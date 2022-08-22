Read full article on original website
dailyphew.com
The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Bear’s Reaction To This Couple Getting Married At The Zoo
This couple decided to have their wedding ceremony held at the Minnesota Zoo and ended up with some genuinely spectacular wedding photographs, including getting hilariously photobombed by a Russian grizzly bear. The wedding pictures, taken by Chris and Kristy Photography, have since gone viral as people can’t get enough of...
Evidence of "bone-crushing" dog found at Tennessee fossil site
East Tennessee State University says researchers have discovered evidence of the extinct "bone-crushing" dog at a fossil site that also included herbivores, a sabretooth cat and alligators. The university says it identified the Borophagus dog at the Gray Fossil Site by finding a single right humerus upper arm bone. The...
LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas
At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
Death Valley Cougars Seen Killing and Eating Feral Donkeys for First Time
Scientists have discovered that cougars have taken the place of saber tooth tigers and dire wolves in the food chain.
5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now
When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
Bear Tortured to Death As It Looked for Water
Villagers in Mexico tied the 4-month-old bear cub with rope and beat it before choking it to death.
A dangerous invasive species of giant lizard in Florida
Some very interesting animals are roaming in our world, one of which is this dog-sized lizard that has become an internet sensation. A new invasive species of dog-sized lizard called Tegus.
New Mexico Camper Wakes Up To a Bear Biting His Head in Terrifying Encounter
New Mexico rancher Dean Dommer claims he numbers about 100 peaceful black bear encounters in the last year on his property. He lives near Glorieta Pass in the Santa Fe National Forest. The rancher chalks up the activity to recent wildfires that displaced countless wildlife across the area. That, combined...
One Green Planet
Cave Explorers in Missouri Accidentally Found Dog Who Had Been Lost for 2 Months
A group of cave explorers in Missouri accidentally found a missing senior dog after the pup had disappeared two months prior. The group of Missouri spelunkers or cavers accidentally found the missing dog in a 22-mile cave called the Moore Cave system. This cave is the 23rd longest cave in the United States, and the group was already deep within the cave when they found the dog.
natureworldnews.com
If Extinct Woolly Mammoths Get Resurrected, Should Humans Consume Them?
The most famous extinct creatures are being brought back thanks to genetic engineering by a Texas start-up. However, according to Tom Ough, the eventual reappearance of the woolly mammoth raises some moral dilemmas. Which supermarket will be first in line to stock certain of these, specifically?. Woolly Mammoth Going Extinct.
Utah Bowhunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack—and Captures the Ensuing Stand-Off in a Video
Utah archery hunter Laurien Elsholz was out in the woods on Saturday, August 20 when a mountain lion ambushed her. She was hunting for a spike elk near Rush Valley in Tooele County when the big cat attacked. “I was walking in a steep canyon when I smelled something dead. Then, out of nowhere, I heard crashing and felt a swipe on my leg,” says Elsholz. “I hit [the mountain lion] with my hiking stick, and it backed up and walked around a tree. It lashed at me three more times before I stared recording.”
VIDEO: Tiny Dog Manages to Scare off Colorado Bear 10 Times Its Size
In this hilariously shocking video, a Colorado woman’s home security camera captured a tiny Pomeranian scaring off a black bear. The video shows the bear wandering through the woman’s neighborhood when the dog sprung into action. The Castle Rock, Colorado resident said her Wyze security camera captured video...
A New Two-Horned Dinosaur Species Was Found In New Mexico
Researchers in New Mexico recently announced the discovery of a new dinosaur species that roamed the area about 74 million years ago, confirming a find that was more than 40 years in the making. The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science released a statement announcing its part in...
My Greatest Hunting Adventure: A Cougar Nightmare, From the Archives
This story first appeared in the July 1963 issue of Outdoor Life. While it is a classic example of a predator hunt in the 1920s and 30s, it also shows how predator management and hunting ethics have changed over the decades. I DON’T KNOW how many times the cougar squalled...
WATCH: Giant Alligator Violently Slams Another Gator in Wild Footage
According to the Miami Herald, a huge alligator attacked another gator at Florida’s Silver Springs State Park on Thursday, August 4th around 3:30 p.m. Two videos of the incident emerged on social media. The first video posted to YouTube by an account called Florida Swamp Barbie shows the giant...
sciencealert.com
Dinosaur Footprints Revealed in Texas Are Among The Longest Trails Ever Found
A drought in Texas dried up a river flowing through Dinosaur Valley State Park, exposing tracks from giant reptiles that lived some 113 million years ago, an official said Tuesday. Photos posted on Facebook show three-toed footprints leading down a dry tree-lined riverbed in the southern US state. It is...
The Weirdest Critters I’ve Ever Hunted: 4-Legged Ducks, Medusa Bucks, and Muletail Hybrids
If you spend enough time in the field, chances are you’ll eventually encounter a strange critter or two. Mutants, albinos, melanistic creatures, animals with extra appendages, hybrids, and critters with bizarre injuries are often even more memorable than those perfect trophy specimens. I’ve been lucky to hunt all throughout...
15 "Based On A True Story" Horror Movies That Took A Looot Of Liberties In Their Retellings
Just how true are these true stories anyway?
Yellowstone Tourists Roasted for Posting Video Hand-Feeding Young Elk
In the latest episode of Tourons of Yellowstone, we find a young couple filming themselves (and being super proud of the result) while attempting to hand-feed a young elk cow in Yellowstone National Park. “A fed animal is a dead animal” is the primary hashtag the popular Instagram account uses...
Deer Falls Off the Side of a Mountain in Horrifying Clip
In a horrifying clip from YouTube, someone in the mountains caught a video of a deer plummeting from the side of a cliff. The animal slips off of the side of the sheer cliff and tumbles down the mountain. It hits rocks on the way and turns end over end. Finally, it splashes down in a lake below. It is currently unknown how the deer fell, but most likely it just slipped off the cliff edge and couldn’t regain its footing. Also unknown is where this video takes place. Additionally, there’s a high probability that the deer did not survive the fall.
