A teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — the site of a mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead — was left skeptical after Governor Greg Abbott paid the community a visit. Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Uvalde, told CNN that he thought the Republican governor's visit on Monday was "all for show," expressing doubt that any concrete action would be taken to prevent future mass shootings. “I felt like it was just a political thing, I don’t think they cared,” Mr Reyes said. “I think it was just it’s all for show. …...

UVALDE, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO