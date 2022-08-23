Read full article on original website
EPD: Off-duty cop catches shoplifter red-handed
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an off-duty police officer confronted a would-be thief Friday evening in Evansville. Evansville Police officers were called to the Walgreens on S Green River around 7:30 that night for a theft report. An off-duty officer says he saw a man hiding merchandise in a backpack. According to EPD, the […]
Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, a Newburgh man is facing over two dozen felony theft charges. Kenneth Lee Enlow, 38, was booked into the jail Saturday morning on 27 counts of “Theft — Value of Property at least $750 and less than $50,000”. Although the exact value hasn’t […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested after domestic dispute will face additional charges after struggling with officers
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, when Bedford Police officers were called to 209 Lincoln Avenue after a report of a domestic fight. While en route, the dispatcher told officers the caller was in the basement and the accused male was upstairs. They were also told there was an active protective order against 60-year-old William Crawford. He was not to have contact with the woman.
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested for domestic battery and strangulation charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after Bedford Police officers were called to a home at 425 N Street at 12:07 a.m. While en route, a Bedford dispatch advised that the female involved had left the home on foot. When police arrived at the home...
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested after ISP troopers find drugs in a home on State Road 450
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Indiana State Police arrested 35-year-old Timothy Myers on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a...
Fox 59
Woman allegedly shoots husband, herself during argument
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — At approximately 8:42 p.m. Friday, Posey County Dispatch received a call of a man and woman shot near the 100 block of State Road 62. When Mount Vernon Police arrived they found 58-year-old Herbert Wade on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Police also located 48-year-old Melissa Wade in a bedroom also with a gunshot wound.
wbiw.com
Woman arrested on multiple charges after driving over the curb at a fire scene
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday after she drove her Equinox over the curb at a fire scene and onto the grass. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, Bedford Police officers were assisting the Bedford Fire Department at a working fire at Cambridge Square. On...
14news.com
EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to a crash with possible injuries on Weinbach Avenue. Central Dispatch says that crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials with EPD say when police arrived on scene they found a car and dump truck had been involved in...
Victim identified in propane tanker crash
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A fatal accident along State Road 162 in Jasper claimed the life of one driver, closing the highway for nearly 4 and a half hours between South Newton Street and Meridian Road. “One vehicle was fully engulfed and it was a propane truck,” says Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt. “So, Jasper […]
wbiw.com
Bedford man fires shots and ditches gun out of a vehicle window and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were called Tuesday to the 1210 block of 7th Street after a report of a fight in progress. While en route to the call, the dispatcher reported a second caller said two shots had been fired and the caller witnessed a gray SUV traveling east through the alley.
wbiw.com
Medora man faces enhanced charges after police find him with meth and a gun
MEDORA – Medora Town Marshal Jeff Walters arrested 40-year-old Matthew Thompson, of Medora ,on new charges of dealing and possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was out on a $10,005 bond when he was...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after police find drug residue in false key fob
BEDFORD – A Bedford man faces a meth charge after Bedford Police officers were contacted by a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department detective who reported he had received information from multiple confidential informants that 44-year-old John Tegarden was dealing meth and heroin in large quantities. According to informants the...
DCSO: Juvenile tosses loaded gun while running from deputies
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was detained and charged with a slew of charges after authorities say they found him driving a stolen truck early Wednesday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Carter Road and Crabtree Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a stolen vehicle report. According […]
wbiw.com
Two arrested on drug charges after police respond to domestic dispute
BEDFORD – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday when Bedford Police officers were called to 1402 Hillcrest Road after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they spoke to 29-year-old Jordan Bell and 21-year-old Shanda Tipton. Police knew both from previous encounters. The homeowner reported that...
Dump truck driver hospitalized after Weinbach crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — According to Evansville Central Dispatch, a crash on the city’s southside sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning. Dispatch tells us officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cass and Weinbach Avenue around 8:35 a.m. We’re told the crash happened between a dump truck and a passenger car, ending with […]
witzamfm.com
Missing Person Found in Jasper Facing Charges
Jasper- A missing woman from Evansville was found in Jasper, but is arrested for drug charges. Jordan Vaughn has been missing from Evansville since August 14th. Officers with the Jasper Police Department found Vaughn near State Road 162 and State Road 164 last night just before 10:30pm, but she was not alone.
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Crash In Jasper
On Friday at approximately 11:58 a.m., the Jasper Police Department received a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of State Road 162 and Meridian Road. First responders arrived on scene a short time later and found a fully engulfed SynEnergy propane truck driven by Nathan A. Cooper.
wevv.com
2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say
Two people are dead and two are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson. According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. for an active...
Harbor House victims identified
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – HPD says the deceased victims were identified as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The surviving victims were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. All four victims were residents of the Harbor House. A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. […]
