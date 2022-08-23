Office of Marketing and Communications

City Manager appoints new Code Compliance director

SAVANNAH (Aug. 22) – Today, City Manager Joseph A. Melder appointed Cynthia Knight to serve as the senior director of Code Compliance. Knight is a native of Savannah and a former student of Savannah Technical College. She served as the interim senior director prior to her permanent appointment.

Knight has been employed by the City of Savannah for more than 17 years. Her service began in the Parking and Mobility Division before eventually joining the Code Compliance Department.

Knight is a certified Property Maintenance and Housing and Zoning professional through the International Code Council as well as the Georgia Association of Code Enforcement.