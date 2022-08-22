ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI
97ZOK

Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
MADISON, WI
100.9 The Eagle

Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs

You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
WEST BEND, WI
West Allis, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Airbnb Hides An Amazing Lakefront Experience In Its Backyard

Forget the hotel, there's no way a hotel can give you this kind of a view for a couple hundred bucks a night. The town of Oostburg is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, about an hour north of Milwaukee. Like any Midwestern lake town, Oostburg is dotted with houses along the shore. Some big, some little, but they all share amazing views.
OOSTBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bringing ‘that small-town charm’ to downtown Hartland

HARTLAND — Little DippeRz, LLC is set to open Saturday during Hartland’s annual Sidewalk Sale. The new ice cream shop is owned by Tanya Little and located at 230 Pawling Ave. Having done some traveling, Little realized that compared to other areas, downtown Hartland was lacking an ice...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Golden Nest Pancakes & Café in Wauwatosa

Two years ago, a classic-style cafe opened in the Mayfair collection with a goal of serving up tasty breakfast and lunch dishes using only the freshest ingredients – and things are going so well a second location is on the way. Brhett Vickery is in Wauwatosa at Golden Nest Pancakes & Café getting the morning started with some freshly squeezed juice.
WAUWATOSA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History

While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
WISCONSIN STATE
treksplorer.com

The 17 Best Beaches in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Traveling to Wisconsin and want to enjoy some time by the water? Cool off at some of the best beaches in Milwaukee, WI!. Poised on the banks of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee is one of the Midwest’s most surprising destinations for a beach vacation. With lakeside resorts offering water sports, activities, and trails to enjoy, there’s plenty for beach-goers to enjoy in & around Wisconsin’s largest city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa shop filed with unique furniture, décor

If you’re downsizing, up-sizing or just need a change of scenery, there’s a place that perfect all three occasions. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Optimist’s Bazaar getting a tour of their fine fabulous furniture consignment shop.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thiensville Village Market: Locally grown produce, baked goods, crafts

Every Tuesday, now through Mid-October, the Thiensville Village Market is packed with some of the best locally grown produce, baked goods and hand-made crafts. Christina Van Zelst is checking out a handful of items that will be up for grabs later this morning when the market officially opens.
THIENSVILLE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

