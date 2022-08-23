Read full article on original website
David Blackburn Loves His Brand! 2022 MVP Single-Brand Leadership Award
David Blackburn is the Single-Brand Leadership MVP (Most Valuable Performer). Selected for achieving brand leadership with one brand, his Southern Rock Restaurants operates 97 McAlister’s Deli locations, making him the largest franchisee in the fast-casual brand’s system. In his more than four decades in the restaurant industry, the...
Cousins Subs® Awards $20,000 In Scholarships To Four Wisconsin High School Student Athletes
Recipients received $7,500 or $2,500 each as part of the brand’s Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest. August 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // MILWAUKEE - Cousins Subs® awarded a total of $20,000 in scholarships to four Wisconsin high school senior athletes through its 10th annual Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest.
