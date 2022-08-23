Read full article on original website
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
Why is Marketing Data Consolidation and Integration Necessary?
According to a report, 32% of businesses have abandoned ETL software because they cannot handle the volume of data. Marketers must take into account the finest data integration techniques based on your team's particular data requirements and sources. Cloud-based data warehouses may be answered using data warehouses, such as comparing open email rates to clients who sign up for premium memberships. Data lakes maintain unstructured data in its raw state in enormous repositories. Large businesses that consume enormous volumes of data every minute are best suited to use data lakes.
How to Implement a Dynamic Authentication Form in Flutter
Create a dynamic Input widget, a form that can transform into both sign-in and registration based on the authentication mode, animate the transition between registration and sign-in form, and validate user input. Introduction. Hello and welcome to Khadka's Coding Lounge. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. So, far in...
Setup a GraphQL API for a Firebase Realtime Database With StepZen
I’m nominated for the Noonies 2022 in the category ‘GraphQL’. Any vote would be appreciated!. The Firebase Realtime Database is a NoSQL database hosted in the cloud. Data is synchronized in real-time with every client on all platforms (Web, iOS, and Android). The data is stored as JSON and is shared by all of your customers when you create cross-platform apps.
What is Developer Productivity? Basics and Best Practices
Collaboration in software development calls for many people to come together to create a product. And to increase productivity and improve the overall throughput, the productivity of every individual within the team matters. But what exactly is developer productivity and how to measure one’s productivity in an. ?. Demystifying...
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
What’s in the Future for Metaverse
The Metaverse is currently one of the hottest keywords in the technology market, with great applications for users in many fields such as education, business, and health, among others. This proves that Metaverse is increasingly accepted by the public. Researchers and developers are still in the process of enhancing this type of technology to fully apply it to our lives.
How to Find the Product of All Elements in an Array Except Self - Blind 75 LeetCode
Given an integer array nums, return an array answer such that answer[i] is equal to the product of all the elements of nums except nums[I]. The product of any prefix or suffix of nums is guaranteed to fit in a 32-bit integer. You must write an algorithm that runs in O(n) time and without using the division operation.
Creating Encrypted Containers in Linux Using Cryptsetup
Cryptsetup is a command line utility for encrypting storage devices and volumes. LUKS is the Linux Unified Key System. We create a 4GB container to store sensitive documents (or any info you may wish to keep private) You can use a keyfile to unlock your container or a password. A key file is more secure since it provides a higher entropy than a password. If you lose the key file then you can kiss your data goodbye. After the container is mounted, your regular user does not have the necessary permissions to create files or delete anything.
4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns
The NFT boom has happened, and is still happening (as of this writing in July of 2022). Etherscan has a handy search utility which, along with its handy verification and decompiling features, lets you peek at the code of many ERC721 to compare. Along with many well-designed contracts, we can also see many make the same mistakes over and over. In this article I will give my opinions on what I think are 5 of the most common "design fails" for NFTs, that I commonly notice when viewing NFT contracts on etherscan.
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Chapter 2 - A SMALL SYSTEM BASED ON A PDP
This second example of a small computer system is also taken from experience at LRL. It was planned in February 1967 and first put into operation in the summer of 1967. Data were first taken with the aid of the system in the spring of 1968, and the system programming was completed in May 1969. The system is used extensively in experiments with the Bevatron.
How Getting Hacked Led me to a Job in CyberSecurity
Some of you may be aware of some of the reasons I came to join guardDog.ai in 2020 as Director of Business Development (and am now EVP). I was running a public relations agency, sending out vital information to thousands of constituents and followers about the clients I represented. An arena where reputation (and regulation) is key.
The Implications of Javascript being a Single-threaded Language
If you have been using Javascript for a while then you may come across the phrase describing it to be a ‘single threaded’ language. Javascript runs on a V8 engine with a memory heap and a call stack. JS being single-threaded means only one statement is executed at a time. Before we dive into what running on a single thread means, I want to first go over the terminology that will you will encounter.
Keeping Code Clean with Rails Service Objects
If you’re developing web apps using Ruby on Rails, you probably already know that Rails is an MVC (Model-View-Controller) framework, which means that your Models are responsible for data, Views are responsible for templates, and Controllers are responsible for requests’ handling. But, the bigger your app gets, the more features it has and the more business logic you will have.
The Next Big Thing: Blockchain Technology and Web 3.0
"Every time I witness a strong person, I want to know: What dark did you conquer in your story? Mountains do not rise without earthquakes.”. Great minds often tend to change the whole world with just one invention. We would still be sending pigeons on errands, as they were successfully used in Greece 3000 years ago to declare the winner of the Olympics abroad, or sitting by a candle or writing a letter to get in touch with a friend, as opposed to unlocking your smartphone and logging into Facebook to contact a friend, if it wasn’t for certain inventions that were so incredible that had enough impact to change the whole world forever.
Why Linux is Better Than Windows
Linux's open source makes this operating system as customizable and convenient as possible, and its unpopularity ensures a small amount of actual malware. Also, this system is highly optimized, which guarantees its performance even on weak devices. And due to the large number of distributions, it will suit everyone: a gamer, a programmer or an ordinary user. Anyone.
How Bing is Spying on Users Without their Consent Using Microsoft Clarity
If you’re using Bing Ads on your website then I have some bad news for you. You may not aware that Bing is using Microsoft Clarity to secretly spying your website without your consent. Are you being watched? The answer is most probably yes with all you and your...
Next vs Gatsby: Comparing Their Approach to Handling Data
Next.js and Gatsby are modern front-end frameworks based on React. Typically each is regarded as relevant for different use cases. There is a tendency to view Next.js as the go-to choice for large web applications with lots of dynamic content, while Gatsby is - to some extent correctly in my opinion - viewed as most beneficial for applications with small to medium content requirements.
David Holtzman, the Man Responsible for Designing Domain Name System Joins Naoris Protocol
Internet innovator, technologist, and author David H. Holtzman joined Naoris Protocol as an advisor. Holtzman will assist Naoris Protocol in the areas of marketing, technology and strategy to enable the company to revamp the cyber security mitigation industry with its CyberMesh technology. Holtzman had an influential impact on the technology...
How to Pick the Best Recurring Payment Solution
There are so many companies that offer recurring payment solutions that it has become so difficult for SaaS companies to find software. It is not easy to make the right choice at the right time when it comes to adopting a recurring payment solution. In this article, you will read that how you can reach out to the right recurring payment system for your business. Here, you need to find a flexible and scalable platform that offers multiple payment gateways and user-friendly software. Demos also help you find the right software for payment processing.
