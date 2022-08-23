Lawyer who Nick Kyrgios accused of having ‘700 drinks’ launches defamation case against star for Wimbledon outburst

THE supposedly drunk woman top tennis player Nick Kyrgios had kicked out Centre Court during the men's Wimbledon final is taking legal action against him.

Ania Palus, 32, was removed for a short period of time during the Grand Slam final after the Aussie star's outburst on court in which he claimed she was putting him off.

Nick Kyrgios proved an entertaining yet controversial figure during Wimbledon 2022 Credit: Alamy

Ania Palus (centre) was the women in the dress Nick Kyrgios objected to

Kyrgios infamously claimed she must've had "700 drinks" during an exchange with the umpire during the third set versus eventual champion Novak Djokovic and he wanted her removed from the grounds.

The Polish medical lawyer denies she was drunk, stating she only had two drinks and was supporting the tennis bad boy, not distracting him.

In a statement Palus made it clear she is bringing a defamation case against Kyrgios to clear her name.

It read: "I attended the final of the Wimbledon tennis championships with my mother. It was an event we had been looking forward to for some time.

"During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me.

"'Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’ false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress.

"I have concluded that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name.

'The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action.

"Any damages recovered will be donated to charity.

"I hope that Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter.

"However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court."

During Kyrgios argument with the umpire regarding Palus, the player said: "She's distracting me when I'm serving in a Wimbledon final,

"There's no other bigger occasion, you didn't believe me and then she did it again. It nearly cost me the game.

"Why is she still here? She's drunk out of her mind and speaking to me in the middle of a game. What's acceptable?"

Umpire Renaud Lichtenstein replied: "Nothing is acceptable."

Kyrgios responded: "Okay kick her out. I know exactly which one it is. The one in the dress, who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro."

The outspoken star continued after the match saying: "I don't need someone absolutely smashed talking to me point in, point out."

Palus spoke to The Sun on the incident saying: "I wanted to show we were for him, I wanted to encourage him.

"I wanted to give him support. Maybe I took it too far... but I only had good intentions.

She denied she was "drunk out her mind" as Kyrgios claimed and that the hot temperature influenced her behaviour especially as she had no hat.