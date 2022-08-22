ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

ourdavie.com

Public Records for Week of Aug. 25, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Norma Jean Cornatzer to Kelly C. Safrit and Richard D. Safrit, 5 lots, Jerusalem Township, $530. – Estate of John B. Hermann to...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Wilkesboro preparing for FaithFest 2022 this Saturday

WILKESBORO, N.C. — The setup is underway on the campus of Wilkes Community College for FaithFest 2022, which will take place this Saturday, Aug. 27. “We’ve been praying and working on this for about a year now," said Craig Church, the founder and director of FaithFest. Doors will...
WILKESBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Another CWD-infected deer reported in Yadkin County

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed last week that a second white-tailed deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease has been found – on a farm in Yadkin County less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was killed last December. Because the second CWD-positive deer...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

The Palmetto shows movies once again

The Palmetto Theatre photographed many years ago. (Submitted Photo) The original projectors in the Palmetto Theatre. Movie posters from the Palmetto’s first run as a movie theater in the 50s and 60s. (Submitted Photo) Durward Bennett photographed inside the Palmetto. (Photo by Dennis Tuttle/5editorial) The Palmetto Theatre in Walnut...
WALNUT COVE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Longtime Hickory High employee honored by school

CATS has 3,104 stops, but many blank spots are left that the service does not cover. After going for more than 10 years without any new homes being built, there are now dozens of new homes either completed or going up in East Spencer. Exploring plans for the future of...
HICKORY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone

On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
BOONE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 22

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 12-18: Green Brothers Juice Company, 16815 Cranlyn Road – 99.5. Food Lion, deli, 13108 Eastfield Road – 97 Food Lion, produce, 13108 Eastfield Road – 98.5. Cornelius. Huang’s China Bistro,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Park Drive acreage rezoned for business

PQA Healthcare office, located at 701 S. Main St. in Dobson, is seen. PQA was the applicant of record for the rezoning request of the 35 acres located behind Walmart on Rockford Street in Mount Airy. The Surry County Board of County Commissioners approved last week a rezoning request for...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Park below Catawba River dam closing for maintenance

MOUNT HOLLY – To facilitate aspects of a long-range maintenance project on Mountain Island Dam, Duke Energy, in collaboration with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Mount Holly, will temporarily close access to Mountain Island Park starting Sept. 7. “We will complete a maintenance project on the Mountain Island...
MOUNT HOLLY, NC

