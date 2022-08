Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson was honored in the August edition of Nashville Lifestyles as one of the magazine’s 2022 Women in Business. “I am deeply grateful and humbled to be selected as one of the 15 phenomenal women that Nashville Lifestyles selected to highlight,” Register Johnson said. “It is an incredible honor to be included with women who are setting the standards in their fields.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO