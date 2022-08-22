Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourdavie.com
Public Records for Week of Aug. 25, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Norma Jean Cornatzer to Kelly C. Safrit and Richard D. Safrit, 5 lots, Jerusalem Township, $530. – Estate of John B. Hermann to...
WXII 12
Wilkesboro preparing for FaithFest 2022 this Saturday
WILKESBORO, N.C. — The setup is underway on the campus of Wilkes Community College for FaithFest 2022, which will take place this Saturday, Aug. 27. “We’ve been praying and working on this for about a year now," said Craig Church, the founder and director of FaithFest. Doors will...
WXII 12
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway next week
WILKESBORO, N.C. — Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. It’s official, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is gearing up to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He’ll race a JR Motorsports entry in CARS Tour action during North Wilkesboro's Racetrack Revival on Wed., Aug. 31.
ourdavie.com
Another CWD-infected deer reported in Yadkin County
Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed last week that a second white-tailed deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease has been found – on a farm in Yadkin County less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was killed last December. Because the second CWD-positive deer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grandfather Mountain to celebrate 70th anniversary of Mile High Swinging Bridge
LINVILLE, N.C. — Since 1952, visitors to Grandfather Mountain have been treated to 360-degree panoramic views from the Mile High Swinging Bridge — the highest suspension footbridge in America. On Sept. 2, Grandfather Mountain will celebrate seven decades of its mile-high wonder with a day full of festivities...
North Wilkesboro Speedway prepares for final race on old asphalt, sellout expected
Owners hope this is just the beginning of a new era and it’s all part of a multi-million dollar plan to revitalize the track.
WBTV
Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person last Sunday night, authorities said. On Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the incident is now being ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as Michael...
Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
RELATED PEOPLE
thestokesnews.com
The Palmetto shows movies once again
The Palmetto Theatre photographed many years ago. (Submitted Photo) The original projectors in the Palmetto Theatre. Movie posters from the Palmetto’s first run as a movie theater in the 50s and 60s. (Submitted Photo) Durward Bennett photographed inside the Palmetto. (Photo by Dennis Tuttle/5editorial) The Palmetto Theatre in Walnut...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
2nd North Carolina deer tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease
The positive deer was discovered as part of the “ongoing CWD surveillance efforts,” officials said.
WBTV
Longtime Hickory High employee honored by school
CATS has 3,104 stops, but many blank spots are left that the service does not cover. After going for more than 10 years without any new homes being built, there are now dozens of new homes either completed or going up in East Spencer. Exploring plans for the future of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Carolina man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting North Carolina or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
wataugaonline.com
Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone
On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 22
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 12-18: Green Brothers Juice Company, 16815 Cranlyn Road – 99.5. Food Lion, deli, 13108 Eastfield Road – 97 Food Lion, produce, 13108 Eastfield Road – 98.5. Cornelius. Huang’s China Bistro,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina man dies after being ejected from Jeep, being run over by double-tandem tractor trailer carrying hot sauce
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a wreck near Pinnacle early Thursday morning after his Jeep crashed, he was ejected from his vehicle and then a tractor trailer crashed into him. State troopers responded to a crash at about 1:30 a.m. on U.S. 52 northbound near Perch Road after a1998 Jeep […]
Mount Airy News
Park Drive acreage rezoned for business
PQA Healthcare office, located at 701 S. Main St. in Dobson, is seen. PQA was the applicant of record for the rezoning request of the 35 acres located behind Walmart on Rockford Street in Mount Airy. The Surry County Board of County Commissioners approved last week a rezoning request for...
lakenormanpublications.com
Park below Catawba River dam closing for maintenance
MOUNT HOLLY – To facilitate aspects of a long-range maintenance project on Mountain Island Dam, Duke Energy, in collaboration with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Mount Holly, will temporarily close access to Mountain Island Park starting Sept. 7. “We will complete a maintenance project on the Mountain Island...
Deputies: $200K in drugs seized from North Carolina home
A major cocaine distributor in Lenoir was arrested after an attempt to flee deputies, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Comments / 1