14850.com
Staff on strike at remaining Starbucks locations in Ithaca to protest conditions, unfair firings
Staff at the two remaining Ithaca Starbucks locations are on strike Friday morning, protesting “ongoing understaffing, massive cuts to hours, a lack of adequate hiring, promoting, and transferring, and increasingly unsafe working conditions,” and what they say is the wrongful termination of three staff members “this month alone.”
Hydrate, says NWS, as heat builds for Sunday and Monday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton urges Central New York residents to hydrate well and take precautions if spending time outside today and Monday. Heat index values for Ithaca are likely to be around 90 on Sunday and as high as 96 on Monday. Actual forecast highs in the 80s...
Health Department looking for dog that bit a person at wildflower preserve
The Tompkins County Health Department says they’re looking for a dog that bit a person on Wednesday at the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve to make sure the dog doesn’t have a rabies infection. The incident occurred about 2:30pm on August 24 at the area off Giles Street in Ithaca, approximately halfway between first and second dam along Six Mile Creek.
Ithaca College “strongly encouraging” masks as positive cases rise
Ithaca College is “strongly encouraging students, staff, and faculty to wear face coverings while indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on our campus” as the college sees “a sharp rise in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases within our student body,” according to an alert Thursday night from Samm Swarts, IC’s assistant director, emergency preparedness and response.
