48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
Michael Carter 'still RB1' in Jets backfield

New York Jets running back Michael Carter is still the starter, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Carter split reps with rookie Breece Hall in the Jets' preseason opener, but then he sat with the rest of the starters in the second exhibition while Hall played with the second unit. Carter is expected to play in the Jets' final preseason game against the New York Giants this weekend, so the snap counts and touch distribution should be revealing. Hall is currently being drafted seven rounds ahead of Carter, per Fantasy Football Calculator.
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has told the organization that he wants to be traded just two years after he was the team’s second-round pick. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client, as they have refused to release him. Slavin cited Mims receiving “no opportunities with the starting offense” despite working hard in the offseason.
