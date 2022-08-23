ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Lawyer who Nick Kyrgios accused of having ‘700 drinks’ launches defamation case against star for Wimbledon outburst

By Alex Smith
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjvPz_0hRuL7TG00

THE supposedly drunk woman top tennis player Nick Kyrgios had kicked out Centre Court during the men's Wimbledon final is taking legal action against him.

Ania Palus, 32, was removed for a short period of time during the Grand Slam final after the Aussie star's outburst on court in which he claimed she was putting him off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWZcE_0hRuL7TG00
Nick Kyrgios proved an entertaining yet controversial figure during Wimbledon 2022 Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gS512_0hRuL7TG00
Ania Palus (centre) was the women in the dress Nick Kyrgios objected to

Kyrgios infamously claimed she must've had "700 drinks" during an exchange with the umpire during the third set versus eventual champion Novak Djokovic and he wanted her removed from the grounds.

The Polish medical lawyer denies she was drunk, stating she only had two drinks and was supporting the tennis bad boy, not distracting him.

In a statement Palus made it clear she is bringing a defamation case against Kyrgios to clear her name.

It read: "I attended the final of the Wimbledon tennis championships with my mother. It was an event we had been looking forward to for some time.

"During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me.

"'Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’ false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress.

"I have concluded that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name.

'The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action.

"Any damages recovered will be donated to charity.

"I hope that Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter.

"However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court."

During Kyrgios argument with the umpire regarding Palus, the player said: "She's distracting me when I'm serving in a Wimbledon final,

"There's no other bigger occasion, you didn't believe me and then she did it again. It nearly cost me the game.

"Why is she still here? She's drunk out of her mind and speaking to me in the middle of a game. What's acceptable?"

Umpire Renaud Lichtenstein replied: "Nothing is acceptable."

Kyrgios responded: "Okay kick her out. I know exactly which one it is. The one in the dress, who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro."

The outspoken star continued after the match saying: "I don't need someone absolutely smashed talking to me point in, point out."

Palus spoke to The Sun on the incident saying: "I wanted to show we were for him, I wanted to encourage him.

"I wanted to give him support. Maybe I took it too far... but I only had good intentions.

She denied she was "drunk out her mind" as Kyrgios claimed and that the hot temperature influenced her behaviour especially as she had no hat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1s31_0hRuL7TG00
Nick Kyrgios called the women drunk but she claims "I only had one Pimm's and one rose" Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

Comments / 4

Mike Fishtown
3d ago

oh he looks for any reason to cry. It's every match that he's arguing with someone in the stands the umpire. He's a big cry baby worse than McEnroe.

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

Eva Longoria, 47, supports friend Serena Williams, 40, after the tennis star addresses double standards in wake of retirement news

Eva Longoria publicly expressed her support for Serena Williams during an interview with People that was published on Thursday. The 47-year-old spoke to the media outlet during Saturday's Vote Like a Madre event in Miami and discussed the double standards that women face regarding parenthood. The 40-year-old professional tennis player...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon Tennis#Defamation#Centre Court#Aussie#Polish
TheDailyBeast

John McEnroe Tears Into U.S. Open Over Novak Djokovic: ‘I Think It’s Bullshit’

On Thursday, tennis great Novak Djokovic announced on Twitter that he would not be participating in the 2022 U.S. Open.“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” he wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”The reason, of course, is that Djokovic is not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and current U.S. rules require that non-U.S. citizens be vaccinated in order to receive...
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Novak Djokovic issues statement about US Open

The tennis world will have yet another major taking place without Novak Djokovic. Djokovic issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday regarding his participation in the US Open. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Tennis - Comeback king Nadal ready defy logic again

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal returns to the U.S. Open for the first time in three years short of match practice and with big question marks about his fitness but few people will dismiss the Spaniard's chances of claiming a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title.
TENNIS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
696K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy