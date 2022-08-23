Over the last week, firefighters at Lowndes County Fire Rescue participated in training for response to fires involving flammable liquids and pressurized tanks. Each day, the course began with a lab component directed by Battalion Chief Ben Amiot. In this lab, personnel were shown the various properties of flammable liquids such as diesel, gasoline, and alcohol as well as the characteristics of different foam agents used in combating fires involving these fuels. Students learned the requirements for choosing the right type of foam and appropriate techniques for applying the foam in the event of a fire.

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO