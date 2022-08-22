Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
Who Knew? One of America’s Ten Best Hot-Air Balloon Rides is in Wisconsin
Honestly, that's how this whole story is getting put together. From a place of wondering where the best balloon rides in America are. Between you and I, I have never been on a hot air balloon, and again, more truth here, I would love to go one but I just didn't think I lived in an area where "hot-air ballooning" is a thing.
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs
You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
Wisconsin Airbnb Hides An Amazing Lakefront Experience In Its Backyard
Forget the hotel, there's no way a hotel can give you this kind of a view for a couple hundred bucks a night. The town of Oostburg is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, about an hour north of Milwaukee. Like any Midwestern lake town, Oostburg is dotted with houses along the shore. Some big, some little, but they all share amazing views.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bringing ‘that small-town charm’ to downtown Hartland
HARTLAND — Little DippeRz, LLC is set to open Saturday during Hartland’s annual Sidewalk Sale. The new ice cream shop is owned by Tanya Little and located at 230 Pawling Ave. Having done some traveling, Little realized that compared to other areas, downtown Hartland was lacking an ice...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Golden Nest Pancakes & Café in Wauwatosa
Two years ago, a classic-style cafe opened in the Mayfair collection with a goal of serving up tasty breakfast and lunch dishes using only the freshest ingredients – and things are going so well a second location is on the way. Brhett Vickery is in Wauwatosa at Golden Nest Pancakes & Café getting the morning started with some freshly squeezed juice.
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History
While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the lifestyle I want to live': After losing a limb in a work accident, Milwaukee man finds outlet in the gym
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is finding new hope after a work accident left him with severe injuries. Seven years ago, Kyle Scherkenbach was in a horrible accident. He was working for a construction company when he was electrocuted by an overhead power-line. Scherkenbach said the shock went through...
treksplorer.com
The 17 Best Beaches in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Traveling to Wisconsin and want to enjoy some time by the water? Cool off at some of the best beaches in Milwaukee, WI!. Poised on the banks of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee is one of the Midwest’s most surprising destinations for a beach vacation. With lakeside resorts offering water sports, activities, and trails to enjoy, there’s plenty for beach-goers to enjoy in & around Wisconsin’s largest city.
3 shows to check out at Milwaukee Mitchell Park Domes
The Mitchell Park Show Dome is full of Faerie Gardens right now. Don't miss the mums on display for the fall show!
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
CBS 58
Pilot dreams come true for Menomonee Falls boy thanks to Make-A-Wish, 128th Air Refueling Wing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 128th Air Refueling Wing and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teamed up for a one-of-a-kind wish fulfillment. Ten-year-old Caleb Zimmet is fighting a medical battle. He is living with a brain tumor and has endured long hospital stays, treatments, and so much more. Caleb’s wish was to be...
Marisa Woloszyn named new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today
Marisa Woloszyn has been named the new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today, the station announced Thursday. Woloszyn replaces Brian Niznansky, who was recently named TMJ4's Chief Meteorologist.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa shop filed with unique furniture, décor
If you’re downsizing, up-sizing or just need a change of scenery, there’s a place that perfect all three occasions. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Optimist’s Bazaar getting a tour of their fine fabulous furniture consignment shop.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thiensville Village Market: Locally grown produce, baked goods, crafts
Every Tuesday, now through Mid-October, the Thiensville Village Market is packed with some of the best locally grown produce, baked goods and hand-made crafts. Christina Van Zelst is checking out a handful of items that will be up for grabs later this morning when the market officially opens.
CBS 58
Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac. Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 a.m.
