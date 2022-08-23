Read full article on original website
The Implications of Javascript being a Single-threaded Language
If you have been using Javascript for a while then you may come across the phrase describing it to be a ‘single threaded’ language. Javascript runs on a V8 engine with a memory heap and a call stack. JS being single-threaded means only one statement is executed at a time. Before we dive into what running on a single thread means, I want to first go over the terminology that will you will encounter.
How to Implement a Dynamic Authentication Form in Flutter
Create a dynamic Input widget, a form that can transform into both sign-in and registration based on the authentication mode, animate the transition between registration and sign-in form, and validate user input. Introduction. Hello and welcome to Khadka's Coding Lounge. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. So, far in...
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
10 Must Have Chrome Extensions for a Web Developer
Requestly is a testing & debugging tool for frontend developers & QAs. Wappalyzer is built to help you find the underlying technologies of web pages. Available for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera, it can be used for research, research, and lead generation, such as CRMs, Safari, Edge, Safari and CRMs. It is equipped to assist you in making your page responsive. It provides you the ability to disable JS, play around with Cookies, highlight various CSS properties on your page, enable auto-completion in forms, emphasize certain parts of the web page to overcome any issue.
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
Why Linux is Better Than Windows
Linux's open source makes this operating system as customizable and convenient as possible, and its unpopularity ensures a small amount of actual malware. Also, this system is highly optimized, which guarantees its performance even on weak devices. And due to the large number of distributions, it will suit everyone: a gamer, a programmer or an ordinary user. Anyone.
Top Startups With the Best Designed Third-Party APIs
As its name suggests, a third-party API is a particular application that links features from many programs. It is given to you by a third party to allow you to access their data or software features on your website or application, typically (but not always) major businesses. It can be...
Being A Better Coder With Serhii Rubets
I’m Serhii Rubets and I’m the Senior Fullstack JS Engineer. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
Creating Encrypted Containers in Linux Using Cryptsetup
Cryptsetup is a command line utility for encrypting storage devices and volumes. LUKS is the Linux Unified Key System. We create a 4GB container to store sensitive documents (or any info you may wish to keep private) You can use a keyfile to unlock your container or a password. A key file is more secure since it provides a higher entropy than a password. If you lose the key file then you can kiss your data goodbye. After the container is mounted, your regular user does not have the necessary permissions to create files or delete anything.
12 Augmented Reality Trends of 2023: New Milestones in Immersive Technology
Innovative technologies transform science fiction into reality, and AR is undoubtedly one of them. Holograms, like in the Star Wars and the Marvel movies, now surround us in the real world, bringing a new immersive experience, and it’s more than just entertainment. Today, augmented reality is an effective business tool.
The Noonification: 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns (8/26/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns. By @kralizec [...
Creating a Todo App with NextJs & Firebase
Hey devs, welcome to this tutorial; we will build a real-time Todo App with React, NextJs + Firebase. The full code of this project is available in this repository. Before we start writing code, I want to tell you that I expect you to have basic knowledge of React.Js and Next.Js.
Can AI Tools Help the Book Publishing Industry Evolve
As many authors and literary professionals know, the book publishing industry is notoriously slow to change. For example, industry-standard platforms like QueryTracker and Publisher's Marketplace are behind in. accessibility best practices. and modern UI/UX principles over the years. Sadly, this is true for most tools within the industry. Not only...
How to Detect Malware on your Website (And How to Protect your Site)
Installing malware in computers to hamper business or steal data is one of the oldest techniques that hackers have been using since the 80s. And with the increase in cybercrime and data breaches, this has become a very common problem in the internet world. The bigger problem, however, is that...
Can You Get a Scrum Master Certification for Free?
Scrum is a “lightweight framework that helps people, teams and organizations generate value through adaptive solutions for complex problems” (as defined in the Scrum Guide). Although all members of a Scrum team are aware of how it works, the Scrum Master is the one accountable for establishing it...
Next vs Gatsby: Comparing Their Approach to Handling Data
Next.js and Gatsby are modern front-end frameworks based on React. Typically each is regarded as relevant for different use cases. There is a tendency to view Next.js as the go-to choice for large web applications with lots of dynamic content, while Gatsby is - to some extent correctly in my opinion - viewed as most beneficial for applications with small to medium content requirements.
Etherspot Multichain SDK: Enabling Agile Web3 Development
Blockchain smart contract interactions and dApps (decentralised application) are becoming more advanced and interesting every week in the Web3 space. Exciting smart contract-based projects are emerging regularly but with the fast-paced environment there comes a challenge. That being, keeping up with the newest innovation and then coding for it efficiently.
The Next Big Thing: Blockchain Technology and Web 3.0
"Every time I witness a strong person, I want to know: What dark did you conquer in your story? Mountains do not rise without earthquakes.”. Great minds often tend to change the whole world with just one invention. We would still be sending pigeons on errands, as they were successfully used in Greece 3000 years ago to declare the winner of the Olympics abroad, or sitting by a candle or writing a letter to get in touch with a friend, as opposed to unlocking your smartphone and logging into Facebook to contact a friend, if it wasn’t for certain inventions that were so incredible that had enough impact to change the whole world forever.
How Will the Metaverse Change Future Education
Compared with the traditional education method, the education industry has made breakthrough changes after the Covid-19 epidemic in recent years. The education industry focuses primarily on integrating immersive technologies into the curriculum that make learning fun and engaging. Nowadays, the metaverse is part of a digitally connected world with cutting-edge...
Why is Marketing Data Consolidation and Integration Necessary?
According to a report, 32% of businesses have abandoned ETL software because they cannot handle the volume of data. Marketers must take into account the finest data integration techniques based on your team's particular data requirements and sources. Cloud-based data warehouses may be answered using data warehouses, such as comparing open email rates to clients who sign up for premium memberships. Data lakes maintain unstructured data in its raw state in enormous repositories. Large businesses that consume enormous volumes of data every minute are best suited to use data lakes.
