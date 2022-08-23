Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
ACPD: Alexandria man arrested after off-duty officer witnesses vehicle tampering
A 54-year-old Alexandria man is in jail after police say he broke into and stole items from two cars and tampered with five others. The arrest happened last night around midnight, in a pair of neighborhoods along Columbia Pike. The man was caught, police say, after an alert off-duty officer...
msn.com
Off-duty FBI Police officer involved in NE DC shooting; large traffic delay results
An off-duty FBI Police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday in Northeast D.C., the FBI told 7News. The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, NE. A look at the scene below:. The FBI sent 7News the following statement:. "The FBI is...
Landover Man Found Dead In Maryland Apartment From Body Trauma, Police Say
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a potential homicide in Prince George’s County. Landover resident Dameon Broadus, 44, was found dead inside a 75th Avenue apartment on Thursday, Aug. 25 as members of the Prince George's Police Department conducted a welfare check.
mocoshow.com
Three Arrested and Charged with Armed Robberies of Two AT&T Stores
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged, Jalonte Malik Cole, 27, Sammie David Smith, 28, and Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 25, for the Thursday, August 18, 2022, armed robbery of an AT&T store in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike in Rockville.
Attempted Murder Suspect In Custody For Near-Fatal July Shooting In District Heights: Police
A suspect is in custody in Maryland following a monthlong investigation into a near-fatal shooting in Prince George's County, officials announced. Antonio Knott was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder following the investigation into a shooting in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights on Tuesday, July 19.
35-year-old man shot and killed in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in Temple Hills on...
fox5dc.com
Off-duty FBI officer involved in shooting near I-295 in DC, authorities say
WASHINGTON - A shooting Saturday in Northeast, D.C. involving an off-duty FBI police officer is under investigation, multiple authorities confirm. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, near I-295. FBI officials released a statement to...
Person shot in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
mymcmedia.org
Family of Young Boy Awarded $275,000 in 2020 Incident Captured on Video
The family of the then five-year-old Silver Spring Elementary School kindergartener who was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from two Montgomery County police officers as school staff stood by received $275,000 from Montgomery County’s Self-Insurance Fund. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the...
Police cruiser crashes, flips while responding to shooting in SE DC
WASHINGTON — A police cruiser flipped when it crashed while responding to a shooting between an officer and a suspect in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when 911 received multiple calls about a man with a gun walking around the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C.
Father, stepmother charged in death of 5-year-old girl
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two people for the death of a 5-year-old girl in Capitol Heights. Detectives said the girl’s father, Pradel Delinois, 44, and the girl’s stepmother, Ornelie Charles, 42 face charges. On Aug. 18, officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department were in the 5100 […]
Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
fox5dc.com
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
arlnow.com
Police: Courthouse parking confrontation leads to gun brandishing
A man upset after being confronted about parking illegally in the Courthouse area allegedly drew a weapon, police say. The incident happened around 6 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday) near the intersection of Clarendon Blvd and N. Troy Street, a couple of blocks downhill from the Courthouse Metro station. “At approximately 6:11...
Brandywine Woman Arrested For Running Over Boyfriend With Car, Killing Him
A Brandywine woman has been charged after running over her boyfriend with her car over the weekend, killing him, authorities say. Udele Burno, 38, is accused of causing the death of Riverdale resident Shamatto Clarke, 40, after intentionally striking him outside of a home in the 6100 block of Floral Park Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Prince George's County Police.
rockvillenights.com
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
Police looking for Sterling shooting suspect
It is believed that the shooting took place at a residence on the 700 block of West Church Road. People who live nearby are asked to review footage from doorbell cameras and security cameras from between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
Waldorf woman charged with Attempted Murder following Domestic Dispute
Waldorf, MD- On August 20 at 3:26 a.m., officers responded to the 11600 block of Billingsley Road for the report of a domestic-related assault that occurred at a different location. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who indicated the suspect, Dayana Garcia-Munoz, 24, of Waldorf, assaulted him at their house and then fired […]
WJLA
Police looking for man they say fatally shot 25-year-old outside Manassas 7-Eleven
MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Officers say they are looking identify and locate a man caught on security camera in connection to the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man that occurred outside a 7-Eleven store in Manassas on August 19 around 8:30 p.m. Police say the man in the photos...
Police: Man with knife arrested after grabbing child in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of going up to a group of children, showing them a knife, and grabbing one of the children by the hand. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident in the 5000 block of Caryn Ct. in Alexandria […]
