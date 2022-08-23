With many schools back in session this week, public safety officials around the state are reminding citizens of the penalties associated with school bus violations. In the state of Iowa, penalties were increased in 2012 for passing a school bus with its stop sign extended in the aftermath of the death of 7 year old Kadyn Halverson of Kensett, Iowa, as she tried to cross the road to get on a school bus. It will now cost first time offenders a fine of 250 to 675 dollars along with an automatic 30 day suspension of their drivers license. Second time offenders will see a harsher punishment, with fines going up to 315 to 1875 dollars and the automatic suspension going up to 90 days.

