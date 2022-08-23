Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Farm-Raised Salmon vs. Wild Sturgeon: Controversial Project’s Permit Granted
A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is about to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fears that its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has issued a tentative permit that would allow...
VIDEO: Ocean City Beach Patrol Captain Marks 50 Years with Continued Safety Push
He started as a rookie lifeguard for the Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) an amazing five decades ago. And Captain Butch Arbin, the face of OCBP, is showing no signs of letting up in his push for safe fun in the water. He expects excellence and politeness from his lifeguards,...
VIDEO: Developer Implodes Power Plant’s Landmark Smokestacks
The name “C.P. Crane Generation Facility” might not mean anything to you, but if you’ve boated in the Middle River area of Baltimore County, Md., you know its red-and-white-striped smokestacks. Located on a 157=acre shuttered coal plant in Bowleys Quarters, the 300-foot-tall stacks have long been used...
Historic Black Beaches of Annapolis Preserved as Park
The last remaining parcel of Annapolis’s once-famous Black beach resorts is being saved—and turned into a park commemorating its cultural significant in a time of segregation and offering access to all. Last week representatives from federal, Maryland and Anne Arundel County organizations signed papers turning over a 5-acre...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rehoboth Diner Finds Purple Pearl in Va.-Sourced Clam
A Pennsylvania family visiting Rehoboth Beach this month has quite a story to bring home from summer vacation. That’s because a clam dish they ordered at a restaurant came with an unexpected garnish: a purple pearl!. Scott Overland, his wife Katie, their 6-year-old daughter and 2.5-year-old son were at...
County-Run Park Proposed to Save Greenbury Point from USNA Golf Course Plan
After information first leaked that The U.S. Naval Academy Golf Association (NAGA) and Athletic Association and proposed a second golf course at Greenbury Point in Annapolis, there was immediate backlash from conservationists and community members who use Greenbury Point’s trails for hiking, dog-walking, and enjoying Severn River, Whitehall Bay, and Chesapeake Bay views.
Get Your Bay Bridge Questions Answered at MDTA’s Open Houses in September
Maryland is pushing ahead with the second phase of its Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study and offering open houses for the public to find out just what is in the works, and how transportation leaders got to this point. The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) will host a virtual open house, plus...
St. Michaels, Maryland
Beautifully Victorian downtown district stayed intact by fooling the British in the War of 1812. In the early 17th century, St. Michaels harbor was a shipping point for area tobacco plantations. After the Church of England parish of St. Michaels was established in 1677, a settlement sprang up and pretty soon the new town was in business. Shipbuilding became a profitable mainstay, accounting for many of the fast schooners (eventually known as Baltimore clippers) that plied the seas as well as the many fine homes that continue to be the pride of St. Michaels. When the shipbuilding industry faltered, St. Michaels became a waterman’s town, surviving well into the 20th century on the Bay’s bounty of oysters and crabs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Diamondback Terrapins, Stolen by Tourists, Returned to Ocean City
There’s a happy ending to a disheartening wildlife incident in Ocean City, Md. Earlier this summer, visitors from Buffalo, N.Y. apparently collected two diamondback terrapins in Ocean City and brought them back to Buffalo. The turtles were confiscated by the SPCA in Erie County, N.Y. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation reached out to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make them aware of the turtles.
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
Solomons, Maryland
Located at the southernmost end of the Patuxent River, roughly halfway between C&D Canal and Norfolk/Portsmouth. Established as Bourne’s Island in 1680, it got its current name in 1870, thanks to Isaac Solomon’s oyster packing company. Home to one of largest charter fishing fleets in Md. What Makes...
Annapolis, Maryland
Located where the Bay meets the Severn River, just south of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Established in 1649 and incorporated as a city in 1708. One of the first cities to be named a National Historic Landmark District. Home of the world’s original in-water sailboat and powerboat shows, held each...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$23 Million Influx of Funds for Md. Offshore Wind Workforce
The growing offshore wind industry in the Chesapeake region is building up its workforce thanks to a new $22.9 million federal grant for a program to be based in Baltimore. The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant to the Maryland Department of Labor to start a new apprenticeship program known as Maryland Works for Wind.
Support Bay’s Bivalves on National Oyster Weekend
It’s a holiday that most Chesapeake Bay enthusiasts can get behind: National Oyster Weekend, a time when we’re encouraged to seek out oyster dishes at restaurants that recycle used shells for oyster restoration projects. Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP), the Annapolis-based oyster restoration nonprofit, has expanded National Oyster Day...
Police Investigate Fatal Bohemia River Boat Explosion
An explosion rocked a powerboat on the Bohemia River Saturday night, costing a 69-year-old man his life. Now, criminal investigators are asking for eyewitnesses to come forward. Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) tell Bay Bulletin the vessel had “some type of explosion which resulted in a fire on the vessel”...
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
Annapolis, MD
1K+
Followers
957
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT
Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com
Comments / 0