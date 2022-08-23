ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Historic Black Beaches of Annapolis Preserved as Park

The last remaining parcel of Annapolis’s once-famous Black beach resorts is being saved—and turned into a park commemorating its cultural significant in a time of segregation and offering access to all. Last week representatives from federal, Maryland and Anne Arundel County organizations signed papers turning over a 5-acre...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

County-Run Park Proposed to Save Greenbury Point from USNA Golf Course Plan

After information first leaked that The U.S. Naval Academy Golf Association (NAGA) and Athletic Association and proposed a second golf course at Greenbury Point in Annapolis, there was immediate backlash from conservationists and community members who use Greenbury Point’s trails for hiking, dog-walking, and enjoying Severn River, Whitehall Bay, and Chesapeake Bay views.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

St. Michaels, Maryland

Beautifully Victorian downtown district stayed intact by fooling the British in the War of 1812. In the early 17th century, St. Michaels harbor was a shipping point for area tobacco plantations. After the Church of England parish of St. Michaels was established in 1677, a settlement sprang up and pretty soon the new town was in business. Shipbuilding became a profitable mainstay, accounting for many of the fast schooners (eventually known as Baltimore clippers) that plied the seas as well as the many fine homes that continue to be the pride of St. Michaels. When the shipbuilding industry faltered, St. Michaels became a waterman’s town, surviving well into the 20th century on the Bay’s bounty of oysters and crabs.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Diamondback Terrapins, Stolen by Tourists, Returned to Ocean City

There’s a happy ending to a disheartening wildlife incident in Ocean City, Md. Earlier this summer, visitors from Buffalo, N.Y. apparently collected two diamondback terrapins in Ocean City and brought them back to Buffalo. The turtles were confiscated by the SPCA in Erie County, N.Y. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation reached out to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make them aware of the turtles.
OCEAN CITY, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Rock Hall, Maryland

Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
ROCK HALL, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Solomons, Maryland

Located at the southernmost end of the Patuxent River, roughly halfway between C&D Canal and Norfolk/Portsmouth. Established as Bourne’s Island in 1680, it got its current name in 1870, thanks to Isaac Solomon’s oyster packing company. Home to one of largest charter fishing fleets in Md. What Makes...
SOLOMONS, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Annapolis, Maryland

Located where the Bay meets the Severn River, just south of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Established in 1649 and incorporated as a city in 1708. One of the first cities to be named a National Historic Landmark District. Home of the world’s original in-water sailboat and powerboat shows, held each...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

$23 Million Influx of Funds for Md. Offshore Wind Workforce

The growing offshore wind industry in the Chesapeake region is building up its workforce thanks to a new $22.9 million federal grant for a program to be based in Baltimore. The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant to the Maryland Department of Labor to start a new apprenticeship program known as Maryland Works for Wind.
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Support Bay’s Bivalves on National Oyster Weekend

It’s a holiday that most Chesapeake Bay enthusiasts can get behind: National Oyster Weekend, a time when we’re encouraged to seek out oyster dishes at restaurants that recycle used shells for oyster restoration projects. Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP), the Annapolis-based oyster restoration nonprofit, has expanded National Oyster Day...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

