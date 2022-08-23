Read full article on original website
$88,000 grant for VCSC teachers to enhance learning
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Education Foundation awarded $87,985 to VCSC teachers as part of its Teacher Mini-Grants. Teachers that were awarded one of these grants could receive up to $750 dollars. Since 1984, the foundation has granted nearly $3 million to schools and programs with...
Thousands of community members participate in “Wear Blue Day”
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thousands of people around Vigo County showed their support for the Indiana State community following the death of three students in a crash over the weekend, in an event coined “Wear Blue Day.”. The push started earlier this week, when the daughter of head...
Local businesses show support for ISU following tragedy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Multiple businesses around Vigo County expressed their support for the Indiana State community following a fatal accident that took the lives of three ISU students and injured two others. Stores like Baesler’s Market, Riddell National Bank and VR Custom Graphics displayed a marquee that included...
Update: One arrested following a hit and run in Parke County
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man has been arrested following a hit-and-run investigation in Parke County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Hunter John Uplinger, of Rockville, is identified as the suspect. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Parke County Jail for...
Brazil man arrested for car theft, Vigo Co. warrant
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle after Brazil Police reportedly found him dealing with car trouble on the side of the road. According to police, Trevor Fulk was found with the hood up on a vehicle that was reported...
100 years of Rea Park, new renovations to come
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The historic Rea Park Golf Course is turning 100-years-old this month, and a celebration was held to honor the facility on Tuesday. Although the park continue to thrive, officials have their eyes set on bringing in big updates to advance the park even further.
Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 grams (slightly less than a third of a pound) of methamphetamine during the search.
Rose-Hulman gets high marks from national organization
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is once again receiving high marks in “The Best 388 Colleges” book produced by The Princeton Review. Not only was it recognized as a “best value college”, but it was also ranked among the top ten in several categories.
Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after...
Annual Autumn Festival taking place early next month
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual festival will be making its way to Marshall, Illinois in a few short weeks. The Marshall Autumn Fest will be at Courthouse Square on 7th Street from September 16 until the 18. The weekend is packed with several activates including food vendors, arts and crafts, and a cake walk. Saturday will feature a parade down Archer Avenue and the festivities will wrap up on Sunday with a car show.
‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed escape room, pop up bar coming to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis area will soon be able to take a trip down the rabbit hole by experiencing an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed outdoor escape room and pop up bar coming in the fall. For one day only, CluedUpp Games will transform the streets of...
