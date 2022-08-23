Read full article on original website
RAINS HELP DROUGHT CONDITIONS IN SOME PARTS OF STATE
Drought is lessening in parts of Iowa, but it’s getting worse in others. The new map detailing how drought is impacting Iowa shows slight changes from last week, with moderate drought levels rising, while severe and extreme drought levels stayed the same. The map from the U.S. Drought Monitor...
IOWA JOINS 23 STATES IN SUPPORT OF INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT
DES MOINES – Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller joined a bipartisan coalition of 24 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Haaland v. Brackeen, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a challenge to longstanding protections guaranteed to Native American children, their families, and tribal communities under the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA).
POLICE WARN DRIVERS TO STOP FOR SCHOOL BUSES OR FACE FINES
With many schools back in session this week, public safety officials around the state are reminding citizens of the penalties associated with school bus violations. In the state of Iowa, penalties were increased in 2012 for passing a school bus with its stop sign extended in the aftermath of the death of 7 year old Kadyn Halverson of Kensett, Iowa, as she tried to cross the road to get on a school bus. It will now cost first time offenders a fine of 250 to 675 dollars along with an automatic 30 day suspension of their drivers license. Second time offenders will see a harsher punishment, with fines going up to 315 to 1875 dollars and the automatic suspension going up to 90 days.
