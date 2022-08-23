Read full article on original website
Kenneth Kristan Lambert, 43, of Spragueville
SPRAGUEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth Kristan Lambert, age 43, of Spragueville, passed away on August 22, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 31 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with his funeral service starting immediately after. Burial will follow in the New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of East Orvis Street, unexpectedly passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home. Rickie was born on October 2, 1958 in Potsdam, the son of the late Francis D. and Elizabeth (McGregor) Villnave and attended Norwood-Norfolk Central Schools. Rickie was a jack-of-all trades who could work on and repair just about anything. He worked for a time at the Norfolk Paper Mill and worked on maintenance and grounds for the Town of Norfolk until becoming disabled. He also enjoyed doing carpentry work.
Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95 of Canton, passed away on August 24, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at the United Helpers Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Canton. Mary was born March 6, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Millard E. and Dorthea L....
Margaret A. Kennedy, 90, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret A. Kennedy, age 90, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital. Services for Margaret will be at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Larry R. McClure, 83, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Mr. Larry R. McClure, 83, a resident of 492 Old Market Road, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 starting at 1 pm at his home. Mr. McClure passed away early Friday morning , August 19, 2022 at his home.
Gabrielle Louise Schiltz, 31, of North Lawrence
NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, August 21, 2022, Gabrielle Louise Schiltz, loving daughter and sister, died peacefully at the age of 31. Gabrielle was born on December 16, 1990 in Lancaster, PA to Thomas and Gabriella Schiltz the oldest daughter and third of their nine children. She attended St. Therese Academy in Nicholville, NY until sixth grade and continued her education at St. Dominic’s in Post Falls, ID where she graduated in 2009. She then graduated from St. Mary’s College, St. Mary’s, KS in 2012.
Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, 68, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, age 68, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at 1213 Washington Street, Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Cheryl passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Graveside Services: Van C. Peets, 57, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mr. Van C. Peets, age 57, of Potsdam, NY will be held on Friday, August 26th at 11 am at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Van passed away June 2nd. The Garner Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.
In Canton, old building gets new life
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve ever been to Bend in The River Park in Canton, you’ve probably seen a building that has stood vacant for years. That’s about to change. Atlantic Testing Laboratories has been a part of the Canton community for 50-some years as...
Addressing homelessness in Ogdensburg as park hours condense
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A rainy Tuesday afternoon, two people are lying down in the gazebo at Library Park in Ogdensburg. It’s one of a string of parks that make up the city’s Greenbelt, where officials just set a curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM in an effort to curb issues they’ve been dealing with.
O’burg mayor charged with false statements
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg mayor MIke Skelly has been charged with providing false statements to law enforcement. St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe confirmed Skelly was charged with two counts of providing false statements, misdemeanors, and was issued an appearance ticket. The charges were first reported by the Watertown Times.
Alleged bar fight leads to assault charge
LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man faces an assault charge following an alleged bar fight. State police say 30-year-old Steven LeClair allegedly hit a man and a woman in the head on August 20 at The Jug Bar on Route 11C in the town of Lawrence. Troopers say...
Jellie to receive $50k, health insurance in buyout deal
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city manager Steven Jellie will receive a $50,000 payment and health insurance through the end of 2023, under the terms of a buyout agreement agreed to Monday night. Jellie said the buyout agreement was reached during an executive session at Monday night’s council meeting....
Student loan forgiveness: ‘It’s really great’
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Students are returning to college, knowing that for many of them, a big part of their student debt will be canceled. News of President Biden’s plan to wipe out $10,000 of college debt greeted returning students and parents at SUNY Canton, as the students moved back into residence halls Wednesday.
