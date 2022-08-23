ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobe Sound, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Hobe Sound, FL
Hobe Sound, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Hobe Sound, FL
Real Estate
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Room#Cove#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Gated Community#Tile#Windows#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
gotowncrier.com

Shopping Plaza Redesign Could Ease Tensions With Neighbors

The latest plan for commercial development of the 28.7-acre property at the southwest corner of Northlake and Coconut boulevards may be a sight that will no longer leave nearby Hamlin Blvd. residents eyeing an eyesore. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, shopping center builder Konover South came before a special meeting of...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach to replace Charles Park playground

VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Recreation Dept. has been given approval by the city council to apply for a Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program grant for the playground at Charles Park. The park on 15th St. features a playground area, bike racks, exercise trail, picnic pavilions, restrooms, tennis courts,...
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wqcs.org

Chemical Technologies Opens Flagship Facility in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Thursday August 25, 2022: Fort Pierce will be home to Chemical Technologies Holding Corporation’s flagship facility, ChemTech. It is a one-of-a-kind lumber treatment plant created to showcase the company’s ground-breaking TechWood product. Production at the Techwood facility will begin before the end of this month....
FORT PIERCE, FL
The Associated Press

Class A Office Tower Financial Center at the Gardens Executes 56,500 SF of Office Leases YTD in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Increasing Building Occupancy to Nearly 97%

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- CP Group, the property manager of Financial Center at the Gardens on behalf of an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors, today announces the execution of six office leasing agreements that have been signed by the property YTD, totaling 56,529 SF and increasing building occupancy to nearly 97%. Financial Center at the Gardens, a 10-story Class A office building located at 3801 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, was purchased by an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors in 2019. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005654/en/ Financial Center at the Gardens, the largest office building along PGA Boulevard (Photo: Business Wire)
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy