The Tompkins County Health Department says they’re looking for a dog that bit a person on Wednesday at the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve to make sure the dog doesn’t have a rabies infection. The incident occurred about 2:30pm on August 24 at the area off Giles Street in Ithaca, approximately halfway between first and second dam along Six Mile Creek.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO