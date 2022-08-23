Read full article on original website
How to Pick the Best Recurring Payment Solution
There are so many companies that offer recurring payment solutions that it has become so difficult for SaaS companies to find software. It is not easy to make the right choice at the right time when it comes to adopting a recurring payment solution. In this article, you will read that how you can reach out to the right recurring payment system for your business. Here, you need to find a flexible and scalable platform that offers multiple payment gateways and user-friendly software. Demos also help you find the right software for payment processing.
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
Rethinking the Investment Logic of Public Chain With Open Sewer Model
Warren Buffett’s longtime business partner, Charlie Munger, has expressed his distrust of cryptocurrencies in media interviews. He called the “crypto craze” a “massive act of stupidity” He described cryptocurrency as “like an open sewer full of evil creatures” and hoped investors would never touch or buy it. In this article, I will share evolutionary points about public chains and build an interesting sewer model around the current historical stage of public chain technology development. In particular, I’ll explore a new model called PipeFi.
Stable Coin: Everything You Need to Know
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that functions similarly to other cryptocurrencies but differs in volatility. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, they promise stable value. Stablecoins are pegged to or backed by other currencies or commodities, such as the US dollar or gold, to maintain their stable value. Why and When Were Stable...
Why You Should Choose Blockchain Based on Programming Languages
When starting a new project in the crypto space, it’s worth considering a few different blockchains to build on. Each has its pros and cons, but which one should you choose? Here’s a short overview of some blockchains and the key features for the founders. While blockchains are...
Choosing Your First Software Development Job: Factors to Consider
Your first software development job will set the stage for your career and allow you to improve your skillset while getting paid. The field of software development involves a lot of communication, no matter how long you’ve been in the business. Consider the potential learning opportunities that might be available in different roles. It’s important to follow your interests and choose an industry you could see working in for years to come. The right culture fit will also help you to feel comfortable as you grow your skills.
What is Developer Productivity? Basics and Best Practices
Collaboration in software development calls for many people to come together to create a product. And to increase productivity and improve the overall throughput, the productivity of every individual within the team matters. But what exactly is developer productivity and how to measure one’s productivity in an. ?. Demystifying...
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Chapter 2 - A SMALL SYSTEM BASED ON A PDP
This second example of a small computer system is also taken from experience at LRL. It was planned in February 1967 and first put into operation in the summer of 1967. Data were first taken with the aid of the system in the spring of 1968, and the system programming was completed in May 1969. The system is used extensively in experiments with the Bevatron.
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
Splinterlands and Play to Earn Blockchain Based Games: Noonies 2022 Interview
I’m Clayboyn and I work with project development and marketing at Splinterlands. I am glad to announce that we have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering us worthy of this opportunity. We’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology
The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
How Getting Hacked Led me to a Job in CyberSecurity
Some of you may be aware of some of the reasons I came to join guardDog.ai in 2020 as Director of Business Development (and am now EVP). I was running a public relations agency, sending out vital information to thousands of constituents and followers about the clients I represented. An arena where reputation (and regulation) is key.
Etherspot Multichain SDK: Enabling Agile Web3 Development
Blockchain smart contract interactions and dApps (decentralised application) are becoming more advanced and interesting every week in the Web3 space. Exciting smart contract-based projects are emerging regularly but with the fast-paced environment there comes a challenge. That being, keeping up with the newest innovation and then coding for it efficiently.
6 Ways to Improve Inventory Management
A business's inventory is one of its most important and valuable assets. Without its inventory, your business isn’t much of a business at all. Talented, loyal employees, effective managers, and innovative ownership are all good and well, but if they’ve not got goods to provide, they may as well not exist.
DeFi May Save The World Financially
When people talk about decentralized finances today, they mostly talk about its growth and the potential of the technology underpinning it. When they talk about the future of DeFi, they talk about how much it can grow and how it can be an alternative system for traditional finance. However, very...
Setup a GraphQL API for a Firebase Realtime Database With StepZen
I’m nominated for the Noonies 2022 in the category ‘GraphQL’. Any vote would be appreciated!. The Firebase Realtime Database is a NoSQL database hosted in the cloud. Data is synchronized in real-time with every client on all platforms (Web, iOS, and Android). The data is stored as JSON and is shared by all of your customers when you create cross-platform apps.
Keeping Code Clean with Rails Service Objects
If you’re developing web apps using Ruby on Rails, you probably already know that Rails is an MVC (Model-View-Controller) framework, which means that your Models are responsible for data, Views are responsible for templates, and Controllers are responsible for requests’ handling. But, the bigger your app gets, the more features it has and the more business logic you will have.
10 Must Have Chrome Extensions for a Web Developer
Requestly is a testing & debugging tool for frontend developers & QAs. Wappalyzer is built to help you find the underlying technologies of web pages. Available for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera, it can be used for research, research, and lead generation, such as CRMs, Safari, Edge, Safari and CRMs. It is equipped to assist you in making your page responsive. It provides you the ability to disable JS, play around with Cookies, highlight various CSS properties on your page, enable auto-completion in forms, emphasize certain parts of the web page to overcome any issue.
Reimagining Cross-Chain in Web3.0
With the emergence of new public chains and an endless stream of DeFi projects deployed on them, users can't help transferring assets between multiple networks to interact with various DeFi platforms. Therefore, the demand for cross-chain is increasing everyday, but the current cross-chain protocols on the market are more or less faced with various trade-offs that leave the cross-chain market rife with opportunity. The most cited “cross-chain dilemmas" in articles analyzing the problem usually include the following three aspects:
Creating Encrypted Containers in Linux Using Cryptsetup
Cryptsetup is a command line utility for encrypting storage devices and volumes. LUKS is the Linux Unified Key System. We create a 4GB container to store sensitive documents (or any info you may wish to keep private) You can use a keyfile to unlock your container or a password. A key file is more secure since it provides a higher entropy than a password. If you lose the key file then you can kiss your data goodbye. After the container is mounted, your regular user does not have the necessary permissions to create files or delete anything.
