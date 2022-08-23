Socrates was quoted as saying "to find yourself, think for yourself." There is a wealth of information across science, religion, and philosophy that speaks to how actions are driven by thought. Many recommend avoiding negative self-talk and focusing on the possibility that you can create beyond what you currently see. As an entrepreneur, I often hear how others feel they achieved success entirely on their own. Experience has taught me that often those who feel this way are likely relying on their belief in themselves when others didn't show it. Your success should be based in your independent belief of what you can accomplish despite the opinions of others.

