Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Officials looking for source of E. coli infections in Oakland County
Oakland County Health Division officials are working with state authorities to determine the source of 15 cases of E. coli infection over the past several months. Earlier this month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a statement that said the number of infections in Oakland and west Michigan’s Kent and Ottawa counties had triggered an investigation.
wcmu.org
State officials confirm illness impacting dogs in northern lower Michigan is parvovirus
State officials confirmed on Wednesday that the illness impacting dogs in northern lower Michigan is canine parvovirus, a common disease found in the animals. The state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development was initially notified that dogs were testing negative for the virus at local veterinary clinics. But after more...
wdet.org
CDC says Southeast Michigan counties are high risk for COVID-19
Health officials say most of Southeast Michigan is at high risk for the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw, fall into the high-risk category for community transmission of the coronavirus. Detroit’s health department advises...
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan reports 19,414 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials have confirmed 19,414 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 135 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed cases averaged 2,773 per day. There have now been 2,751,201 total confirmed...
Detroit News
Michigan adds 19,414 cases, 135 deaths from COVID-19 over last week
The state added 19,414 cases and 135 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, including totals from the previous six days, a 16% decrease from last week, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Michigan reported an average of about 2,773 cases per day over the last seven days,...
State veterinarian confirms canine parvovirus cases in northern Michigan
The state veterinarian confirmed Wednesday that the illness impacting dogs in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula is canine parvovirus.
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 19,414 new cases, 135 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped Tuesday. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,414 new cases of COVID and 135 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,773 cases per day, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wayne County leads list of 50-year population losses
Out of 83 counties in Michigan, 14 have had a population decrease over the last half century, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Ontonagon County had the largest percentage decrease at 43.9%, losing 4,588 residents between 1969 and 2021. Wayne County had the second largest percentage decrease at 33.9%. The county has lost 910,355 residents over the decades.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get COVID-19 vaccine, free home tests, masks at this pop-up clinic in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Peace Neighborhood Center will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Vaccines will be available for community members age 6 months and older. At-home rapid test kits and KN95 masks will also be available for free while supplies last. Masks will...
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
wbkb11.com
Local Vet Reacts to Parvo-like Virus Killing Northern Michigan Dogs
A virus similar to parvovirus has been infecting and killing dogs in northern Michigan. Michigan State University is still investigating, but as of Monday, the first samples submitted for testing were in fact positive for canine parvovirus. Walter E. Bungard DVM of the Atlanta Veterinary Clinic hasn’t seen any cases...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcmu.org
DNR releases draft list of endangered, threatened species
Last month, the monarch butterfly was announced as an internationally endangered species. In Michigan, it’s still considered safe. But 58 new species are being added to the state’s endangered and threatened species list. Jennifer Kleitch is an endangered species specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. She...
Eater
Eastern Market Developments to Watch Now
Eastern Market began as a six-day-a-week wholesale market in 1891 that served as a hub where hundreds of Michigan farmers could distribute produce wholesale directly from the farm to restaurants and grocery stores. But when the Detroit Produce Terminal opened in 1929 just a few miles away on West Fort Street, it introduced growers outside of Michigan to the wholesale landscape, creating steep competition with local growers. From the 1950s onward, the demand for a wholesale public market decreased with the growth of large grocery stores and regional distribution centers. And while the city’s Western Market was eventually demolished, Eastern Market adapted.
Listen to the 'On The Line' podcast: Michigan's largest marijuana recall and the fallout
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman. Guests: Free Press business reporter Adrienne Roberts and Steve Johnson, dean of the College of Science and the Environment at Lake Superior State University. Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit. Email: ontheline@freepress.com.
Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket
As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.
deadlinedetroit.com
Judi Markowitz: How My Disabled Adult Daughter Became a Hostage of Covid
The writer is a Huntington Woods resident, retired Berkley High School English teacher and author of the book, "The View From Four Foot Two." This column first appeared in The Insider and is being republished with permission. On March 13th, 2020, my adult daughter, Lindsay, became a hostage of coronavirus....
Crain's Detroit Business
Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs
A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity for renters to own their own homes.
Detroit residents receive free eye exams, glasses
Savannah Johnson, 13, was playing basketball a month ago, until everything began to blur. On Thursday, she received a free pair of glasses as did her younger siblings, 5-year-old Messiah and 6-year-old Jailah, and the rest of her family. The children were among nearly 240 Detroiters of all ages who...
abc12.com
Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million people in August
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in August. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Aug. 22.
Comments / 7