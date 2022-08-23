Read full article on original website
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebrationBest of South FloridaPalm Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Partnership With East Harbor FinancialBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
Breathtaking Intracoastal Views in North Palm BeachSalvatore J Messina - Realtor®North Palm Beach, FL
Opinion: Trump Will Be President Again Unless the FBI Proves Beyond a Doubt That Criminal Activity Took PlaceLincoln ReportPalm Beach, FL
irei.com
Green Cay Life Plan Village plans $250m senior living community in Florida
Green Cay Life Plan Village, a Florida not-for-profit corporation, has plans to develop a $250 million continuing care retirement community (CCRC) on a 15-acre site at Jog Road and Flavor Pict Road in Boynton Beach, Fla. Acquisition of the site sets the stage for a new generation luxury senior living...
Boat engulfed by flames in Jupiter
Residents in Jupiter saw smoke and heavy flames after a boat caught fire just south of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.
villages-news.com
West Palm Beach guest at Waterfront Inn arrested on DUI charge in Cadillac
A West Palm Beach woman staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested on a drunk driving charge after her Cadillac was pulled over for not having its headlights on. Laura Jane Short, 54, was at the wheel of the white Cadillac at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday...
cw34.com
Property appraiser cautions homeowners about solicitation letters in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Property Appraisers Office in Martin County is warning new homeowners to be wary of letters soliciting a service that you can get free from the county. The county says these letters, which hit mailboxes periodically, are encouraging people to pay a service fee for...
Click10.com
Bystanders revive 5-year-old who nearly drowned in South Florida hotel pool
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Bystanders revived a 5-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a South Florida hotel pool Friday night, according to police. West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles said someone called 911 just before 8 p.m. to report that the boy had been pulled from the Springhill Suites hotel pool and wasn’t breathing.
msn.com
County planners still frown on land swap idea, despite GL Homes sweetening deal with $7.5 million reservoir
For the second time this year, the Palm Beach County Planning Commission has recommended that county commissioners nix a land swap that would allow GL Homes to build a billion-dollar plus development in the Agricultural Reserve west of Boca Raton. The commission voted 8-4 Friday against the land swap despite...
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
25 rescued beagles arrive in Palm Beach County to be adopted
Over two dozen beagles have arrived in South Florida to be adopted after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia.
gotowncrier.com
Shopping Plaza Redesign Could Ease Tensions With Neighbors
The latest plan for commercial development of the 28.7-acre property at the southwest corner of Northlake and Coconut boulevards may be a sight that will no longer leave nearby Hamlin Blvd. residents eyeing an eyesore. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, shopping center builder Konover South came before a special meeting of...
Dining out? Check out these 5 new Italian, pizza restaurants in Palm Beach County to try
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. A new Italian restaurant that pays homage to Sardinia’s eclectic cuisine, Zona Blu opened in suburban West Palm Beach in early April. The restaurant takes inspiration from the Italian island that’s...
Restaurant news: Buzzy new Indian ‘curry kitchen’ opens in Palm Beach Gardens
The highly anticipated, classic Indian restaurant by Stage Kitchen chef Pushkar Marathe, opens Tuesday in Palm Beach Gardens. One might say the Ela Curry Kitchen concept has been a sensation even before its debut. When Marathe announced preview pop-ups featuring Ela’s menu at Stage in recent weeks, the events sold out within hours.
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach to replace Charles Park playground
VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Recreation Dept. has been given approval by the city council to apply for a Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program grant for the playground at Charles Park. The park on 15th St. features a playground area, bike racks, exercise trail, picnic pavilions, restrooms, tennis courts,...
wqcs.org
Chemical Technologies Opens Flagship Facility in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Thursday August 25, 2022: Fort Pierce will be home to Chemical Technologies Holding Corporation’s flagship facility, ChemTech. It is a one-of-a-kind lumber treatment plant created to showcase the company’s ground-breaking TechWood product. Production at the Techwood facility will begin before the end of this month....
Beagles rescued from research facility arrive in Palm Beach Co.
Two dozen beagles will soon be up for adoption at Tri-County Animal Rescue near Boca Raton. The dogs were part of 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a testing facility in Virginia.
treasurecoast.com
Muse Theatre – New Live Concert Venue in St. Lucie West – Grand Opening!
Muse Theatre – New Live Concert Venue in St. Lucie West – Grand Opening!. The Muse Theatre is located in the heart of St. Lucie West and is PSL’s newest live music venue and center for performing arts! Join us for our Grand Opening this Saturday, August 27th!
Class A Office Tower Financial Center at the Gardens Executes 56,500 SF of Office Leases YTD in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Increasing Building Occupancy to Nearly 97%
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- CP Group, the property manager of Financial Center at the Gardens on behalf of an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors, today announces the execution of six office leasing agreements that have been signed by the property YTD, totaling 56,529 SF and increasing building occupancy to nearly 97%. Financial Center at the Gardens, a 10-story Class A office building located at 3801 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, was purchased by an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors in 2019. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005654/en/ Financial Center at the Gardens, the largest office building along PGA Boulevard (Photo: Business Wire)
wqcs.org
Recycling Will Resume in Port St. Lucie the Week of Sept. 5
Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 25, 2022: Curbside recycling will resume in the City of Port St. Lucie beginning the week of September 5. Recycling materials will be collected once a week on the same day as garbage and yard waste. The City is working with FCC Environmental Services...
cbs12.com
Vehicle ends upside down after rollover crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in West Palm Beach. According to Danny Collazo, Battalion Chief with the West Palm Beach Fire Department, fire crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles heavily damaged, including one on its roof.
Burglary suspect arrested in neighborhood west of Boca Raton
A suspected burglar who is accused of targeting homes in Broward and Palm Beach counties is off the streets and in jail.
Palm Beach Post reader response: Ag Reserve land swap too sweet a deal for the developer
I have developed land in Palm Beach County area for over 22 years. I have bought and sold over 100 parcels of land and developed thousands of units. I have developed at least 20 projects in the area. I have worked with county staff for years, always playing by and following the rules. I believe in the rules.
