news4sanantonio.com
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Reads
This morning, we'll be sitting down with Texas authors and highlighting books, fiction and non-fiction, all based in the lone star state. Today we're sitting down with Jon Armour, to talk about his new book "Branded." His book is based on the true life and crimes of Bob Harold Leach aka "The most notorious cattle rustler of our time." Take a look for more info!
news4sanantonio.com
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday. The law was “triggered” when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its...
news4sanantonio.com
Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters
SAN ANTONIO - With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. One option gaining popularity are floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law. News 4 San Antonio spoke with two patients who have tried this method. Here’s their story.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas public schools now required to display donated 'In God We Trust' posters
(KTVT, CNN NEWSOURCE) — Students stepping into schools across Texas may notice new signs for the new school year. School districts across the state will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto “In God We Trust.”. Last year, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law requiring schools...
news4sanantonio.com
California school board passes policy protecting 'traditional gender-specific' names and titles
PASO ROBLES, CALIF (TND) — The school board governing the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District in California passed a resolution Tuesday evening mandating the district reject any future government mandates that may attempt to get rid of traditional gender-specific names and titles. The resolution, passed by a 4-3...
news4sanantonio.com
Torrential rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPI (TND) — Torrential rains overnight have caused the flooding of roads and highways in Mississippi, according to Accuweather. A flash flood emergency is in effect after an overnight storm has caused flooding and destroyed roads across central Mississippi. "Friends, we continue to have strong storms throughout Mississippi," Mississippi...
