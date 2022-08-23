ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The Implications of Javascript being a Single-threaded Language

If you have been using Javascript for a while then you may come across the phrase describing it to be a ‘single threaded’ language. Javascript runs on a V8 engine with a memory heap and a call stack. JS being single-threaded means only one statement is executed at a time. Before we dive into what running on a single thread means, I want to first go over the terminology that will you will encounter.
Creating a Todo App with NextJs & Firebase

Hey devs, welcome to this tutorial; we will build a real-time Todo App with React, NextJs + Firebase. The full code of this project is available in this repository. Before we start writing code, I want to tell you that I expect you to have basic knowledge of React.Js and Next.Js.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Tl#Github#Overlayview#Dom#React Portal
Setup a GraphQL API for a Firebase Realtime Database With StepZen

I’m nominated for the Noonies 2022 in the category ‘GraphQL’. Any vote would be appreciated!. The Firebase Realtime Database is a NoSQL database hosted in the cloud. Data is synchronized in real-time with every client on all platforms (Web, iOS, and Android). The data is stored as JSON and is shared by all of your customers when you create cross-platform apps.
Why Linux is Better Than Windows

Linux's open source makes this operating system as customizable and convenient as possible, and its unpopularity ensures a small amount of actual malware. Also, this system is highly optimized, which guarantees its performance even on weak devices. And due to the large number of distributions, it will suit everyone: a gamer, a programmer or an ordinary user. Anyone.
What’s in the Future for Metaverse

The Metaverse is currently one of the hottest keywords in the technology market, with great applications for users in many fields such as education, business, and health, among others. This proves that Metaverse is increasingly accepted by the public. Researchers and developers are still in the process of enhancing this type of technology to fully apply it to our lives.
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang

Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
Creating Custom Widgets in Flutter: App Bar, Drawer, and Bottom Navigation Bar

Find out how to create custom and dynamic widgets like App Bar, Bottom Nav Bar, and the Alert Dialog box that works as a Drawer. Hello and Welcome, I am Nibesh Khadka from Khadka's Coding Lounge. This here is the 4th part of the series. Before this, we made a splash screen, created an onboard screen experience for app users, and defined a global theme for our app. In this section, we'll work on three widgets that'll be part of every screen in the app.
How to Add Gamification Into a Dating App Design

UX design is more than any other design branch is based on psychology — each user should initially understand the purpose of every single icon. Speaking about the design of dating apps, the role of psychology increases several times. The design of the dating app should turn the e-space of online dating into a comfort zone for billions of users seeking for a soulmate.
Creating Encrypted Containers in Linux Using Cryptsetup

Cryptsetup is a command line utility for encrypting storage devices and volumes. LUKS is the Linux Unified Key System. We create a 4GB container to store sensitive documents (or any info you may wish to keep private) You can use a keyfile to unlock your container or a password. A key file is more secure since it provides a higher entropy than a password. If you lose the key file then you can kiss your data goodbye. After the container is mounted, your regular user does not have the necessary permissions to create files or delete anything.
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses

The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
Can AI Tools Help the Book Publishing Industry Evolve

As many authors and literary professionals know, the book publishing industry is notoriously slow to change. For example, industry-standard platforms like QueryTracker and Publisher's Marketplace are behind in. accessibility best practices. and modern UI/UX principles over the years. Sadly, this is true for most tools within the industry. Not only...
Why You Should Focus on Brand Awareness Before Anything Else

Brand awareness is the foundation for all other marketing efforts. Community building is possible after brand awareness. Brand awareness helps brands weather tough times. It's the most efficient use of your marketing resources. People are more likely to buy from brands they feel connected to, so don't underestimate the power of branding. It creates brand preference and loyalty. It's important to focus on creating ads, content, and email marketing campaigns that build your brand's presence from the start. It can be confusing to decide which one to invest your time and money in first.
The Next Big Thing: Blockchain Technology and Web 3.0

"Every time I witness a strong person, I want to know: What dark did you conquer in your story? Mountains do not rise without earthquakes.”. Great minds often tend to change the whole world with just one invention. We would still be sending pigeons on errands, as they were successfully used in Greece 3000 years ago to declare the winner of the Olympics abroad, or sitting by a candle or writing a letter to get in touch with a friend, as opposed to unlocking your smartphone and logging into Facebook to contact a friend, if it wasn’t for certain inventions that were so incredible that had enough impact to change the whole world forever.
Reimagining Cross-Chain in Web3.0

With the emergence of new public chains and an endless stream of DeFi projects deployed on them, users can't help transferring assets between multiple networks to interact with various DeFi platforms. Therefore, the demand for cross-chain is increasing everyday, but the current cross-chain protocols on the market are more or less faced with various trade-offs that leave the cross-chain market rife with opportunity. The most cited “cross-chain dilemmas" in articles analyzing the problem usually include the following three aspects:
