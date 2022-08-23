ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Inc.com

Data Creates Disbelief in Digital Marketing

We love to believe that decisions are made on the basis of facts backed by data, that the decision-making process is both rational and logical. But what happens is radically different. Data creates disbelief when introduced too early in the sales cycle, and it kills your website and digital marketing conversions. This happens because of an odd psychological quirk in the human brain.
Inc.com

Delta Air Lines Made a Very Small Change that Is Making Some of Its Best Customers Angry

I guess you could say the good news is that travel is back. The bad news, of course, is that it's kind of a mess. If you've been to an airport recently, you know they are as crowded as they've ever been with more and more people traveling to make up for the last few years of staying home. At the same time, airlines are stretched to capacity, flight cancelations and delays are up, and the overall experience isn't great.
Inc.com

How to Turn a Passion Project Into a Growth Machine

I launched Glow Global Events in New York City as a four-person shop in 1998 and steadily grew it into a sturdy and well-appointed business. I was proud of it, but by 2005, I could see that things needed to change. My company was profitable and we'd worked on world-class events, but I was still an event planner. I wasn't a CEO -- not really. I was limiting my potential, but how?
Inc.com

How Fast-Growth Companies Minimize Their Problems

In the classic comedy Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, a man, played by Steve Martin, is at the end of his rope after enduring excruciatingly cheerful but uncooperative service at a car-rental agency. His flight has been diverted. His train has broken down in a field. And now, unable to contain himself any longer, he informs the agent behind the counter that he needs "a f*cking car, right f*cking now!"
Inc.com

3 Expert Tips for Creating an Effective DEI Strategy

If you haven't yet built an effective diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy at your company, now is the time. There's no shortage of reasons to do so: It can help create a culture of support and appreciation, foster a friendly workspace free from microaggression, and increase overall employee satisfaction, among others. Simply put, it's just the right thing to do.
Inc.com

When This VC Agreed to Join Meal Prep Company Factor, He Never Expected Tragedy to Strike

When Nick Wernimont asked VC Mike Apostal to join his meal-delivery company in 2015, Apostal was excited. He saw real potential in Factor 75, now known as four-time Inc. 5000 honoree Factor. The Chicago-based business was bringing in only $500,000 in annual sales, but after engaging in some due diligence, Apostal agreed to invest and assume the role of COO. He knew he'd be facing a challenge. What he didn't expect was the size of the challenge -- or the tragedy -- that lay on the road ahead.
Inc.com

You Think Your Business is Successful Due to Your Efforts Alone? You're Wrong

Socrates was quoted as saying "to find yourself, think for yourself." There is a wealth of information across science, religion, and philosophy that speaks to how actions are driven by thought. Many recommend avoiding negative self-talk and focusing on the possibility that you can create beyond what you currently see. As an entrepreneur, I often hear how others feel they achieved success entirely on their own. Experience has taught me that often those who feel this way are likely relying on their belief in themselves when others didn't show it. Your success should be based in your independent belief of what you can accomplish despite the opinions of others.
Inc.com

Embrace Volatility: The Big Brand Idea for Purpose-Driven Crowe

Bold and eye-catching, the slogan "Embrace Volatility" was recently launched by Crowe, a leading public accounting, consulting, and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world. The powerful brand idea, running in TV commercials and digital billboards, is a clarion call for our times. "One can be overwhelmed...
Inc.com

Don't Share a Crying Selfie After You Cut Staff

Schools trained me to identify and solve problems. To do that, teachers encouraged me to brainstorm potential solutions to a problem, calculate the costs and benefits of each, and choose the option whose benefits most exceeded its costs. When I started working, I became aware that there was another --...
Inc.com

Serial Entrepreneurs: How They've Made the Inc. 5000 Again and Again

Phil Dumontet started Dashed right after he graduated from Boston College in 2009. It was a few years before on-demand delivery would become ubiquitous, and the idea of food from all kinds of restaurants showing up at your front door -- fast -- was a novelty in most cities. "From day one," he recalls, "we said we needed to deliver faster than anyone else." The Boston-based company expanded to nine cities and had amassed an army of 2,000 drivers before Dumontet sold it to Grubhub in 2017 for an undisclosed sum.
SOFTWARE

