-edge solution that connects a variety of linked Web2 social media platforms to the Web3 ecosystem.
Hackernoon
Edwards, CO
716
Followers
2K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT
Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Techhttps://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0