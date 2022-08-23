Fascinating new photo book unearths America's lost movie theaters, grandiose buildings abandoned or repurposed into bus depots, gun stores and gymnasiums
They are in every American city and town - grandiose movie palaces, constructed during the heyday of the entertainment industry, that now stand abandoned, empty, decaying, or repurposed.
Photographers Yves Marchand and Romain Meffre have long been fascinated with these early 20th-century relics. From 2005 they criss-crossed America to capture them on camera, eventually collating their shots into a fascinating new book titledMovie Theaters, published byPrestel.
The publisher says: 'In hundreds of lushly coloured images, they have captured the rich architectural diversity of the theaters’ exteriors, from neo-Renaissance to neo-Gothic, art nouveau to Bauhaus, and neo-Byzantine to Jugendstil. They have also stepped inside to capture the commonalities of a dying culture - crumbling plaster, rows of broken crushed-velvet seats, peeling paint, defunct equipment and abandonedconcession stands.'
Highlights among the spellbinding images include a shot of a grand theater-turned-gymnasium in Brooklyn, a 1920s theater inNew Jerseythat ended up as a bus depot and a former theater in Texas that's now a gun store. There's also a poignant shot of a dilapidated first-run movie theater inCaliforniathat used to host stars such as Shirley Temple and Marilyn Monroe.
In the book's introduction, Marchand and Meffre write about how movie theater interiors were designed by the major studios at the time to 'charm the millions of spectators and create the psychological conditions of dream and travel'. They note that these buildings were inspired by the 'seductive, eclectic decors' of the 'great European opera houses and theaters'.
The duo also highlight what lengths they went to to get the photos, with 'one long exposure after another' and 'often equipped with a halogen spot connected to a car battery to produce the lighting'. They also note that they had to gain permission before accessing the buildings.Scroll down to see MailOnline Travel's pick of the tome's pictures...
