Millbrook, AL

elmoreautauganews.com

Stanhope Elmore Band to Partner with Millbrook Men’s Club at Annual Labor Day BBQ

The Stanhope Elmore High School Band will be providing desserts to compliment the Millbrook Men’s Club Annual Labor Day BBQ items. The Millbrook Men’s Club is a community service organization that provides support to many groups within the community. President Brannon Bowman explains that “We support area athletic teams, make contributions to all the area libraries, provide scholarships for athletic and academic excellence, and we are proud to continue our support of the Stanhope Elmore Marching Band.” The SEHS Band approached the MMC about a way they could take part in the extremely successful Labor Day BBQ, and baked goods were a natural complement to this event.
MILLBROOK, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Downtown Wetumpka Hosts 2nd Annual Tim Burton Birthday Celebration

The shops in Downtown Wetumpka were themed for the 2nd Annual Tim Burton Birthday Celebration in recognition of Burton’s most famous Alabama film, Big Fish. Events took place on August 25 and August 26, and if you were walking down Company Street you would have been delighted to see visions of Batman and Robin, Sweeny Todd, Alice, Edward Scissorhands, and more.
WETUMPKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

ADVA Announces Partnerships for New Veterans Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is proud to announce a partnership with the Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) and colleges and universities around the state for a newly established Veterans suicide prevention awareness campaign. Operation We Remember serves as a visual reminder that...
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

These 3 restaurants have closed in Auburn, but cocktail bar and 'breakfast joint' are on the way

When a restaurant or bar closes in downtown Auburn, another often comes out of nowhere to take its place. That’s happening now, as several popular businesses have closed in downtown Auburn in recent weeks. “Closed” signs have been put up on the doors of University Donut Company and Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, both on East Magnolia Avenue, and Arigato Sushi Boutique on North College Street.
WSFA

Alabama retiree murdered in Belize

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
SALEM, AL
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
SHELBY, AL
WSFA

Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Operators of east Alabama taco truck charged in alleged prescription drug scheme

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The operators of a well-known food truck business selling tacos in east Alabama collectively face drug possession and identity theft charges. The arrests are related to allegations they altered prescriptions for oxycodone, dextroamphetamine, and Adderall, then filled the scripts at various Opelika and Auburn pharmacies illegally. Christopher Pope and Emma […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Alert canceled for missing Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled an alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities were searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who was reportedly living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the area of Fisher Drive in Montgomery, according to ALEA.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-85 in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A lane of traffic is closed on Interstate 85 in Macon County following a vehicle fire. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right northbound lane of I-85, near the 45 mile marker is closed due to the fire. Officials said the lane will be for an […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY. The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that the suspect involved in the Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card that occurred, July 24, 2022, was now in custody. The Millbrook Police Department requested the public’s assistance in identifying...
MILLBROOK, AL
A.W. Naves

Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer

Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery County DA’s office warns of scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From fake Medicare calls to criminals going door to door, staff at the Montgomery County district attorney’s office are all too familiar with fraud. Deputy District Attorney Jasmyne Crimiel specializes in elder abuse cases. She explained older Alabamians are particularly vulnerable. It is something she...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

