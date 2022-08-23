ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Texas Reads

This morning, we'll be sitting down with Texas authors and highlighting books, fiction and non-fiction, all based in the lone star state. Today we're sitting down with Jon Armour, to talk about his new book "Branded." His book is based on the true life and crimes of Bob Harold Leach aka "The most notorious cattle rustler of our time." Take a look for more info!
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters

SAN ANTONIO - With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. One option gaining popularity are floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law. News 4 San Antonio spoke with two patients who have tried this method. Here’s their story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Abilene, TX
Football
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
news4sanantonio.com

Torrential rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (TND) — Torrential rains overnight have caused the flooding of roads and highways in Mississippi, according to Accuweather. A flash flood emergency is in effect after an overnight storm has caused flooding and destroyed roads across central Mississippi. "Friends, we continue to have strong storms throughout Mississippi," Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy