Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same timeBen LacinaForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Related
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
numberfire.com
Michael Carter 'still RB1' in Jets backfield
New York Jets running back Michael Carter is still the starter, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Carter split reps with rookie Breece Hall in the Jets' preseason opener, but then he sat with the rest of the starters in the second exhibition while Hall played with the second unit. Carter is expected to play in the Jets' final preseason game against the New York Giants this weekend, so the snap counts and touch distribution should be revealing. Hall is currently being drafted seven rounds ahead of Carter, per Fantasy Football Calculator.
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has told the organization that he wants to be traded just two years after he was the team’s second-round pick. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client, as they have refused to release him. Slavin cited Mims receiving “no opportunities with the starting offense” despite working hard in the offseason.
Tom Brady expected to start Buccaneers' preseason finale Saturday vs. Colts
Brady didn't practice on Wednesday, with Stroud describing it as a "veteran maintenance day," but according to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, the 45-year-old was back on the field Thursday. While Tampa Bay brought back some familiar faces on Brady's offense, such as running back Leonard Fournette and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia great Matthew Stafford earns spot on NFL Top 100
The 2021 season was incredibly good for the Georgia football family. While the Dawgs brought the national title back to Athens, former Georgia star quarterback Matthew Stafford led the L.A. Rams to his first ever Super Bowl win in 13 seasons. Stafford’s huge year for the Rams did not go...
Comments / 0