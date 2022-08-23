Read full article on original website
Stanhope Elmore Band to Partner with Millbrook Men’s Club at Annual Labor Day BBQ
The Stanhope Elmore High School Band will be providing desserts to compliment the Millbrook Men’s Club Annual Labor Day BBQ items. The Millbrook Men’s Club is a community service organization that provides support to many groups within the community. President Brannon Bowman explains that “We support area athletic teams, make contributions to all the area libraries, provide scholarships for athletic and academic excellence, and we are proud to continue our support of the Stanhope Elmore Marching Band.” The SEHS Band approached the MMC about a way they could take part in the extremely successful Labor Day BBQ, and baked goods were a natural complement to this event.
Downtown Wetumpka Hosts 2nd Annual Tim Burton Birthday Celebration
The shops in Downtown Wetumpka were themed for the 2nd Annual Tim Burton Birthday Celebration in recognition of Burton’s most famous Alabama film, Big Fish. Events took place on August 25 and August 26, and if you were walking down Company Street you would have been delighted to see visions of Batman and Robin, Sweeny Todd, Alice, Edward Scissorhands, and more.
ADVA Announces Partnerships for New Veterans Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is proud to announce a partnership with the Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) and colleges and universities around the state for a newly established Veterans suicide prevention awareness campaign. Operation We Remember serves as a visual reminder that...
These 3 restaurants have closed in Auburn, but cocktail bar and 'breakfast joint' are on the way
When a restaurant or bar closes in downtown Auburn, another often comes out of nowhere to take its place. That’s happening now, as several popular businesses have closed in downtown Auburn in recent weeks. “Closed” signs have been put up on the doors of University Donut Company and Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, both on East Magnolia Avenue, and Arigato Sushi Boutique on North College Street.
WSFA
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
Missing teen last seen in Childersburg, current whereabouts unknown
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – A local teen hasn’t been seen since mid-July, and authorities need your help in tracking her down. Alexis Camille Wood was last seen on July 17 at the Childersburg Mapco gas station. The 18-year old also goes by the names Lexi or Lex. She is...
Officer who arrested Alabama pastor while watering neighbor’s plants: ‘How do I know that’s the truth?’
Moments after police arrested an Alabama pastor watering his neighbor’s plants, an officer who witnessed Michael Jennings spraying the foliage with a water hose expressed doubt at Jennings’ version of events, according to body cam footage released Tuesday. Jennings, a Black pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries...
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
Operators of east Alabama taco truck charged in alleged prescription drug scheme
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The operators of a well-known food truck business selling tacos in east Alabama collectively face drug possession and identity theft charges. The arrests are related to allegations they altered prescriptions for oxycodone, dextroamphetamine, and Adderall, then filled the scripts at various Opelika and Auburn pharmacies illegally. Christopher Pope and Emma […]
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
Sunday-morning shooting in Montgomery leaves 23-year-old dead
A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 1:20 a.m. to the 400 block of Eastdale Road South on a report of a person shot, said Capt Saba Coleman. They arrived to find a young man with a fatal gunshot wound.
22-year-old charged in 2021 shooting death of young Montgomery woman
A 22-year-old man has been charged in the 2021 shooting death of a young woman in Montgomery. Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of Jamichael Lareginald Dahall Davis. He is charged with capital murder in the June 1, 2021, killing of 20-year-old Tati’ana Mollette. The deadly shooting happened at...
Alert canceled for missing Montgomery woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled an alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities were searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who was reportedly living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the area of Fisher Drive in Montgomery, according to ALEA.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-85 in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A lane of traffic is closed on Interstate 85 in Macon County following a vehicle fire. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right northbound lane of I-85, near the 45 mile marker is closed due to the fire. Officials said the lane will be for an […]
FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY. The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that the suspect involved in the Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card that occurred, July 24, 2022, was now in custody. The Millbrook Police Department requested the public’s assistance in identifying...
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer
Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
Montgomery County DA’s office warns of scams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From fake Medicare calls to criminals going door to door, staff at the Montgomery County district attorney’s office are all too familiar with fraud. Deputy District Attorney Jasmyne Crimiel specializes in elder abuse cases. She explained older Alabamians are particularly vulnerable. It is something she...
