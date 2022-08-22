Read full article on original website
State officials confirm illness impacting dogs in northern lower Michigan is parvovirus
State officials confirmed on Wednesday that the illness impacting dogs in northern lower Michigan is canine parvovirus, a common disease found in the animals. The state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development was initially notified that dogs were testing negative for the virus at local veterinary clinics. But after more...
Bureau of Elections recommends placing reproductive freedom amendment on the ballot
Michigan election officials say two proposed constitutional amendments meet requirements to get on the November ballot. One of the amendments would guarantee the right to abortion in Michigan. A 1931 law that criminalizes abortion is currently blocked by court injunctions. Doctor Rossana DeGrood works with the campaign for the abortion-rights...
Two men Guilty of attempting to kidnap Governor Whitmer
A federal jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. This is the second time federal prosecutors tried to convict Adam Fox and Barry Croft on the kidnapping charges. A previous jury couldn’t reach an agreement in April, and found two other men not...
Dozens of dogs succumb to parvovirus-like illness in northern lower peninsula
A mysterious virus has claimed the lives of at least 30 dogs in the northern lower peninsula. State officials and local veterinarians are not exactly sure where the virus came from or what exactly it is. The symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea replicate the canine parvovirus, a common disease found in dogs.
