Laptop vs Chromebook: which is best for you?
To discover which is best, laptop vs Chromebook, we pit the Surface Laptop 4 against the Pixelbook Go. The question of laptop vs Chromebook is one that everyone needs to consider, especially as budgets get tighter and we look for alternatives to the norm. Naturally the biggest difference between Chromebook and laptop is the operating system.
The latest iPhone 14 Pro camera rumour is a big disappointment
We've heard no shortage of rumours about the iPhone 14 line up, which we can pretty safely assume will arrive next month. From battery life to design, it seems plenty of changes are afoot – but while the new camera has sounded awesome so far, new rumours suggest it could be disappointing in certain situations.
Laptop vs tablet: which should you buy?
To discover which is best, laptop vs tablet, we pit the MacBook Air against the iPad Pro. Laptop vs tablet: which is better? Well, for starters, it depends what your budget is. For example, if you don't have more than $100 / £100 to spend, that simply won't be enough to buy a laptop, unless you're lucky enough to find a refurbished one at that price.
Apple vs Samsung: which should you buy?
When it comes to tech, Apple vs Samsung is one of the biggest battles of the current era. The two brands, headquartered in California and South Korea respectively, are the most popular smartphone vendors in the world. Both make popular tablets and laptops too. But which should you choose?. This...
The world's most expensive Apple Watch case looks... kind of terrible?
We've seen plenty of garish iPhone mods and cases in our time, mostly courtesy of "luxury" accessories brand Caviar. But it seems wearables aren't entirely safe either, if the world's most expensive Apple Watch case if anything to go by. Yours for just $15,000, Golden Concept's 'Diamond Edition' Apple Watch...
Is this really the greatest Apple Mac wallpaper of all time?
While best known for its elegant hardware design, Apple also has a reputation for stunning wallpapers. New backgrounds are arguably one of the most exciting aspects of any iOS or macOS announcement (or is that just me?), and Apple fans sure do love to reminisce about their favourite wallpapers from times gone by.
The best software of the decade – vote now for your winner
Choosing the best software of the decade hasn't been easy. The last ten years has seen an explosion of fantastic software for designers, digital artists and game developers. We opened the shortlist up for nominations and below are the best software of the decade chosen by Creative Bloq's readers. As...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: hands-on pre-review
You'll notice there's a 0 here in the score box, don't fret, this hands-on pre-review is based on our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – check back in the coming weeks for our full review. While it's an incremental update, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 improves upon a winning formula, bringing back the water resistance, Wacom pen input, and styling that made the Z Fold 3 a mighty foldable, and adding hardware improvements and software flourishes.
Apple's new AI image generator is just so... Apple
If you've visited the Creative Bloq website recently then you probably already know about the many different AI generators that have been unleashed on the internet. Google was the most recent big name to get involved...until now with Apple releasing an AI generator that's, well, very Apple. Instead of all...
You can now sell your DALL-E 2 art, but it feels murky
Last month, one million subscribers on the DALL-E 2 waitlist were invited to start using this astonishing AI art generator and to begin selling the paintings their words create. Only now, as those including LinkedIn founder and tech entrepreneur Reid Hoffman release their art for sale, are even more questions being raised about this new form of digital art.
Yes, this giant Lego minifigure maze is real
In what is possibly the most absurd use of the word ‘mini’ we’ve ever heard, the world’s largest image of a Lego minifigure has been unveiled in the form of a maze. It's made entirely out of maize plants and it’s roughly the size of eight football pitches.
We loved these gadgets in 2014 (but where are they now?)
Creative Bloq is 10 years old! To celebrate, we're digging out some classics from the archive. Here, we listed 10 of the coolest gadgets of 2014. But which stood the test of time and which faded into obscurity? (Note the smartwatches, which predated the release of the Apple Watch in 2015.)
Xiaomi just revealed the laziest gadget concept ever
Picture the scene: you sit down after a long day at work, pick up your phone and then decide that even scrolling is too much effort. We've all been there, right? Well, Xiaomi might have a cure for that scroll fatigue with this futuristic new smart device. Xiaomi has created...
5 huge ways that Apple changed design forever
Doesn’t time fly? This year, we’re celebrating 10 years of Creative Bloq, and to mark the occasion, we're looking back at some of the key moments in design that we've seen in the time the site has been running. Today, it’s Apple’s turn as we cast an eye over the ways in which the Cupertino giant has changed the world of design forever.
iPhone fans are already redesigning Apple's awful new battery icon
Of all the new features announced for iOS 16, we didn't expect a new battery icon to be the one that made the most waves among the tech community. Apple's new icon was quietly released with the most recent iOS beta – and while it's great to see the remaining percentage on the home screen again, users aren't thrilled with the execution.
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review
The new MacBook Air comes with a gorgeous new design, bigger and brighter screen and improved performance. It's basically everything a creative professional would want from an upgrade - but its new (higher) price may put some people off. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for...
Woah, Sony's PS5 graphics just got even better
If you're part of the 0.0000000001% of the population that has managed to get hold of a PS5, you'll know that the console is capable of producing some pretty impressive graphics. But if you suspected we hadn't yet seen the best of the PS5, you'd be right. A new firmware...
Creative Bloq at 10: vote for your tech of the decade
Do you have a favourite piece of tech design from the last ten years? We do, and to celebrate a decade of design we've come up with a shortlist of the best tech of the decade. This list was created from an open nominations process, and you can find more details at the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 website. Now it's over to you.
Mind blown by AI art? Wait to you see AI-generated video
AI art has been bursting into the mainstream thanks to the likes of DALL-E 2 and MidJourney. The tools allow anyone to create almost any image they can dream of from just a short text prompt. The results can be very, very strange, but artists, designers and brands are learning...
Brilliant Timex billboard ad takes aim at the Apple Watch
Smartwatches have come on leaps and bounds in the last decade, with the Apple Watch now allegedly outselling the entire Swiss watch industry. But with great power comes a great volume of notifications – as this brilliant new Timex ad is keen to point. The watch brand has just...
