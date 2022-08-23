What's this supposed to mean in the freelance world? Is it just a polite phrase a client uses every now and then or something more?. I have been a freelancer for more than a decade now. So, when some of my clients referred to me as a friend, it usually meant that I delivered something much earlier than expected, I introduced a shocking discount, or I accepted to work on a handful of revisions, or something more or less similar, which benefited my clients a lot.

