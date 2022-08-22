ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Oakland Press

Officials looking for source of E. coli infections in Oakland County

Oakland County Health Division officials are working with state authorities to determine the source of 15 cases of E. coli infection over the past several months. Earlier this month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a statement that said the number of infections in Oakland and west Michigan’s Kent and Ottawa counties had triggered an investigation.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

CDC says Southeast Michigan counties are high risk for COVID-19

Health officials say most of Southeast Michigan is at high risk for the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw, fall into the high-risk category for community transmission of the coronavirus. Detroit’s health department advises...
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan adds 19,414 cases, 135 deaths from COVID-19 over last week

The state added 19,414 cases and 135 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, including totals from the previous six days, a 16% decrease from last week, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Michigan reported an average of about 2,773 cases per day over the last seven days,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wayne County leads list of 50-year population losses

Out of 83 counties in Michigan, 14 have had a population decrease over the last half century, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Ontonagon County had the largest percentage decrease at 43.9%, losing 4,588 residents between 1969 and 2021. Wayne County had the second largest percentage decrease at 33.9%. The county has lost 910,355 residents over the decades.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
wbkb11.com

Local Vet Reacts to Parvo-like Virus Killing Northern Michigan Dogs

A virus similar to parvovirus has been infecting and killing dogs in northern Michigan. Michigan State University is still investigating, but as of Monday, the first samples submitted for testing were in fact positive for canine parvovirus. Walter E. Bungard DVM of the Atlanta Veterinary Clinic hasn’t seen any cases...
EAST LANSING, MI
wcmu.org

DNR releases draft list of endangered, threatened species

Last month, the monarch butterfly was announced as an internationally endangered species. In Michigan, it’s still considered safe. But 58 new species are being added to the state’s endangered and threatened species list. Jennifer Kleitch is an endangered species specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. She...
MICHIGAN STATE
Eater

Eastern Market Developments to Watch Now

Eastern Market began as a six-day-a-week wholesale market in 1891 that served as a hub where hundreds of Michigan farmers could distribute produce wholesale directly from the farm to restaurants and grocery stores. But when the Detroit Produce Terminal opened in 1929 just a few miles away on West Fort Street, it introduced growers outside of Michigan to the wholesale landscape, creating steep competition with local growers. From the 1950s onward, the demand for a wholesale public market decreased with the growth of large grocery stores and regional distribution centers. And while the city’s Western Market was eventually demolished, Eastern Market adapted.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Listen to the 'On The Line' podcast: Michigan's largest marijuana recall and the fallout

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman. Guests: Free Press business reporter Adrienne Roberts and Steve Johnson, dean of the College of Science and the Environment at Lake Superior State University. Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit. Email: ontheline@freepress.com.
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs

A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity for renters to own their own homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million people in August

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in August. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Aug. 22.
MICHIGAN STATE

