ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Shipping Container Suppliers Abandon $987 Million Deal After U.S. Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Closing Prices for Crude Oil, Gold and Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 54 cents to $93.06 a barrel Friday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 54 cents to $93.06 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.65 to $100.99 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 4 cents to...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
US News and World Report

Explainer-How Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Will Impact U.S. Consumers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a long-awaited plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, making good on a campaign promise to aid debt-strapped younger Americans even as some Republicans argue the move could worsen inflation. HOW MUCH WILL BE CANCELED AND FOR WHOM? The government...
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

China's CATL to Develop New Battery Materials to Improve Energy Density -Chairman

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's CATL is working on new battery materials that can improve energy density by 10% to 20% compared to iron phosphate batteries, the company's chairman said, as the battery giant scrambles to retain its top position amid competition. The new material technology known as M3P can enable an...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

China Exerting Growing Pressure on Foreign Companies, Study Finds

BERLIN (Reuters) - China is exerting increasing pressure on foreign companies doing business in its markets to bring them into line with its political agenda, broadening the "red lines" for issues to which it is allergic, a German study seen by Reuters shows. A survey of more than 100 companies...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
US News and World Report

US, China Reach Deal in Dispute Over Chinese Company Audits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and China have reached a tentative agreement to allow U.S. regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies whose stocks are traded on U.S. exchanges. In a long-festering dispute, U.S. regulators have threatened to boot a number of Chinese companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if China doesn't permit inspections.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Biden Forgives Millions of Student Loans; Critics Fear Inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the U.S. government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of debt-saddled former college students, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. The move could boost support for his fellow Democrats in the November congressional...
POTUS
US News and World Report

NFTs Worth $100 Million Stolen in Past Year, Elliptic Says

LONDON (Reuters) - Thieves stole over $100 million worth of non-fungible tokens in the year to July, blockchain research firm Elliptic said on Wednesday, as the fast-emerging digital asset became a new front in crypto's hacking problem. NFTs are blockchain-based assets that represent digital files such as images, video or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Online Marketplace Etsy Says U.S. Sellers Must Verify Bank Accounts

(Reuters) -Etsy Inc said on Friday U.S. sellers on its marketplace will either need to self verify their bank accounts or do it through a third-party as it seeks to comply with anti-money laundering and related regulations. The sellers Reuters talked to and several others on discussion forums were annoyed...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Wall Street#Dips#Interest Rates#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Pmi#Fed Chair#Longbow Asset Management
US News and World Report

Moderna Sues Pfizer Over COVID-19 Vaccines

Moderna on Friday sued Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, alleging that the companies copied the technology used to develop its COVID-19 vaccine. "We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna's inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission," Moderna chief legal officer Shannon Thyme Klinger said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
US News and World Report

Student Debt Relief Package Could Lead to Deflation, U.S. Official Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A plan unveiled by the Biden administraton to forgive $10,000 in federal student debt and defer payments through year end could have a neutral impact on consumer prices or even be deflationary, a senior administraton official said on Wednesday. Speaking on a call previewing President Joe Biden's...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy