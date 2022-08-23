Read full article on original website
Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday
MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
2022 Week 2 Waukesha County prep football preview
2022 records: Waukesha West 1-0 overall; Madison Memorial 1-0 overall. Last week: Waukesha West beat Hartford 35-34; and Madison Memorial beat Kenosha Tremper 34-13. Players to watch: Waukesha West — senior LB Brady Grisar racked up 22 total tackles and forced two fumbles last week; Madison Memorial — junior WR Mekai Ward caught six passes for 143 yards and three TDs last week.
Waukesha native making it big in the NASCAR world
WAUKESHA — Kyle Sykes, 29, fell in love with NASCAR in 2008 after attending his first race with his uncle. He never imagined that 12 years later he would be living his childhood dream of working for a NASCAR team. Born and raised in Waukesha, Sykes attended Waukesha North...
Marvin Kopp
June 24, 1925 - July 30, 2022. Marvin Kopp, 97, of Pewaukee, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in his home of natural causes. Marvin was born on June 24, 1925, in White Plains, N.Y. He entered Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., in 1942. In 1944 Marvin joined the...
Bug & Goose Play Café expanding to Delafield
DELAFIELD — A second Bug & Goose Play Café is being created in Delafield. According to a Facebook page post, the owner hopes to have the new location at 2850 Heritage Dr. open in late September or early October. It will join the existing location at 13448 Watertown Plank Rd. in Elm Grove.
David (Dave) Eugene Marvin
June 26, 1934 - Aug. 19, 2022. David (Dave) Eugene Marvin passed away August 19, 2022, in Oconomowoc, at age 88. David was born June 26, 1934, in Pecatonica, Ill., to Donald and Dorothy (nee Hamm) Marvin. David lived his younger years in Beaver Dam and Le Sueur, Minn. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1952.
State champions ready to begin encore
OCONOMOWOC — “Can You Top This?” was a groundbreaking, audience-participation program that hit the airwaves in 1940 and was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1989. It inspired a television series in the 1950s and a TV game show in the 1970s. Five decades later,...
Erline M. Humphrey
Jan. 31, 1931 - Aug. 20, 2022. Erline M. Humphrey, 91, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Ixonia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 26, at 11 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc with the Rev. Clare Sedlacek and Chaplain Nick Slater officiating. A gathering of friends and relatives will be at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
Kettle Moraine vs. Waukesha North girls tennis - 08/23/2022
The Kettle Moraine girls tennis team swept Waukesha North 7-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 23. To get access to the full game recap and more Waukesha County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Freeman today: https://gmtoday.com/wfpromo.
Hartford can’t keep up with Oshkosh West
HARTFORD — In the first game of the season for both sides, the visiting Oshkosh West boys soccer team got a goal from Carson Gerlach just 2:30 into Tuesday night’s game at Hartford and then never looked back. The Wildcats weathered a couple of early storms from the...
Waukesha area residents react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
WAUKESHA — President Joe Biden’s plans to tackle student loan debt was met with mixed reactions from some Waukesha County residents. Amanda Schumacher is a taxpayer who repaid her student loans and is in favor of Biden’s plans. She attended Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Thanks to her parents, she was able to live at home rent-free while she paid off her loans. The Mukwonago native said it was hard to find a full-time job out of school with no experience.
Otto’s Fine Art Academy opening another location in Mukwonago
WAUKESHA — Students at Otto’s Fine Art Academy busily worked on their assemblage animal projects with paper, cardboard, wire and other found objects on Thursday with owner Melissa Hillmer, in preparation for their gallery showing today. The sculpture project was a part of a week-long summer camp, the...
Spirit Halloween opens in former Ben Franklin space
OCONOMOWOC — While not a permanent occupant, the empty Ben Franklin Crafts store in Whitman Park will at least have a temporary tenant in Spirit Halloween. The costume and Halloween decorations store is now open at 1083 Summit Ave. The popular arts and craft store closed in fall of...
The Kevin Prater Band plays Music on the Mill
HARTFORD — Tuesday night brought a big crowd to the Jack Russell Memorial Library in Hartford to listen to bluegrass, gospel, classic rock and grassed up vintage rock by a Kentucky native band, The Kevin Prater Band. The favorites in the instruments were the banjo and violin. The Music...
Streak over!
WEST BEND — It was only 10:05 p.m. on Thursday night and the West Bend West football team’s home opener with Fort Atkinson was not an hour done, but Spartan coach Taylor Ripplinger’s phone was running on fumes from all the congratulatory calls and texts he was getting.
Richard ‘Dick’ Engebretson
July 5, 1937 - July 28, 2022. Richard “Dick” Engebretson, age 85, of Oconomowoc, passed away on July 28, 2022. He was born on July 5, 1937, to LeRoy and Fran Engebretson in West Allis. A Celebration of Dick’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday,...
Pewaukee beach closed as a result of high E coli reading
PEWAUKEE – The public beach on Pewaukee Lake closed on Tuesday due to an E. coli reading coming back outside of the acceptable range making the water not safe to be ingested or swam in, according to Nick Phalin, Pewaukee Parks and Recreation director. Testing for E. coli is...
Alan Douglas Parker
Alan Douglas Parker, age 76, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on August 23, 2022. Alan was born in Wellsville, N.Y., on September 21, 1945, to Bert and Geraldine (nee Ryan) Parker. Alan is survived by the love of his life, Diana; his furry companions, Lucy and Zoe; along with...
Olive Garden now open in Delafield
DELAFIELD — The staff at the Olive Garden in Delafield is now ready to serve you unlimited breadsticks and salad. Located at 2440 Milwaukee St. near Interstate 94 and Highway 83, the restaurant opened earlier this week. The Delafield Olive Garden is operated by Darden Restaurants at the former...
Hadfield, Whittier elementary schools merge for new school year
WAUKESHA — Hadfield and Whittier elementary schools will be combining together this year into one big Hadfield Elementary School at 733 Linden St. With the semester starting on Sept. 1, previous Whittier Principal Brandy Hart, will be joining Principal Mike Elliott at Hadfield to be co-principals all the students.
