Rancho Cucamonga, CA

fox35orlando.com

Whitmer Kidnapping Plot: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Jr. guilty on all charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The two men on trial for conspiring to kidnap the Michigan governor have been found guilty, a jury ruled Tuesday. A jury convicted Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. of counts of conspiring to kidnap and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft was also found guilty of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox35orlando.com

Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'

LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tracking the Tropics: August 23, 2022

Wednesday marks the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, one of Florida's most catastrophic storms. It is a good reminder that powerful hurricanes can form as we reach the peak of the season. We are monitoring two areas of potential development.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Crist blasts DeSantis during first campaign event in Florida governor's race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Minnesota man opens heart and home to 'misfit' dogs

CANNON FALLS (FOX 9) - Lary Schuette packs his home with 14 dogs that all were chosen because they face some big challenges. Many are in wheelchairs with only two legs that work, others have no legs at all. But Schuette doesn’t see the wrongs, because he thinks all of them are just right.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox35orlando.com

7 Florida Space Coast restaurants offering gorgeous views of Artemis l launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Florida's Space Coast is going to be packed with more than 100,000 people all wanting to see the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. Traffic is expected to be a nightmare, but totally worth it to witness history in the making. The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida Primary Election Results: Governor

The Florida Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Follow for live election results from Florida's Primary Election in the top races: Governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, State House and Senate races, and county races in Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Crist defeats Fried to win Florida's Democratic primary for governor

LAKE MARY, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. Crist...
FLORIDA STATE

