Illinois State

CBS News

Evidence of "bone-crushing" dog found at Tennessee fossil site

East Tennessee State University says researchers have discovered evidence of the extinct "bone-crushing" dog at a fossil site that also included herbivores, a sabretooth cat and alligators. The university says it identified the Borophagus dog at the Gray Fossil Site by finding a single right humerus upper arm bone. The...
Outsider.com

LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas

At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
105.5 The Fan

5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now

When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
One Green Planet

Cave Explorers in Missouri Accidentally Found Dog Who Had Been Lost for 2 Months

A group of cave explorers in Missouri accidentally found a missing senior dog after the pup had disappeared two months prior. The group of Missouri spelunkers or cavers accidentally found the missing dog in a 22-mile cave called the Moore Cave system. This cave is the 23rd longest cave in the United States, and the group was already deep within the cave when they found the dog.
natureworldnews.com

If Extinct Woolly Mammoths Get Resurrected, Should Humans Consume Them?

The most famous extinct creatures are being brought back thanks to genetic engineering by a Texas start-up. However, according to Tom Ough, the eventual reappearance of the woolly mammoth raises some moral dilemmas. Which supermarket will be first in line to stock certain of these, specifically?. Woolly Mammoth Going Extinct.
Field & Stream

Utah Bowhunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack—and Captures the Ensuing Stand-Off in a Video

Utah archery hunter Laurien Elsholz was out in the woods on Saturday, August 20 when a mountain lion ambushed her. She was hunting for a spike elk near Rush Valley in Tooele County when the big cat attacked. “I was walking in a steep canyon when I smelled something dead. Then, out of nowhere, I heard crashing and felt a swipe on my leg,” says Elsholz. “I hit [the mountain lion] with my hiking stick, and it backed up and walked around a tree. It lashed at me three more times before I stared recording.”
Simplemost

A New Two-Horned Dinosaur Species Was Found In New Mexico

Researchers in New Mexico recently announced the discovery of a new dinosaur species that roamed the area about 74 million years ago, confirming a find that was more than 40 years in the making. The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science released a statement announcing its part in...
Outsider.com

Deer Falls Off the Side of a Mountain in Horrifying Clip

In a horrifying clip from YouTube, someone in the mountains caught a video of a deer plummeting from the side of a cliff. The animal slips off of the side of the sheer cliff and tumbles down the mountain. It hits rocks on the way and turns end over end. Finally, it splashes down in a lake below. It is currently unknown how the deer fell, but most likely it just slipped off the cliff edge and couldn’t regain its footing. Also unknown is where this video takes place. Additionally, there’s a high probability that the deer did not survive the fall.
