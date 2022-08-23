Read full article on original website
Splinterlands and Play to Earn Blockchain Based Games: Noonies 2022 Interview
I’m Clayboyn and I work with project development and marketing at Splinterlands. I am glad to announce that we have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering us worthy of this opportunity. We’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
Perpetual Swaps - Origins in CEX, with a Future in DeFi!
Perpetual Swaps, the single biggest primitive still missing from the Bitcoin DeFi puzzle, are coming to Bitcoin-based DeFi thanks to Sovryn. Sovryn spotted the gap and reacted accordingly. The original idea to just cherry-pick what is working on Ethereum and take it on the Bitcoin side chain was not an option here. They decided to integrate the RSK 2-way-peg that brings Bitcoin to the RSK network, the Bitcoin side-chain based on which Sovryn perpetual swaps operate.
Web Developer Ryan Wilson Considers Web 3 a "Threat to Individual Liberty and Autonomy"
Hey HackerNoon Readers! I’m Ryan Wilson and I am a Web Developer and Blogger at www.ryanwilsondesign.com. I want to thank the HackerNoon community and staff for their nomination in the Web 3 category, as well as BingX for sponsoring the Web 3 category of the 2022 Noonies awards. I’ve...
It's Not Meta vs Fornite - It's Sweeney vs Zuckerberg
I saw an article earlier comparing Meta to Fortnite. After a quick search on Google, there are now multiple articles all saying the same bland thing. And they're all talking nonsense. This is not a correct like-for-like comparison for a start (in fact they all stem from a single piece...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Checkers on React - Part 3 - Figure
Checkers-on-react-project is continuing my pet project, but before starting the next part I want to make some updates. Right now all imports in the project look something like this: `import {Board} from ‘components/Board’s.’` But I prefer to use absolute imports: 'import {boardModel} from 'models/BoardModel' Instead we can import components, models, utils and images in any place of the application just using absolute paths.
Why You Should Choose Blockchain Based on Programming Languages
When starting a new project in the crypto space, it’s worth considering a few different blockchains to build on. Each has its pros and cons, but which one should you choose? Here’s a short overview of some blockchains and the key features for the founders. While blockchains are...
Stable Coin: Everything You Need to Know
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that functions similarly to other cryptocurrencies but differs in volatility. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, they promise stable value. Stablecoins are pegged to or backed by other currencies or commodities, such as the US dollar or gold, to maintain their stable value. Why and When Were Stable...
Should Freelancers Treat Their Clients As Best Friends?
What's this supposed to mean in the freelance world? Is it just a polite phrase a client uses every now and then or something more?. I have been a freelancer for more than a decade now. So, when some of my clients referred to me as a friend, it usually meant that I delivered something much earlier than expected, I introduced a shocking discount, or I accepted to work on a handful of revisions, or something more or less similar, which benefited my clients a lot.
The Unexpected Success of Pivoting Your Best Asset
Every successful business or product implements a standard process, which helps move the idea from concept to reality. A core step to success is creating a plan and following the process, which is very familiar to those working in product design. A robust design process can help to deter pitfalls and figure out how to quickly work out any problems, as well as connect the consumer with the product from the early stages, a central element to a well-received product.
TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology
The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
Metaverse: A Trend of the Future or a Fad
Metaverse is a virtual world that exists parallel to the real world. It was created by simulation technology over the Internet and VR tools. Users immerse themselves in vast 3D spaces through activities, connecting and interacting with each other like a real-world society without language or geographic restrictions. Despite a loss of more than 2 billion USD, CEO Meta still believes that it can reap many times more profit when it grows strongly. The development of the Internet as Web3.0, blockchain technology, and VR and AR tools are seen as proof that the virtual world is not absurd and impossible.
Reimagining Cross-Chain in Web3.0
With the emergence of new public chains and an endless stream of DeFi projects deployed on them, users can't help transferring assets between multiple networks to interact with various DeFi platforms. Therefore, the demand for cross-chain is increasing everyday, but the current cross-chain protocols on the market are more or less faced with various trade-offs that leave the cross-chain market rife with opportunity. The most cited “cross-chain dilemmas" in articles analyzing the problem usually include the following three aspects:
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
Rethinking the Investment Logic of Public Chain With Open Sewer Model
Warren Buffett’s longtime business partner, Charlie Munger, has expressed his distrust of cryptocurrencies in media interviews. He called the “crypto craze” a “massive act of stupidity” He described cryptocurrency as “like an open sewer full of evil creatures” and hoped investors would never touch or buy it. In this article, I will share evolutionary points about public chains and build an interesting sewer model around the current historical stage of public chain technology development. In particular, I’ll explore a new model called PipeFi.
How to Find the Product of All Elements in an Array Except Self - Blind 75 LeetCode
Given an integer array nums, return an array answer such that answer[i] is equal to the product of all the elements of nums except nums[I]. The product of any prefix or suffix of nums is guaranteed to fit in a 32-bit integer. You must write an algorithm that runs in O(n) time and without using the division operation.
The Noonification: 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns (8/26/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns. By @kralizec [...
Tell Us About Advice Your Abuela Gave You That Kind Of Changed Your Life
There's nothing like your abuela passing down her wisdom, and we want to hear the best advice you've ever received!
An Insider’s View of Working at a Walk-Up TechBar
This article highlights my favorite memory of working on a walk-up TechBar for the first time and having Global Service Desk interns shadow me. Seeing them grow through their Genesys Works program was incredibly valuable overall, plus was a time I had the opportunity to truly serve as a mentor.
An Overview of the Fintech Industry: Application Types and Trends
We'll look at the present state of the fintech industry, current trends for 2022 and beyond, and the number of resources required to run an effective project. Let's begin with the most basic aspect: what exactly is fintech?. Fintech (or Fintech) is a broad term that refers to all the...
