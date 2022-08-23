Read full article on original website
Cadbury now has a sonic logo – and it's kinda perfect
Why rely on visual marketing when you could play with sound as well? That's the feeling behind the new sonic logo composed for Cadbury by a prominent film score composer, which aims to sum up the chocolate company's brand in just a few notes. Produced by specialist sonic logo branding...
Rolling Stone bucks the flat logo trend
In recent years, logos have been going in one direction and one direction only. Logos have been getting flatter and more minimal as brands seek a cleaner, more modern look that works in small applications such as mobile screens and app icons. It's refreshing then to see a brand go the other way – at least to an extent.
Just what is Kanye West planning with his bizarre new logo and brand name?
Kanye West sure loves his logos and wordmarks. It seems that barely a week goes by without the rapper and businessman filing for a trademark on a new logo design or name, and this week we have not one but two new entries in Ye's ever-expanding empire of trademarks, suggesting that he's definitely planning something.
Clip Studio Paint moves to subscription model
Celsys has announced plans to abandon Clip Studio Paint's one-time payment structure in favour of a subscription model, and the creative community is not happy. While there are many reasons to choose – or avoid – creative software, how creatives are asked to pay is a big deal, with many even steering clear of heavyweight Adobe because of its subscription-based payment constraints.
Brilliant Timex billboard ad takes aim at the Apple Watch
Smartwatches have come on leaps and bounds in the last decade, with the Apple Watch now allegedly outselling the entire Swiss watch industry. But with great power comes a great volume of notifications – as this brilliant new Timex ad is keen to point. The watch brand has just...
The world's most expensive Apple Watch case looks... kind of terrible?
We've seen plenty of garish iPhone mods and cases in our time, mostly courtesy of "luxury" accessories brand Caviar. But it seems wearables aren't entirely safe either, if the world's most expensive Apple Watch case if anything to go by. Yours for just $15,000, Golden Concept's 'Diamond Edition' Apple Watch...
Instagram makes yet another design blunder
Sometimes, things in life are just not what you hoped them to be – much like the algorithm for your Instagram feed. The social media app caused an international outcry after making users' feeds popularity driven instead of chronological, and now it's making things difficult for itself again. The...
Seriously, who paid for this ridiculous billboard?
Sometimes life takes you by surprise, and for the people of Toronto, that feeling was recently triggered by a very peculiar ad. The billboard sitting high and mighty on Yonge-Dundas Square attracted a lot of attention this week after one man bought the space to advertise a... cheese string. Angel...
The best (and worst) web design trends of 2022
We're heading towards the end of the year now, which means it’s time to pause and assess the web design trends that have defined 2022. It's been an eventful year, with a number of trends emerging and evolving, while others have dropped off the scene entirely. See our roundup of web design trends of 2021 to compare.
Yes, this giant Lego minifigure maze is real
In what is possibly the most absurd use of the word ‘mini’ we’ve ever heard, the world’s largest image of a Lego minifigure has been unveiled in the form of a maze. It's made entirely out of maize plants and it’s roughly the size of eight football pitches.
This incredible 3D poster is the closest you'll get to meeting a real Pokémon
Ah, Pokémon. The adorable (and sometimes terrifying) Nintendo creatures have played a major role in many childhoods now. I don't know about you, but I have always wanted to be able to meet a Pokémon in the wild – and some passers-by just stumbled across some (well, sort of).
Hilarious alternative Apple Watch workout icons drive fans wild
From equestrian sports to archery, there's no shortage of workouts available to track on the Apple Watch. Every one is illustrated with a delightful green stick person partaking in said sport, with varying degrees of effectiveness (the 'Water Fitness' fan appears to require a lifeguard urgently). But these hilarious fan-made efforts might be better than the real things.
5 huge ways that Apple changed design forever
Doesn’t time fly? This year, we’re celebrating 10 years of Creative Bloq, and to mark the occasion, we're looking back at some of the key moments in design that we've seen in the time the site has been running. Today, it’s Apple’s turn as we cast an eye over the ways in which the Cupertino giant has changed the world of design forever.
Xiaomi just revealed the laziest gadget concept ever
Picture the scene: you sit down after a long day at work, pick up your phone and then decide that even scrolling is too much effort. We've all been there, right? Well, Xiaomi might have a cure for that scroll fatigue with this futuristic new smart device. Xiaomi has created...
Hurry, the Apple Pencil 2 is at a record low price
The Apple Pencil can be a pretty pricy investment for iPad owners looking to step up their digital art game. Luckily right now you can grab the 2nd Generation Pencil for our record low price that we first reported on back in November 2021. Priced under $100, this deal puts the 2018 stylus at the same RRP price as the original 2015 model. Find this fantastic saving on the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) at Amazon where it's on sale for $99 down from $129 (opens in new tab)
iPhone fans are already redesigning Apple's awful new battery icon
Of all the new features announced for iOS 16, we didn't expect a new battery icon to be the one that made the most waves among the tech community. Apple's new icon was quietly released with the most recent iOS beta – and while it's great to see the remaining percentage on the home screen again, users aren't thrilled with the execution.
There are just two days left to grab these huge Best Buy anniversary sale deals
It's the last weekend of the Best Buy anniversary sale, but luckily there are still some massive savings to be had on TVs and laptops. If you're quick, you can still save £500 on an HP Spectre 2-in-1 (opens in new tab) with brilliant specs, reduced from $1,999.99 to $1,499.99.
Keep it quiet, but Amazon has $200 off the new M2 MacBook Pro
Apple's latest M2-chipped MacBook Pro 13 was released less than two months ago, so we weren't expecting to see much in the way of deals for some time. But Amazon has surprised us, with up to $200 of the 2022 MacBook Pro 13 (opens in new tab) right now. It's...
Vote for the best brand campaign of the decade
We debated for weeks on the best brand campaigns of the last ten years and came down to our five favourites, with the help of an open nominations phase. It's been a creative ten years where console brands rubbed shoulders with unicorn drinks and social media dominated. Scroll down to...
Waiting for Apple Watch 8? This Series 7 deal might change your mind
With Apple Watch 8 apparently coming sooner than expected, many will be holding out for the new smartwatch, but right now the current Apple Watch Series 7 is at its cheapest price yet Amazon has up to $132 off (opens in new tab) on several configurations, taking the 41mm GPS version down to just $299 in Clover and Midnight colours and the GPS + cellular version down to just $367 – an impressive saving of 26%.
