fox35orlando.com
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
fox35orlando.com
Arizona woman accused of running over her boyfriend in incident that was caught on camera
PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman is behind bars for allegedly running over her boyfriend after an argument. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jolina Louise Morris, is accused of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangerment in connection with the incident, which happened on Aug. 22. Court document details incident. The...
fox35orlando.com
Former Colorado social worker faces mounting accusations she 'baselessly' separated kids from parents
A former Colorado social worker and ex-romantic partner of an ousted police chief has been accused of "baselessly, falsely, and unconstitutionally" working to separate children from their families in a lawsuit filed by an Aurora councilwoman. "So far, several parents have come forward to let us know that they also...
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom shares story of overcoming addiction years after viral overdose video
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County mom who made national headlines after her drug-related arrest in 2017 is sharing her story of recovery to help others. Kimberly McCaffrey was arrested after deputies found her passed out in the back of a car with her 8-month-old baby in the back seat.
fox35orlando.com
Whitmer Kidnapping Plot: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Jr. guilty on all charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The two men on trial for conspiring to kidnap the Michigan governor have been found guilty, a jury ruled Tuesday. A jury convicted Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. of counts of conspiring to kidnap and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft was also found guilty of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
fox35orlando.com
Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'
LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
fox35orlando.com
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
fox35orlando.com
Tracking the Tropics: August 23, 2022
Wednesday marks the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, one of Florida's most catastrophic storms. It is a good reminder that powerful hurricanes can form as we reach the peak of the season. We are monitoring two areas of potential development.
fox35orlando.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
fox35orlando.com
Crist blasts DeSantis during first campaign event in Florida governor's race
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Minnesota man opens heart and home to 'misfit' dogs
CANNON FALLS (FOX 9) - Lary Schuette packs his home with 14 dogs that all were chosen because they face some big challenges. Many are in wheelchairs with only two legs that work, others have no legs at all. But Schuette doesn’t see the wrongs, because he thinks all of them are just right.
fox35orlando.com
15-year-old found safe after statewide Missing Child Alert
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. - A Florida 15-year-old who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe. No additional details have been reported.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Men catch shark at Florida beach, stab it in the head -- here's why it's legal
A video posted to social media shows two men pulling a shark out of the ocean at New Smyrna Beach in Florida. Moments later, one of the men stabs the shark in the head with a knife to kill it.
fox35orlando.com
7 Florida Space Coast restaurants offering gorgeous views of Artemis l launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Florida's Space Coast is going to be packed with more than 100,000 people all wanting to see the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. Traffic is expected to be a nightmare, but totally worth it to witness history in the making. The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center.
fox35orlando.com
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: August 25, 2022
Storms could linger over Orlando and Central Florida through midnight as they move east. The pattern continues on Friday.
fox35orlando.com
Artemis l: How to watch the historic launch online and along Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - The 8.8 million pounds of thrust produced by NASA's Space Launch System rocket will be heard and felt for miles in Central Florida, but even if you can't make it in person, the liftoff will be worth watching. NASA's first moon rocket in 50 years...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary Election Results: Governor
The Florida Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Follow for live election results from Florida's Primary Election in the top races: Governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, State House and Senate races, and county races in Central Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Crist defeats Fried to win Florida's Democratic primary for governor
LAKE MARY, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. Crist...
