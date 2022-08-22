Read full article on original website
Thousands of community members participate in “Wear Blue Day”
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thousands of people around Vigo County showed their support for the Indiana State community following the death of three students in a crash over the weekend, in an event coined “Wear Blue Day.”. The push started earlier this week, when the daughter of head...
Local businesses show support for ISU following tragedy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Multiple businesses around Vigo County expressed their support for the Indiana State community following a fatal accident that took the lives of three ISU students and injured two others. Stores like Baesler’s Market, Riddell National Bank and VR Custom Graphics displayed a marquee that included...
Indiana State University touts gains amid lower enrollment
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The rate of people going to college in Indiana and around the country saw a decline during the pandemic. And while total enrollment is down at one local college, its leaders say it’s seeing growth in some key areas. Wednesday, Indiana State University...
3rd Annual Blackout Addiction 5k set to happen next week
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Grab your glow sticks and get ready for the 3rd annual Blackout Addiction 5k that starts next week. The Wabash Valley Recovery center will be hosting the 5k at Fairbanks park on September 9th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will start with a guest speaker discussing their experiences and recovery from addiction. Participants will run through several glow stations where sponsors will spray them with glow paint.
Art Guild putting finishing touches on Sullivan mural
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community art project, several months in the making, is now complete in the city of Sullivan. Members of The Art Guild in Sullivan painted a patriotic mural on the side of Riggs Hardware. Artist and guild member Steve Tucker designed the mural. Art guild...
THCC celebrates yearly community achievements
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce held its 109th annual meeting at the Terre Haute Convention Center on Thursday. This meeting is an annual celebration of the accomplishments that have been achieved by community leaders and businesses in Terre Haute. Numerous awards were given out.
Rose-Hulman gets high marks from national organization
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is once again receiving high marks in “The Best 388 Colleges” book produced by The Princeton Review. Not only was it recognized as a “best value college”, but it was also ranked among the top ten in several categories.
Non-profit looks to make Washington a more inclusive place
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Founder of Comforting Hearts, April Hunt, said she has been designing and organizing an all-inclusive playground with help from Washington Free Methodist Church since March. “The inspiration is my two girls,” said Hunt. “I have a daughter that has a rare diagnosis called segmental spinal...
UPDATE: Two crashes on I70 have been cleared, dispatchers report
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County Dispatch is asking drivers to avoid I70 (eastbound) due to two separate accidents at mile marker 14.5, according to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police. I70 is down to one lane at this time. No injuries are reported at this time.
Update: several people treated following a chemical spill
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill. According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility. The building, which...
100 years of Rea Park, new renovations to come
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The historic Rea Park Golf Course is turning 100-years-old this month, and a celebration was held to honor the facility on Tuesday. Although the park continue to thrive, officials have their eyes set on bringing in big updates to advance the park even further.
One person flown to Indy after crash involving train
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Police confirmed a crash occurred between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday in the area of N 12th St. and 6th Ave. Vigo Co. Dispatch said the call came in around 5:25 pm. Sgt. Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Dept....
Annual Autumn Festival taking place early next month
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual festival will be making its way to Marshall, Illinois in a few short weeks. The Marshall Autumn Fest will be at Courthouse Square on 7th Street from September 16 until the 18. The weekend is packed with several activates including food vendors, arts and crafts, and a cake walk. Saturday will feature a parade down Archer Avenue and the festivities will wrap up on Sunday with a car show.
Paris man dies after mower rolls over
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris man has died following a mowing accident in rural Edgar County. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, dispatchers were notified at 12:07 a.m. Thursday of a person pinned underneath a mower. Joshua Grant Blue, 24, of rural Paris was pronounced...
Update: One arrested following a hit and run in Parke County
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man has been arrested following a hit-and-run investigation in Parke County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Hunter John Uplinger, of Rockville, is identified as the suspect. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Parke County Jail for...
Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 grams (slightly less than a third of a pound) of methamphetamine during the search.
