valdostaceo.com
Lowndes County Fire Rescue Practices Firefighting Techniques
Over the last week, firefighters at Lowndes County Fire Rescue participated in training for response to fires involving flammable liquids and pressurized tanks. Each day, the course began with a lab component directed by Battalion Chief Ben Amiot. In this lab, personnel were shown the various properties of flammable liquids such as diesel, gasoline, and alcohol as well as the characteristics of different foam agents used in combating fires involving these fuels. Students learned the requirements for choosing the right type of foam and appropriate techniques for applying the foam in the event of a fire.
valdostaceo.com
Carl Brown Named Employee of the Semester at VSU
Valdosta State University’s Carl Brown is good at solving problems. “I enjoy being able to interact with our students, faculty, and staff when they have issues with their electronic devices,” says Brown, a computer services technician with the Division of Information Technology at VSU. “I have the knowledge and resources to troubleshoot whatever concerns they may have.”
