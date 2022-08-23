ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Off-duty FBI officer involved in shooting near I-295 in DC, authorities say

WASHINGTON - A shooting Saturday in Northeast, D.C. involving an off-duty FBI police officer is under investigation, multiple authorities confirm. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, near I-295. FBI officials released a statement to...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Person shot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

Family of Young Boy Awarded $275,000 in 2020 Incident Captured on Video

The family of the then five-year-old Silver Spring Elementary School kindergartener who was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from two Montgomery County police officers as school staff stood by received $275,000 from Montgomery County’s Self-Insurance Fund. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police cruiser crashes, flips while responding to shooting in SE DC

WASHINGTON — A police cruiser flipped when it crashed while responding to a shooting between an officer and a suspect in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when 911 received multiple calls about a man with a gun walking around the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Father, stepmother charged in death of 5-year-old girl

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two people for the death of a 5-year-old girl in Capitol Heights. Detectives said the girl’s father, Pradel Delinois, 44, and the girl’s stepmother, Ornelie Charles, 42 face charges. On Aug. 18, officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department were in the 5100 […]
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5dc.com

Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Police: Courthouse parking confrontation leads to gun brandishing

A man upset after being confronted about parking illegally in the Courthouse area allegedly drew a weapon, police say. The incident happened around 6 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday) near the intersection of Clarendon Blvd and N. Troy Street, a couple of blocks downhill from the Courthouse Metro station. “At approximately 6:11...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Brandywine Woman Arrested For Running Over Boyfriend With Car, Killing Him

A Brandywine woman has been charged after running over her boyfriend with her car over the weekend, killing him, authorities say. Udele Burno, 38, is accused of causing the death of Riverdale resident Shamatto Clarke, 40, after intentionally striking him outside of a home in the 6100 block of Floral Park Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Prince George's County Police.
BRANDYWINE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
BETHESDA, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police looking for Sterling shooting suspect

It is believed that the shooting took place at a residence on the 700 block of West Church Road. People who live nearby are asked to review footage from doorbell cameras and security cameras from between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Police: Man with knife arrested after grabbing child in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of going up to a group of children, showing them a knife, and grabbing one of the children by the hand. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident in the 5000 block of Caryn Ct. in Alexandria […]

